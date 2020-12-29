Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 84,811 confirmed cases.
On the 28th of December 2020, 397 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 13,000 samples across the country.
To date, 84,811 cases have been confirmed, 71,357 cases have been discharged and 1,264 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 932,327 tests have been carried out as of December 28th, 2020 compared to 925,215 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 28th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 84,811
- Total Number Discharged – 71,357
- Total Deaths – 1,264
- Total Tests Carried out – 932,327
According to the NCDC, the 397 new cases were reported from 18 states- Lagos (144), Plateau (83), Kaduna (48), Adamawa (36), Rivers (22), Oyo (16), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (7), Sokoto (7), FCT (5), Kano (5), Edo (4), Jigawa (3), Ogun (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Niger (1) , Bauchi (1), and Zamfara (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 28,885, followed by Abuja (11,359), Kaduna (4,988), Plateau (4,624), Oyo (3,909), Rivers (3,398), Edo (2,834), Ogun (2,457), Kano (2,199), Delta (1,868), Ondo (1,798), Katsina (1,602), Enugu (1,382), Kwara (1,379), Gombe (1,272), Ebonyi (1,097), Osun (1,004), Abia (983), Bauchi (969), and Borno (796).
Imo State has recorded 748 cases, Nasarawa (728), Benue (532), Bayelsa (519), Akwa Ibom (431), Niger (410), Ekiti (409), Jigawa (395), Adamawa (391), Anambra (308), Sokoto (305), Taraba (211), Yobe (187), Cross River (169), Kebbi (163), Zamfara (86), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
54 Comments
Leave a Reply
Around the World
Trump signs $900 billion Covid-19 pandemic relief package
US President, DOnald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package.
The President of the United State of America, Donald Trump, recently signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, which finally puts to bed his delay in assenting to the bill.
The bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.
The signing came after a day of vocal criticism from Republicans and Democrats over Trump’s objections to the bipartisan agreement, which passed the House and Senate by large margins with lawmakers believing they had Trump’s support.
- Trump’s eleventh-hour demands, including a push for larger relief checks and scaled-back spending, had blindsided members of both parties. His subsequent delay resulted in a lapse in unemployment benefits for millions struggling to make ends meet and threatened a government shutdown in the midst of a pandemic.
Aside from empowering Democrats to push for the higher checks that his party opposes, It was unclear what Trump had accomplished with the delay.
In his statement,
- Trump repeated his frustrations with the Covid-19 relief bill for providing only US$600 checks to most Americans instead of the US$2,000 that his fellow Republicans rejected.
- He also complained about what he considered unnecessary spending by the government at large.
What they are saying
The Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, said:
- “The compromise bill is not perfect, but it will do an enormous amount of good for struggling Kentuckians and Americans across the country who need help now. I thank the President for signing this relief into law,” he added.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, submitted that:
“It is a welcome news for the fourteen million Americans who just lost the lifeline of unemployment benefits on Christmas Weekend, and for the millions more struggling to stay afloat during this historic pandemic and economic crisis.”
Despite these positive comments, some slammed Trump’s delay in turning the bill into law.
In a tweet, Representative Gerry Connolly said:
- “ Trump played Russian roulette with American lives. A familiar and comfortable place for him.”
Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, stated that he would offer Trump’s proposal for US$2,000 checks for a vote in Senate – putting Republicans on the spot.
- “The House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks. Then, I will move to pass it in the Senate. No Democrats will object. Will Senate Republicans?”
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said:
- “I understand that Trump wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behaviour if he allows this to expire. So, I think the best thing to do; as I said, sign this and then make the case for subsequent legislation.”
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Europe launches mass vaccination of doses to end the pandemic
Europe has launched a coordinated vaccination programme after the European Union approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine.
Europe, on Sunday, launched a coordinated vaccination programme at an unprecedented scale, a few days after the European Union approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer in collaboration with BioNTech.
This is seen as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled economies and claimed more than 1.7 million lives around the globe.
