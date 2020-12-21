Coronavirus
Just in: FG imposes new Covid-19 restrictions, shuts down bars, event centres, others
The FG has announced the imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions across the country.
The Federal Government on Monday, December 21, 2020, announced the imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions across the country.
This new development follows the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the country.
According to a series of tweet posts on the official Twitter handle of the Aide to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, this is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, following the President’s authorization at the briefing of the task force in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
The President authorized the PTF to engage with the states and the Federal Capital Territory to assume full ownership of this stage of the response by deploying legal structures and resources, including enforcement to manage the pandemic within their jurisdictions.
Some of these new restrictions include;
- Closure of all bars, nightclubs, pubs and event centres, as well as recreational venues in all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
- Closure of all restaurants except those providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries, and drive-ins.
- Restriction of all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events to not more than 50 persons.
- Limiting of all gatherings linked to religious events to less than 50% capacity of the facility of use during which physical distancing, mandatory use of face masks shall be strictly enforced.
COVID-19: Germany, Turkey, Israel, 2 others bar air travel from South Africa
Five countries have barred flights from South Africa to avoid the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus.
Israel, Turkey, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland have all barred air travel to and from South Africa, following the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.
The countries disclosed on Monday that the flights had to be barred to avoid further spread of the virus, according to NAN.
The Federal Council of Switzerland stated,
- “Following the discovery of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus in the UK and South Africa, the Federal Council today decided to take steps to prevent the further spread of this new virus strain. All persons who have entered Switzerland from these two countries since December 14 must go into quarantine for 10 days.”
Nairametrics had reported that the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is alarming and the need for immediate action to curb the spread before it escalates into restrictions by other nations.
- So far in December, the average monthly cases jumped by 224.6% from an average of 157 cases recorded in November to stand at 509 cases in December; compared to an average of 129 cases recorded in October, it has grown by over 294% in December.
- Nairametrics reported in October that the spike in new cases suggested a looming second wave of the pandemic. However, it is clear that Nigeria has slipped into the second wave of the pandemic.
- In the past 17 days, Nigeria has recorded 8,652 new cases of the disease, which is 84% higher than the total 4,704 cases recorded in the month of November.
What you should know
- Last week, scientists in South Africa confirmed that the new variant could affect more people compared to the initial surge.
- In over two months, the scientist established that 501.V2 variant has between 10 and 20 new mutations. “While it is still unclear whether it is more deadly, it appears to be spreading faster and parts of the Eastern and Western Cape provinces are facing strict lockdown restrictions,” they stated.
European countries ban flights from UK as new Covid-19 strain spreads
European countries have started to close their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom over the fears of a new strain of COVID-19.
European countries have started to close their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom on Sunday, with the banning of flights and trains over concerns about a new coronavirus strain that is spreading quickly through the country.
As the World Health Organization (WHO) asked its European members to strengthen measures against a new variant of Covid-19 circulating in the UK, Belgium said it would close its borders to flights and trains – including the popular Eurostar service, coming from the United Kingdom.
According to a report from Reuters, the Netherlands imposed a ban on UK flights from 6.00 am (0500 GMT), Italy also ordered a suspension of flights from Britain.
Italian Health Minister, Roberto Speranza, said, “The COVID variant recently discovered in London is worrying and will need to be investigated by our scientists. In the meantime, we choose the path of maximum prudence.”
Germany too will restrict flights from Britain and South Africa, where another variant of coronavirus strain was discovered, according to a government spokesman.
The travel curbs also compound problems for the United Kingdom as it finally exits the European Union on December 31 after a transition period this year. The UK and European Union are yet to reach a post-Brexit trade deal, raising the prospect of chaos in goods traffic.
Broadcaster VRT said that the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said the ban on incoming travel from Britain covers Eurostar services via the Channel Tunnel and will take effect for at least 24 hours from midnight on Sunday, just as they have been in touch with France over road transit passengers from Britain.
The Italian government barred flights departing from Britain and prohibited anyone who had transited through it in the last 14 days from gaining entrance into Italy.
The Italian health ministry said flights leaving for Britain would not be affected, to allow those living there to return home.
The Netherlands banned flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday and the restrictions will remain in place until Jan. 1, the Dutch government said.
Government sources said that Germany wants to ban all flights from the United Kingdom from midnight until January 6, just as the health ministry pointed out that Austria is also planning to ban flights from Britain.
What you should know about the new covid-19 strain
- It can be recalled that following the second wave of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the UK government warned of a new strain of the disease which spreads faster and may be out of control.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced that the infectiousness of the new strain has forced him to impose a lockdown across much of England during the Christmas period.
- Like other countries in Europe, Britain is battling to contain new waves of the virus.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 20th of December 2020, 501 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 78,434 confirmed cases.
On the 20th of December 2020, 501 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,258 samples across the country.
To date, 78,434 cases have been confirmed, 68,303 cases have been discharged and 1,221 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 874,617 tests have been carried out as of December 20th, 2020 compared to 869,362 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 20th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 78,434
- Total Number Discharged – 68,303
- Total Deaths – 1,221
- Total Tests Carried out – 874, 617
According to the NCDC, the 501 new cases were reported from 15 states- Lagos (218), FCT (112), Kaduna (53), Plateau (24), Katsina (21), Kano (16), Yobe (14), Ondo (10), Ogun (9), Edo (7), Bayelsa (5), Rivers (4), Borno (4), Osun (2), and Ekiti (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 26,708, followed by Abuja (9,627), Kaduna (4,504), Plateau (4,262), Oyo (3,788), Rivers (3,279), Edo (2,768), Ogun (2,382), Kano (2,032), Delta (1,843), Ondo (1,793), Katsina (1,405), Enugu (1,376), Kwara (1,296), Gombe (1,164), Ebonyi (1,091), Abia (980), Osun (979), Bauchi (897), and Borno (774).
Imo State has recorded 734 cases, Nasarawa (600), Benue (515), Bayelsa (497), Ekiti (405), Akwa Ibom (395), Jigawa (386), Niger (381), Adamawa (355), Anambra (299), Sokoto (228), Taraba (203), Yobe (164), Kebbi (143), Cross River (93), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
