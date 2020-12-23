Financial Services
NAICOM lauds Access and Coronation Bank-Assurance SME initiative
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has lauded Access Bank and Coronation Insurance Bank–Assurance initiative put in place for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.
The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Sunday Thomas, gave the commendation while delivering a keynote address at a webinar organized by Access Bank and Coronation Insurance, tagged ‘Managing Business Risk at a Time of Uncertainty’.
According to a news report by NAN, Thomas disclosed that the Bank-Assurance scheme is in line with NAICOM’s campaign for financial education and inclusiveness, he added that the initiative would enlighten the insuring public on the insurance products they needed to have at any point in time to protect their assets.
He urged the public to take up insurance products, as the products offered under the assurance scheme would enable small business owners, to manage their businesses against risk and losses effectively.
This according to him is in line with the priority of every business owner, which includes cost minimization, expenses reduction and asset protection.
What they are saying
Mr Sunday Thomas at the Webinar said:
- “It is good to have a good risk management framework as well as the ability to manage our insurance and assets. However, many are left with the option of cutting cost, however not all cost-cutting will measure success and some might even end up hurting our businesses. As business owners and as businesses spring up, we must ensure that we put the right processes in place in trying to manage our assets and ensure that we have more strategic thinking. Risk is part of our business endeavours and the best thing is to evaluate and see what part of the risk you can transfer, as the insurance industry has proven its relevance in the affairs of the economy.”
Why this matters
- The partnership which has led to the Bank–Assurance scheme would help deliver significant underwriting and claims experience to customers, and also define and set a new standard for quality service delivery within the insurance industry.
- The initiative would elevate the level of insurance services to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as this would allow these business owners to gain in terms of reducing costs, losses and risks below what is already existing in the sector.
Operators in Agric value chain must embrace insurance to reduce risk – Universal Insurance boss
Stakeholders in the agricultural value chain have been advised to embrace insurance to reduce retained risk and remain sustainable.
Universal Insurance Plc has tasked stakeholders in the agricultural value chain to embrace insurance to reduce retained risk, remain sustainable, and achieve long-term growth expectations.
This was disclosed by the Managing Director, Universal Insurance Plc, Benedict Ujoatuonu, on Tuesday when the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) gave the company approval to underwrite agric insurance.
He said, “Agricultural insurance protects against loss of or damage to crops or livestock and it has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by protecting farmers when shocks occur and by encouraging greater investment in crops.”
According to him, the ‘no objection’ nod (approval) would enable the company to support farmers and service providers in the agricultural value chain for greater sustainability and economic growth.
Some of the products NAICOM approved are Fishery Agricultural Insurance Plan and Poultry Agricultural insurance plan.
“The agribusiness sector in Nigeria needs insurance to remain sustainable and achieve long term growth expectation. The policy covers death of the poultry animals resulting from accident or disease while the Fishery policy covers loss of fish caused by death and cost of reconstruction of fish pond in the event of collapse,” he added.
What it means
The company has joined leagues of insurance firms that have extended their investment tentacles to the agricultural sector—a move that industry watchers believe would aid insurance penetration and boost investors’ confidence in the sector.
JAIZ Bank Nigeria Plc forecasts N747.37 million PAT in Q1 2020
JAIZ Bank Plc has predicted a 10.2% rise in its Profit After Tax.
Jaiz Bank Nigeria Plc has projected a rise in its Profit After Tax to N747.37 million for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), indicating an increase of 10.2%, from the figure recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market and seen by Nairametrics.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Interest expenses is projected at N1.04 billion.
- Operating expenses is projected at N3.5 billion.
- Credit impairment charges is projected at N750 million.
- Interest income is projected at N5.79 billion.
- Other income is projected at N358.9 million.
- Net revenue from funds is projected at N4.76 billion.
- Cash from operating activities is projected at N1.85 billion.