According to a report from Reuters, Europe, which has a population of about 450 million people has secured contracts with a range of suppliers for over 2 billion vaccine doses and has set a target for every adult to be inoculated during 2021.
Some European countries are calling on retired medical personnel to help out with the vaccination efforts due to the large scale of the programme despite the region having some of the best-resourced healthcare systems. Even some of the countries have relaxed rules on who is allowed to give injections.
President of the European Commission, coordinating the programme, Ursula von der Leyen, in a tweet said, “We are starting to turn the page on a difficult year. Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic.”
The European governments this time around are working to ensure that there is equal access to the vaccines across the region, learning from their past inaction, after they were criticized for failing to work together to curb the spread of the disease earlier on.
Italy and France were among the first of the region’s 27 member states to start vaccinating its citizens, while Germany defended its decision to begin ahead of time by administering its first shot on Saturday.
Also, Hungary on Saturday moved ahead on the official roll-out by starting to administer shots of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to frontline workers at hospitals in the capital Budapest.
Other countries like France, Austria, Portugal and Spain have also begun their mass vaccinations, starting with health workers on Sunday. Outside the EU, Britain, Switzerland and Serbia have already started in recent weeks.
What you should know
- This move by European governments, which is coming after the commencement of such exercise from the UK and United States, is a huge step aimed at ending the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 1.759 million people globally.
- Since the approval of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech by various governments, over 3.5 million people have been vaccinated.
Coronavirus
FG issues reviewed protocol for international passengers from UK and South Africa
The FG has reviewed the quarantine protocol for all passengers coming into the country from the UK and South Africa.
The Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, has reviewed the quarantine protocol for all passengers originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa with effect from December 28, 2020.
This follows the recent spike in cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria and the reported a highly transmissible new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom and South Africa.
This disclosure is contained in a letter with a reference no NCC/DG/AIR/11/16/286, issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on December 26, to all Nigerian and foreign operators flying into Nigeria, and signed by its Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu.
The reviewed protocol from the NCAA is as follows:
For flights and passengers originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa with the final destination being Nigeria, the following shall apply:
- Passengers must present the following 2 documents in order to be allowed to board their flights to Nigeria.
- Pre-departure PERMIT TO FLY/QR code generated from the Nigeria International Travel Portal (https://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) showing evidence of payment for the post-arrival day 7 COVID-19 PCR test and;
- Documentary evidence of a “NEGATIVE COVID-19“ PCR result done within 96 hours (4 days) of boarding from a verifiable laboratory or health facility.
- On arrival in Nigeria, passengers would be received and processed separately by the Public Health Authority on arrival in Nigeria.
- All passengers would be required to self-isolate for 7 days after arrival, followed by a COVID-19 PCR test.
- Passengers with a post-arrival Negative Covid-19 PCR result can exit isolation at day 8. Those with a Positive Covid-19 PCR result will be referred for isolation and further management.
- A dedicated register of arriving passengers from the United Kingdom and South Africa would be opened for enhanced surveillance and active enforcement of the protocols.
Affected Airlines
This applies to all airlines with passengers originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa regardless of transit arrangements.
Applicability
This shall be applicable to scheduled and non-scheduled flights conveying passengers originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa. The earlier quarantine protocol which became effective on September 18, 2020, shall continue to subsist for a flight originating from other countries except for the validity of the Pre-departure PCR test result which now be 96 hours (4 days) from date of departure.
Date
The effective date is Monday, December 28, 2020, at 0001 Local Time (2301UTC).
The NCAA DG pointed out that punitive measures would be taken against airlines who would failed to comply with the content of the All Operators letter.
These punitive measures include:
- Airlines shall be fined $3,500 (Three thousand five hundred dollars) for each defaulting passenger.
- Airlines may be required to return non-Nigerian defaulting passengers to point of embarkation.
- Repeated non-compliance by any airline will lead to the suspension of the Airline`s Approval/Permit to fly into the country.
What you should know
- The Federal Government had earlier reviewed and emphasized on strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol following a surge in the number of cases across the country.
- This is compounded by the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus disease which has been discovered in the UK and South Africa.
