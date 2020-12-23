Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 22nd of December 2020, 999 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 79,789 confirmed cases.
On the 22nd of December 2020, 999 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,258 samples across the country.
To date, 79,789 cases have been confirmed, 68,879 cases have been discharged and 1,231 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 903,800 tests have been carried out as of December 22nd, 2020 compared to 893,590 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 22nd December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 79,789
- Total Number Discharged – 68,879
- Total Deaths – 1,231
- Total Tests Carried out – 903,800
According to the NCDC, the 999 new cases were reported from 18 states- FCT (416), Lagos (324), Kaduna (68), Plateau (42), Kwara (32), Kano (24), Gombe (14), Sokoto (12), Yobe (12), Akwa Ibom (11), Bayelsa (10), Rivers (7), Bauchi (7), Ogun (6), Oyo (5), Edo (4), Taraba (4) and Jigawa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 27,091, followed by Abuja (10,122), Kaduna (4,628), Plateau (4,304), Oyo (3,793), Rivers (3,293), Edo (2,790), Ogun (2,389), Kano (2,081), Delta (1,843), Ondo (1,793), Katsina (1,442), Enugu (1,376), Kwara (1,328), Gombe (1,192), Ebonyi (1,091), Abia (983), Osun (979), Bauchi (904), and Borno (778).
Imo State has recorded 734 cases, Nasarawa (630), Benue (515), Bayelsa (507), Akwa Ibom (413), Ekiti (405), Jigawa (387), Niger (381), Adamawa (355), Anambra (299), Sokoto (247), Taraba (207), Yobe (176), Kebbi (155), Cross River (94), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
54 Comments
Coronavirus
Covid-19: First recorded case hits Antarctica
Antarctica, the last continent of the world previously free from COVID-19 has now been hit by the virus.
The first set of Covid-19 cases has hit the remote continent of Antarctica, which has a population of less than 5000 and was once the only place with no previous record of the virus.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Chilean Military, which has a base at the Chilean Antarctic Territory. Chile says its health workers are working round the clock to quarantine staff at a research station before the virus spreads.
Chile revealed that 36 people (10 civilian contractors and 26 military personnel) were infected with the virus at the Bernardo O’Higgins base in the Chilean Antarctic Territory.
The Chilean Military said so far, there had been no casualty as military personnel “are already properly isolated and constantly monitored” by health authorities in Magallanes, in Chilean Patagonia.
Antarctica research bases went to great lengths to make sure the virus stayed away from the continent, even cancelling tourist activities and reducing manpower at research stations.
The British Antarctic Survey reported that 1,000 people in 38 stations across the continent navigated the southern hemisphere winter without incident; however, it warned that increased travel over the spring could have increased the risk of a Covid-19 in Antarctica.
The Chilean Military reported that the first 2 cases of the virus in December came from 2 soldiers who initially became ill.
What this means: The emergence of cases in the remote icy continent means that the virus has reached every corner of the earth, However, Chile still has one of the lowest death ratios for the virus with just over 16 thousand deaths and over 589,000 cases.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG explains why it reconsidered imposing travel ban
The FG has explained why it has not imposed a travel ban, particularly to and from UK, over the mutated strain of Covid-19 disease.
The Federal Government has explained why it has not imposed travel ban, particularly to and from UK, over the mutated strain of Covid-19 disease.
The government said it will require the agreement of neighbouring countries for the travel ban to be effective.
According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the disclosure was made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while featuring on a Radio Nigeria programme, “Politics Nationwide’’ on Tuesday in Abuja.
The minister pointed out that the federal government is working with the West African Health Organizations and other neighbouring countries, especially Benin Republic, Ghana and Togo.
Mohammed during the programme said, ”Although the government is concerned over the importation of the COVID-19 new strain, it did not want to take a hasty decision.’’
“We did not want to take a hasty decision to ban flight from the UK into Nigeria only to find out our people are going through Cotonou, Lome or Accra to come into the country.
“What the Airlines will do is to transfer Nigerian passengers to these routes and they will enter the country through the land borders. This will lead to hardship to Nigerians because if you transfer your economy to other countries you lose a lot of money
“However, if we get the concurrence of these other countries, we will not hesitate to do the needful. We are consulting and being very careful in order to take a proper decision,’’ he said.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 had said the government was considering restricting international travel into Nigeria as fear of the outbreak of a second wave heightens.
- Some notable Nigerians have called for the shutdown of the country’s border due the second wave of the pandemic. The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, had asked the federal government to immediately restrict flights from the United Kingdom, amid reports of a new strain of the coronavirus disease in the UK.
Coronavirus
President Buhari extends mandate of PTF on Covid-19 till March 2021
President Buhari has extended the mandate of the PTF on COVID-19 till the end of March 2021.
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 till the end of March 2021 due to a surge in the number of cases as a result of the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic.
The extension is also on account of the need to coordinate access to and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine in Nigeria in the new year.
The disclosure was made by the president on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19’s End-of-Year Report from members of the task force led by its Chairman, Boss Mustapha.
What the president said
Buhari said, “Recent reports reaching me indicate that Nigeria is now facing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide which is similar to the second wave of infections occurring in other countries across the world. New epicentres have been identified and the nation cannot afford to lose the gains of the last nine months.
” I have critically evaluated the situation and remain convinced that urgent measures have to be taken to halt the spread and the attendant fatalities. Closely associated with the foregoing is the need to speedily and strategically access and administer the COVID vaccine in a safe, effective and timely manner.
” This is an important obligation that we owe Nigerians as we go into the year 2021 and it must be carried out through an efficient machinery. The nation is clearly in a perilous situation given the virulent nature of this second wave and we must act decisively to protect our people.’’
I, therefore, urged all sub-national entities, traditional rulers, religious and leaders of thought to collaborate with the PTF by taking up the responsibility for risk communication and community engagement at all levels. Now is the time for collective efforts to be intensified.’
The president advised that Nigerians should continue to stay safe and abide by all the protective guidelines issued by relevant authorities, during this festive season and beyond.’
What you should know
- Following the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government announced the reintroduction of restrictions across the country and emphasized strict adherence to protocols as prescribed by NCDC.
- FG advised state governments and the FCT to shut down bars, night clubs, event centres and others with some restrictions on formal and informal events.
- The President also authorized the PTF to engage with the states and the Federal Capital Territory to assume full ownership of this stage of the response by deploying legal structures and resources, including enforcement to manage the pandemic within their jurisdictions.
Let us all continue to stay safe and abide by all the protective guidelines issued by the relevant authorities, during this festive season and beyond. May the Almighty God grant all those who have lost their lives to this deadly virus eternal rest. pic.twitter.com/oAXbs8UxMI
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 22, 2020
