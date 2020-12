Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc delists shares from NASD, as investors lose N13.9 billion W-o-W

NASD OTC Securities Exchange has informed market participants and stakeholders that Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc has delisted its shares from the NASD platform.

This is according to a notice made available on the website of NASD Plc, seen by Nairametrics. The delisting of the shares is sequel to the full suspension placed on the shares of Allianz Nigeria, which last traded at the platform on November 10, 2020, and the subsequent conversion of the firm from a Public Limited Company (PLC) to a Private Limited Company (LTD).

Nairametrics gathered that the action affected the market capitalization of NASD OTC, which declined by N13.9 billion Week-on-Week, from N537.27 billion as at 18th of December, 2020 to N523.37 billion by the close of the market on 25th of December, 2020.

Why Allianz Nigeria was delisted

Checks by Nairametrics revealed that the poor financial outlook of Allianz Nigeria, evident by its material capital shortfall of about N11.8 billion, led to its delisting. This is imperative, given NAICOM’s most recent prescribed minimum paid-up capital requirements for all insurance license classes.

Nairametrics also learnt that previous efforts aimed at bridging this capital shortfall through profit retention never materialized, as only few shareholders participated in Allianz Nigeria’s most recent rights issue resulting in dilution of most shareholders’ equity.

In lieu of the current reality, a core investor, Société Fonciere Europeenne B.V. (“Core Shareholder” or “SFE”) proposed further capital injection, with an intention of acquiring the shares it does not currently own (“Scheme Shares”) and subsequently converting the company to a private company.

The transaction was implemented through a Scheme of Arrangement (“Scheme”) under Section 539 of CAMA.

What you should know