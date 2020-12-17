Stock Market
Zenith Bank Executive Director purchases additional 1 million shares worth N23.65 million
An Executive Director in Zenith Bank has acquired 1,000,000 additional units of the bank’s shares.
Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange that Dr. Temitope Fasoranti, an Executive Director in the bank, has acquired 1,000,000 additional units of Zenith Bank shares, worth N23.65 million.
The disclosure was made by the Bank’s Secretary, Michael Osilama Otu, in line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s policy on insider dealing.
According to the disclosure, Dr. Fasoranti acquired the shares on the 16th of December, 2020 in one transaction and at an average price of N23.65
What you should know
- Nairametrics gathered that Dr. Fasoranti has now purchased a total of 3 million additional shares in the last three months, having previously purchased 1 million shares each on 23rd and 24th of September 2020 at N16.80 and N17.00 unit price respectively.
- In monetary terms, Dr. Fasoranti has spent a cumulative sum of N57.45 million in the last three months, recording N16.8 million, N17 million and N23.65 million on individual transactions respectively.
- In lieu of this, the total number of direct shares held by Dr. Fasoranti currently stands at 8,075,000 units.
- Zenith Bank Plc shares currently trade at N24.75, up by 2.7% from yesterday’s price of N24.10.
Why this matters
The disclosure is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing to ensure transparency. The purchase of shares by insiders often demonstrates confidence in the future prospects of the company.
Stock Market
Director acquires additional shares of NAHCO Plc worth N2.45 million
A Director on the Board of NAHCO has acquired 1,065,700 additional shares of the company, worth N2.45 million.
Mr. Tajudeen Shobayo, a Director on the Board of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO), has acquired 1,065,700 additional shares of the company, worth N2.45 million.
According to the notification issued today the 17th of December, 2020, by the company’s Secretary, Mr Bello Abdullahi, the Director purchased the shares at a price of N2.30 on the 8th of December, during trading hours on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Why this matters
- This disclosure is in compliance with the exchange policy on insider dealing to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
- The purchase of the shares of NAHCO sets Mr. Shobayo in the position of Directors of the company with substantial holdings.
- In line with the information contained in the financial statements of NAHCO Plc, as of 30th September 2020, Mr. Shobayo had a direct shareholding of 72,576 ordinary shares.
- Hence, with the 1,065,700 additional units acquired, his total shareholding now stands at 1,138,276 shares, which is worth N2.5 million at the current share price of N2.20, at the close of trading activities today.
Stock Market
Nigerian Stocks win Grand slam, investors gain N390 billion
The market breadth index was positive with 30 gainers against 17 losers. AIRTELAFRI gained 10.00% to led the gainer’s chart today.
Nigerian Stocks extended their gains to fourth consecutive trading days, as the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced further by 2.10% to close the day at 36,239.62 points.
Market Capitalization gained N390.18 billion to settle at N18.94 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns to print at 34.30%.
A total volume of 343.6million units of shares, valued at N4.34billion exchanged hands in 3,895 deals. FBNH was the most traded shares by volume and value at 99.38million units and 700million respectively.
- The market breadth index was positive with 30 gainers against 17 losers. AIRTELAFRI gained 10.00% to led the gainer’s chart today, while FCMB (-4.67%) topped the laggards.
- Sectorial performance improved as Insurance, Industrial, Banking, Oil & Gas and Consumer Goods appreciated by +2.36%, +1.28%, +1.11%, +0.62% and +0.23% respectively.
- NSE Insurance Index: Up by +2.36%, on price appreciation in MANSARD (+9.09%), REGALINS (+5.00%), and LASACO (+3.23%)
- NSE Industrial Index: Advanced by +1.28% due to the gain in DANGCEM (+2.56%).
- NSE Banking Index: Rose by 1.11%, on buy interest in ETI (+3.97%), UBN (+3.77%), and ZENITHBK (+2.70%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Improved by +0.62%, as ARDOVA closed north by (+10.00%)
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Gained +0.23%, due to bargain hunting in UNILEVER (+9.54%
Top gainers
- AIRTELAFRI up 10.00% to close at N774.4
- ARDOVA up 9.96% to close at N13.25
- UNILEVER up 9.54% to close at N14.35
- OKOMUOIL up 3.41% to close at N91
- DANGCEM up 2.56% to close at N200
Top losers
- FCMB down 4.67% to close at N2.86
- FLOURMILL down 1.89% to close at N26
- UACN down 1.33% to close at N7.4
- GUARANTY down 0.59% to close at N33.75
- WAPCO down 0.45% to close at N21.9
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks recorded impressive gains at the fourth trading session of the week, as investors increased their buying pressure, especially buying from dips across the market spectrum.
- Nigerian’s crude, at the time of writing, sold at $51/barrel its highest price level since March, helped in boosting the Nigerian central bank dollar cash inflows taking to consideration crude oil remains Nigeria’s major cash cow
- However, Nairametrics, envisage cautious buying, amid stringent capital controls set in place by Nigeria’s Apex bank could triggering lower Foreign Portfolio participation.
Spotlight Stories
GTBank, Nestle, Zenith Bank soar high, investors gain N140 billion
Nigerian Stocks witness another positive at the mid-week trading session. Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization value appreciated by N140.04 billion.
The All-Share Index (ASI) rallied up by 0.76% to close at 35,493.15 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalization size gained N140.04 billion to close at N18.55 trillion.
- Today’s market upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which includes; NESTLE, FLOURMILL, GUINNESS, GUARANTY, and ZENITHBANK.
- Also, the total volume traded increased to 650.54 million shares, worth N2.28billion, traded in 3,952 deals.
- Transactions in the shares of JAIZ Bank topped the activity chart with 414.9 million shares valued at N216 million. MANSARD followed with 22.3 million shares worth N17.1 million.
- The equities market breadth closed positive as 29 stocks posted gains while 13 stocks posted declines. NESTLE led the gainer’s chart for the day, while OANDO was the top loser.
Top gainers
- NESTLE up 7.50% to close at N1505
- FLOURMILL up 7.29% to close at N26.5
- GUINNESS up 3.33% to close at N18.6
- ZENITHBANK up 2.55% to close at N24.1
- GUARANTY up 1.19% to close at N33.95
Top losers
- OANDO down 3.45% to close at N2.8
- UCAP down 3.08% to close at N4.4
- WAPCO down 2.22% to close at N22
- NNFM down 1.13% to close at N6.13
- DANGSUGAR down 0.56% to close at N17.9
Outlook
Nigerian bourse was fired up at all cylinders amid falling oil prices across the market spectrum. NSE30 stocks saw high buying pressures as Nestle, GTBank, Zenith Bank recorded daily gains on Wednesday.
- Nigerian institutional investors seem to have increased their capital inflows to Nigerian Stocks on the prevailing low returns seen in the Nigerian debt market.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying amid growing uncertainty in Nigeria’s key international market, growing COVID-19 caseloads in Europe, and soft energy demand in play at the world’s largest economy.