- Cash/Bank balance at the end of the period is projected N56.63 billion
Bottom Line
The optimistic outlook projected by the bank might be attributable to an expected economic recovery in Q1 2021 as predicted by some analysts. However, this forecast is subject to rising uncertainties and heightened fears over a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Access Bank seals partnership with Coronation Insurance on bancassurance
Access Bank has announced a partnership with Coronation Insurance to drive bancassurance in Nigeria.
In a bid to avail its numerous customers of the best underwriting and claims experience, Access Bank of Nigeria has entered into a partnership with Coronation Insurance to drive an efficient and effective bancassurance system.
The partnership was discussed during an earlier organised webinar themed, “Managing Risks that Keep CEOs up at Night,” held on October 7, 2020.
Why Coronation Insurance
In explaining the choice of Coronation Insurance Plc from a pool of other insurance firms in Nigeria, the CEO/GMD of Access Bank, Hebert Wigwe, explained that apart from the close ties the bank has with the insurance firm, it considered some other important criteria, such as the financial strength/capitalization and underwriter speed of response to customers.
In his view, Coronation Insurance satisfied all the required criteria, part of which informed the decision to choose the firm over others.
What they are saying
The CEO/GMD of Access Bank, Hebert Wigwe, commented on the close relationship between the bank and the firm. He said: “Coronation Insurance, formerly known as Wapic Insurance, was part of the Access Bank ecosystem and we do have fond memories of its spin off when our shareholders received their dividends after the spin-off.
“I am very proud of the great strides that the institution has made since its spin-off, recording several achievements, one of which is being among the fastest growing corporate risk underwriter over the last decade, and being among the top three most capitalized insurance businesses in the country.”
On why Coronation Insurance was picked as its partner, Mr. Wigwe said:
“In choosing among a pool of potential organizations to fill this gap, we have had to look at a couple of identifiers, with the first among them being underwriter speed of response to customers and the second is the financial strength and the capitalization base of the underwriter.
“Given all these, and with the interest of its customers at heart, Access Bank considered all of these qualities and found coronation to be leading between the various categories. We want our customers to have the best underwriting and claims experiences.”
Also, the Chairman of Coronation Insurance, Mutiu Sunmonu, commended the partnership. He said:
“This partnership represents a key milestone in the Nigerian insurance industry. Through the coming together of both organizations, new standards of quality and service delivery will be established within the industry. It will also elevate the level at which insurance services are delivered to corporate customers within the country.”
In addition, the founding CEO of Agusto & Co. Limited, Bode Agusto spoke on the impact of key macroeconomic risks on businesses in Nigeria. He outlined three main macroeconomic risks and briefly evaluated their impact- Inflation, exchange rate, interest rate.
Mr. Agusto noted that non-monetary assets such as plant and property, imported raw materials are greatly impacted by these factors. He concluded by asserting that the Nigerian currency (Naira) is a weak currency owing to inflation and as such Nigerians should not be owing hard currencies like Dollars, Euro, Pounds etc. He also called for the consideration of Depreciated replacement cost when insuring assets.
Furthermore, the CEO of Munich Re of Africa, Nico Conradie talked about managing cyber risks in an organization. He noted that insurance companies and Banks are not immune to cyber-attacks, citing examples of recent cyber-attacks of some key institutions in South Africa. In a nutshell, he remarked that businesses in Africa just like elsewhere are exposed to cybercrime.
Nico noted that Cyber Risk Insurance is a fast-growing market globally worth at least an estimated $7 billion. He concluded by emphasizing that cyber risks can be mitigated.
What you should know
- According to Wikipedia, Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and an insurance company that is aimed at offering insurance products or insurance benefits to the bank’s customers, with the resulting commission shared between the bank and the insurance firm.
- Coronation Insurance was formerly known as Wapic Insurance and was part of the Access Bank ecosystem before its spin-off.
- NAICOM had earlier in January 2020, laid the foundation for the growth of bancassurance in Nigeria, when it approved 18 out of 20 applications sent in by operators to enable them run a retail business through the bancassurance platform.