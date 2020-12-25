Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 24th of December 2020, 1,041 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 81,963 confirmed cases.
On the 24th of December 2020, 1,041 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,258 samples across the country.
To date, 81,963 cases have been confirmed, 69,651 cases have been discharged and 1,242 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 903,800 tests have been carried out as of December 23rd, 2020 compared to 893,590 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 24th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 81,963
- Total Number Discharged – 69,651
- Total Deaths – 1,242
- Total Tests Carried out – 903,800
According to the NCDC, the 1,041 new cases were reported from 23 states- Lagos (316), FCT (210), Kaduna (83), Plateau (70), Gombe (56), Oyo (56), Katsina (47), Nasarawa (35), Kano (33), Ogun (21), Rivers (17), Niger (14), Imo (14), Delta (12), Kwara (12), Edo (12), Benue (9), Anambra (8), Taraba (4), Ekiti (4), Ebonyi (6), Bayelsa (1), and Sokoto (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 27,804, followed by Abuja (10,689), Kaduna (4,792), Plateau (4,437), Oyo (3,877), Rivers (3,118), Edo (2,814), Ogun (2,431), Kano (2,133), Delta (1,855), Ondo (1,795), Katsina (1,535), Enugu (1,376), Kwara (1,340), Gombe (1,192), Ebonyi (1,091), Osun (992), Abia (983), Bauchi (912), and Borno (789).
Imo State has recorded 734 cases, Nasarawa (630), Bayelsa (518), Benue (515), Akwa Ibom (413), Ekiti (405), Niger (393), Jigawa (389), Adamawa (355), Anambra (299), Sokoto (279), Taraba (207), Yobe (176), Kebbi (155), Cross River (94), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Covid-19 Testing: FG to suspend passports of 100 Nigerians for noncompliance
100 Nigerians will have their passports suspended for flouting obligation to test within 7 days of arrival in Nigeria from overseas travel.
The Federal Government has announced it will suspend the passports of 100 Nigerians for 6 months and also publish their passport numbers for “flouting obligation to test within 7 days of arrival in Nigeria from overseas travel.”
This was disclosed by a media aide of the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi, after the daily Covid-19 Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
- “Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 says it’ll, this weekend, publish a list of 100 Nigerian Passport Nos that will be suspended for a minimum of 6 months for flouting obligation to test within 7 days of arrival in Nigeria from overseas travel,” Ogunlesi tweeted.
He added that the PTF had contacted 100 people who revealed that they failed to do a test after arrival.
- “PTF says the 100 affected persons (this is only Phase 1, more coming) have been contacted and have confirmed that they failed to do the post-arrival test. Only passport numbers will be published, PTF says, not names. Nigerian Passports will be suspended for 6 months. PTF says penalties will also apply to persons caught presenting fake negative PCR Tests for travel. Apparently it’s a thing – Nigerians cooking up fake negative results and uploading them to the Travel Portal and/or presenting them to airlines,” Ogunlesi said.
What you should know
The order to suspend the passports of Nigerians who disobey testing procedures was first issued as a warning by the FG in September.
- “If you do not have a test by day 14th regardless whether you have paid or not, we have a system for identifying cases with Nigerian passports and restrictions will be placed on those passports for six months period,” PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, had warned.
- “For those that are non-Nigerians that have not had the PCR test done between the 7th and 14th days and on their way out of the country, we will revoke their visas,” he added.
Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 till the end of March 2021 due to a surge in the number of cases.
FG orders passengers from UK, South Africa to register on travel portal
FG has ordered air passengers from the UK and South Africa to register with the Nigerian International Travel Portal.
The Federal Government has ordered air passengers from the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa to register with the Nigerian International Travel Portal.
This was disclosed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria. The PTF explained that its decision was due to the new variant of the virus discovered in the countries.
READ: Fake labs, travel frustrations, passengers allege COVID-19 test Scams at airport
National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, explained that the directive was effective from Monday, as they were to also fill in the health questionnaire, and mandated to upload a negative COVID-19, polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) result with a validity of not more than five days.
According to him, travelers must pay for a COVID-19 PCR test at day seven of arrival in the country without which they would not be allowed to board flights.
READ: NCDC insists passengers must carry out COVID-19 test 96 hours before travelling to Nigeria
The PTF boss added that a special register would be opened at the airports for passengers from these two countries, specifically to track and ensure they presented themselves for the COVID-19 test on day seven.
He said, “We’ll continue to be concerned about the emergence of the new variant coronavirus in the UK and additional mutate that was described coming from South Africa.
READ: Covid-19: Scientists from Oxford university develop 5 minute vaccine test device
“The system for travels in terms of ensuring the safety of our citizens and preventing the importation of cases in the country is one of the most strict. We are one of the few countries that do double testing, that have a travel portal where you can go in and enter your details including your health questionnaire and pay for a test.
“If you do not present a permit travel or you cannot present a travel permit, the airlines are being directed not to board.
“So if you are coming into Nigeria from the UK and South Africa, it is in your best interest to familiarise yourself with the Nigerian International Travel Portal and make sure that you put in your health details.”
READ: Lagos to construct rail line to airport terminal for international passengers
How it works
- Upload your PCR result, which has to be negative, and you pay for a day seven test upon arrival in Nigeria.
- When you arrive, a special register will be open for all passengers arriving from these two countries.
- FG will have enhanced surveillance where these passengers will be contacted after they have arrived home. They will be checking on them to see if they are having any symptoms.
- Passengers are expected by day seven to unfailingly go for their COVID-19 PCR test, which they must have before boarding the aircraft.
What you should know
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved that thenceforth, particularly for those coming from the UK and South Africa, the PTF was expected to pay special attention to the flights.
- “If you do not do your day seven tests by day 10, you will automatically go into the suspension list. Your travel document – passport will be suspended for a minimum period of six months.
- “If you carry a Foreign passport with a visa, we will revoke your visa. And because it is easier to track a smaller group of persons than a larger group of passengers,” he said.
President Buhari bars religious leaders from Christmas homage
President Buhari bars usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders.
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the Aso Villa will not be opened for the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders. The President’s decision was taken to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
According to NTA, the development is in line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings.
It stated,
- “President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory. The President urges all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.”
President Buhari, according to the source, urged Nigerians to avoid non-essential travels during the holiday season.
What you should know
On Monday, December 21, 2020, announced the imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions across the country including advising on the shutting down bars, event centres over the next 5 weeks, according to Nairametrics.
This new development follows the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the country. Night clubs, bars, and event centres recorded increased turnout in recent weeks as more Nigerians returned from abroad for the holiday. This also coincided with an increased rate of Covid-19 infections across the country.
According to a series of tweet posts on the official Twitter handle of the Aide to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, the new instruction is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, following the President’s authorization at the briefing of the task force in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
