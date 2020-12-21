Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 20th of December 2020, 501 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 78,434 confirmed cases.
On the 20th of December 2020, 501 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,258 samples across the country.
To date, 78,434 cases have been confirmed, 68,303 cases have been discharged and 1,221 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 874,617 tests have been carried out as of December 20th, 2020 compared to 869,362 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 20th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 78,434
- Total Number Discharged – 68,303
- Total Deaths – 1,221
- Total Tests Carried out – 874, 617
According to the NCDC, the 501 new cases were reported from 15 states- Lagos (218), FCT (112), Kaduna (53), Plateau (24), Katsina (21), Kano (16), Yobe (14), Ondo (10), Ogun (9), Edo (7), Bayelsa (5), Rivers (4), Borno (4), Osun (2), and Ekiti (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 26,708, followed by Abuja (9,627), Kaduna (4,504), Plateau (4,262), Oyo (3,788), Rivers (3,279), Edo (2,768), Ogun (2,382), Kano (2,032), Delta (1,843), Ondo (1,793), Katsina (1,405), Enugu (1,376), Kwara (1,296), Gombe (1,164), Ebonyi (1,091), Abia (980), Osun (979), Bauchi (897), and Borno (774).
Imo State has recorded 734 cases, Nasarawa (600), Benue (515), Bayelsa (497), Ekiti (405), Akwa Ibom (395), Jigawa (386), Niger (381), Adamawa (355), Anambra (299), Sokoto (228), Taraba (203), Yobe (164), Kebbi (143), Cross River (93), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
US health official says third Covid-19 vaccine could be out next month
A US health agency has revealed that a third vaccine could get US approval by next month.
The US Department of Health and Human Services has revealed that a third vaccine to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic could get US approval by next month.
This is coming some days after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved emergency use of 2 Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure was made by the Assistant Secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, Admiral Brett Giroir, during a chat with ABC News on Sunday, December 19, 2020.
The top US health official said that data was yet to be released on the novel coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and Jansen. However, he said that if approved it would give the United States its third vaccine after the ones from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.
What you should know
This is coming a day after an advisory panel of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to approve the emergency use of Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine for people that are 18 years and above. This was after the FDA had authorized the use of the vaccine.
This is as the US Covid-19 vaccine programme head, Moncef Slaoui, said the first Moderna vaccine shot is expected to be given on Monday morning.
The US government plans to deliver 5.9 million Moderna vaccine and 2 million Pfizer vaccine this week.
Coronavirus
Joe Biden and Jill billed to receive COVID-19 vaccine in public on Monday
Joe Biden and his wife, Jill will on Monday, publicly receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, and incoming First Lady, Jill Biden, will receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in public on Monday, the transition team confirmed.
The location of the event is yet to be officially announced, though would happen in Delaware and it is expected that the Bidens will also use the occasion to thank health care workers at the facility for all their efforts in saving lives.
READ: Up to 80% of Africans willing to take Covid-19 vaccine
President-elect Biden has strongly expressed his desire to take the vaccine to ensure continuity of government and set a good example for the general public and also make a case to members of the public that the vaccines are safe.
According to the incoming White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, “It’s important to us, as he has stated many times, to send a clear message to the public that it’s safe.”
READ: CAC to register companies within 48 hours, approve business name same day
What you should know
The formal announcement of President Biden’s vaccination comes a day after one of his top officials, Rep. Cedric Richmond, tested positive for the virus, and just a few days after a member of the transition’s press pool was infected.
The Bidens will each receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks after the first, allowing them to be fully immunized before their scaled-down inauguration in late January.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will receive the shot the following week to avoid a situation in which all of the leaders of the incoming administration experience side effects at the same time.
READ: Lagos task force shuts down Cubana nightclub, other facilities for defying Sanwo-Olu’s order
What they are saying
Vice President Mike Pence, who received the vaccine recently alongside Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, said
- “We wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners.”
The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who recently received the vaccine said,
- “Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity of government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus. Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution, so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible.”
READ: Nigeria, others to receive first-ever HIV generic drug for babies in the first half of 2021
Bottom line
It is hoped that the televised vaccination will help calm distrust of a vaccine produced in record time.
Coronavirus
89% respondents are willing to be vaccinated for free – NLPS survey
A World Bank survey has revealed that 90% of respondents are willing to take the Covid-19 test, while 89% are willing to be vaccinated for free.
The Nigeria COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (COVID-19 NLPS) 2020 has revealed that 90% of respondents are willing to take the Covid-19 test, while 89% are willing to be vaccinated for free.
The 6th round of a planned 12 rounds of the COVID-19 NLPS of households in Nigeria was implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) between October 9-24, 2020 and had 2 key innovations.
READ: Africa’s economic growth to drop by 4.1% in 2020, rebound by 5% in 2021 – UN
- The first innovation was to collect specific information on education for up to six school-aged household members (5-18 years).
- The second innovation was to ask households directly about their perceptions of and willingness to engage in testing and vaccinations for COVID-19.
READ: Nigeria’s inflation rate to moderate by first half of next year
The willingness of people to take Covid-19 vaccine is encouraging, considering the recent surge in the number of cases and deaths in Nigeria and worldwide – which appears to confirm the second wave of Covid-19.
Key highlights
- Respondents in urban areas are more sceptical towards a possible vaccine against the COVID-19 virus: 14% of urban respondents would not agree to be vaccinated (even at no cost) compared to 8% in rural areas.
- Out of those who would not agree to be vaccinated, 32% indicated that the main reason is they do not think it would be safe, and 31% say they do not consider themselves to be sufficiently at risk of contracting Covid-19.
- Aside from results confirming that a vast majority of respondents reported that they are willing to use an approved vaccine to prevent coronavirus, about 90% respondents also indicated that they are willing to get tested for Covid-19.
READ: Lower disposable income and rising food inflation is a potential crisis
Why this matters
With the survey result confirming people’s willingness to be tested and use vaccine, more is expected in terms of testing efforts, considering that in a population of more than 200 million people, only 874,617 thousand people have been tested so far according to Nairametrics Covid-19 tracker.
While it may be argued that there are certain barriers to testing, such as costs and delay in getting test results, Nairametrics recently pointed to Africa Union’s new guidance on use of Rapid Antigen Tests.
Experts expects that the new guidance will help increase Rapid Antigen testing capacity across Africa as quickly as possible.
READ: Covid-19: UK Govt warns of new strain that spreads faster and may have already left the UK
What you should know
- In April 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with support from the World Bank, launched the COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (NLPS) – a monthly survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,950 households, to monitor the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other shocks.
- World Bank teams from the Development Data Group and the Poverty and Equity Global Practice provided technical support in conducting the survey.
- The first round (baseline) of the survey was conducted in April/May 2020, during which a federally mandated lockdown was in full effect. The survey is part of a World Bank global effort to support countries in their data collection efforts to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.
- As of 19th of December 2020 confirmed cases was 920 in Nigeria. Total number of cases stands at 77.93 thousand. Total deaths stand at 1.22 thousand.
