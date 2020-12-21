Just in: FG imposes new Covid-19 restrictions, shuts down bars, event centres, others

European countries have started to close their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom on Sunday, with the banning of flights and trains over concerns about a new coronavirus strain that is spreading quickly through the country.

As the World Health Organization (WHO) asked its European members to strengthen measures against a new variant of Covid-19 circulating in the UK, Belgium said it would close its borders to flights and trains – including the popular Eurostar service, coming from the United Kingdom.

READ:

According to a report from Reuters, the Netherlands imposed a ban on UK flights from 6.00 am (0500 GMT), Italy also ordered a suspension of flights from Britain.

Italian Health Minister, Roberto Speranza, said, “The COVID variant recently discovered in London is worrying and will need to be investigated by our scientists. In the meantime, we choose the path of maximum prudence.”

READ:

Germany too will restrict flights from Britain and South Africa, where another variant of coronavirus strain was discovered, according to a government spokesman.

The travel curbs also compound problems for the United Kingdom as it finally exits the European Union on December 31 after a transition period this year. The UK and European Union are yet to reach a post-Brexit trade deal, raising the prospect of chaos in goods traffic.

READ:

Broadcaster VRT said that the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said the ban on incoming travel from Britain covers Eurostar services via the Channel Tunnel and will take effect for at least 24 hours from midnight on Sunday, just as they have been in touch with France over road transit passengers from Britain.

The Italian government barred flights departing from Britain and prohibited anyone who had transited through it in the last 14 days from gaining entrance into Italy.

READ:

The Italian health ministry said flights leaving for Britain would not be affected, to allow those living there to return home.

The Netherlands banned flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday and the restrictions will remain in place until Jan. 1, the Dutch government said.

READ:

Government sources said that Germany wants to ban all flights from the United Kingdom from midnight until January 6, just as the health ministry pointed out that Austria is also planning to ban flights from Britain.

What you should know about the new covid-19 strain

It can be recalled that following the second wave of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the UK government warned of a new strain of the disease which spreads faster and may be out of control.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced that the infectiousness of the new strain has forced him to impose a lockdown across much of England during the Christmas period.

Like other countries in Europe, Britain is battling to contain new waves of the virus.

READ: