Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 16th of December 2020, 930 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 75,062 confirmed cases.
On the 16th of December 2020, 930 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 7,125 samples across the country.
To date, 75,062 cases have been confirmed, 66,775 cases have been discharged and 1,200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 859,357 tests have been carried out as of December 16th, 2020 compared to 848,194 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 16th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 75,062
- Total Number Discharged – 66,775
- Total Deaths – 1,200
- Total Tests Carried out – 859,357
According to the NCDC, the 930 new cases were reported from 22 states- Lagos (279), FCT (179), Plateau (62), Kaduna (54), Kano (52), Katsina (52), Imo (42), Jigawa (42), Rivers (38), Kwara (30), Nasarawa (19), Yobe (15), Ogun (13), Borno (10), Oyo (9), Niger (9), Ebonyi (6), Bauchi (6), Edo (5), Taraba (4), Sokoto (2) and Cross River (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 25,436, followed by Abuja (8,908), Plateau (4,099), Kaduna (4,098), Oyo (3,773), Rivers (3,217), Edo (2,747), Ogun (2,348), Kano (1,965), Delta (1,829), Ondo (1,751), Enugu (1,363), Katsina (1,289), Kwara (1,275), Gombe (1,104), Ebonyi (1,075), Abia (973), Osun (965), Bauchi (860), and Borno (768).
Imo State has recorded 730 cases, Nasarawa (581), Benue (515), Bayelsa (471), Ekiti (396), Jigawa (382), Akwa Ibom (364), Adamawa (329), Niger (307), Anambra (294), Sokoto (210), Taraba (203), Kebbi (138), Yobe (123), Cross River (92), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
54 Comments
FG collaborates with WHO, Gavi and manufacturers for Covid-19 vaccine
The FG has revealed that Nigeria has signed up with WHO, Gavi, manufacturers for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine.
The Federal Government has revealed that Nigeria has signed up with the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi and manufacturers for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Enahire, while addressing the press at State House after the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osibajo, on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
What the minister is saying
The minister said, “We have signed up with the World Health Organisation and Gavi for access to vaccines immediately they are available. But you know that these vaccines are new and are in packets and the producers are not given any indemnity.
“These countries where these vaccines are manufactured, have of course, given themselves the priority to serve themselves; serve their own citizens first and we hope that the pressure from the WHO and Gavi will be able to get reserves for other countries that are not manufacturing and they will be able to attend to what will be signed up to.
“We signed up for advanced market participation in Covax; so, if we will be able to get our own, I think it will be in January. But there are two types of vaccines; there are those that have to be in ultra-deep freezers – the MRA type of vaccines; that is the freezer that must give you Minus 80 per cent type of degree.’’
Going further, Ehanire pointed out that there is a type that has to be in the deep freezer of minus 20 degrees and another type that can be in minus two degrees refrigerators. The one in regular refrigerators would be easy as they were available in Nigeria.
He said, “The one that will be in Minus 20 refrigerators is also going to be possible because we also have the freezers here but the one that will be in ultra-cold freezers, we hardly have ultra-cold freezers in this country and to receive and store in those ultra-cold freezers will require that you purchase the ultra-cold freezers.
“So, we are working on the cost; which one shall we get first? Obviously, the one we can afford; remember that we have 200 million citizens; we need to have a way to be able to get enough to be able to take care of our citizens.
“So, that means we must be able to get the vaccines that work well, with good cost of storage and cost of delivery; that is the one we will like to get as soon as they are available. We also had bilateral discussions with manufacturers; some of them have written to us that they want to have discussions with us.’’
Ehanire said the ministry was looking at multiple sources and have had a conversation with United Arab Emirates.
What you should know
Gavi, the vaccine alliance, is an international organisation created in 2000 to improve access to new and underused vaccines for people in the world’s poorest countries.
Covax which was founded by WHO, European Commission and France in 2020, is a ground-breaking global collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines. COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO. Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world
U.K. to urgently review holiday guidance as Covid-19 cases surge
The U.K. will urgently review holiday guidance, considering the surge in Covid-19 cases.
The United Kingdom will urgently review holiday guidance, considering the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. This may result in tougher guidance for families gathering over Christmas, which will hold as soon as today, Wednesday.
Doctors called on Tuesday for Boris Johnson to cancel the planned relaxation of rules, which would see families crossing between nations and regions. The British Medical Association said allowing people to mix is a “recipe for catastrophe.” Opposition Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, asked the government to rethink the rules.
The number of people who tested positive for the virus rose by 30% in the last seven days across the U.K. and talks between Ministers in London and the devolved Administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to find a common approach to Christmas were due to continue on Wednesday.
According to BNN Bloomberg, Ministers are unlikely to change the rules but are expected to set out stronger guidance, according to the person, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.
What they are saying
Cabinet Minister, Robert Jenrick, used a series of TV and radio interviews on Wednesday morning to urge people to use common sense when making Christmas plans. He told BBC TV he had changed his mind about visiting his own parents, both in their eighties, and would wait for them to be vaccinated. He told Sky News:
- “Easter can be the new Christmas for some people. We all need to use our own personal judgment thinking about our own families whether we have particularly elderly or clinically vulnerable relatives who might be round the Christmas table. Thinking of some of the examples we can see internationally like Thanksgiving, for example, where lots of people coming together did have consequences after the event.”
Cabinet Office Minister, Michael Gove, will meet with his counterparts in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast on Wednesday to try to agree a U.K.-wide approach after talks failed to reach a united position on Tuesday.
What you should know
- The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has faced growing demands to rethink his approach over Christmas after the surge in cases, particularly in London and southeast England.
- Ministers are also set to review tier allocations across England by the end of Wednesday, with an announcement expected Thursday. London and surrounding parts of southeast England moved into the strictest tier 3 on Wednesday, earlier than planned, after a spike in infections.
- The total number of cases in the U.K. as of today stands at 1.89 million. The total number of deaths stands at 66.91 thousand.
- The total number of cases in Nigeria stands at 74.13 thousand. The total number of deaths stands at 1.2 thousand. 758 new cases were recorded in Nigeria yesterday.
Covid-19: Arsenal, Chelsea, 4 others affected as London moves into Tier-3 on Wednesday
London and neighbouring cities will move into the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, December 16.
London will move into the highest level of Corona restrictions (Tier 3) which will come into force at 00.01am on Wednesday, as a new variant of the virus gets identified.
In just five days, there has been a rapid increase in the number of Corona cases across the capital. The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, told London MPs the capital will be moved to Tier 3 imminently.
Mr Hancock said London would move into tier 3 to “keep people safe and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. Early action can help prevent more damaging and longer-lasting problems later,” Mr Hancock told the House of Commons.”
What you should know
- At the beginning of the month, the Government introduced a new three-tier system.
- In tier 1 (medium alert), fans could return in lower transmission areas with a maximum of 4,000 fans being allowed into stadiums.
- In tier 2 (high alert), only 2,000 fans will be allowed in stadiums.
- In the last tier, tier 3 (very high alert) stadiums are not permitted to welcome fans at all.
This means Premier League clubs in London, Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham, won’t be able to welcome 2000 fans in their respective stadiums. Premier league fixtures in London will now be played behind closed doors.
Arsenal confirmed this news saying:
- “As it currently stands, we are unable to welcome fans to Emirates Stadium for subsequent upcoming fixtures and therefore will not run any ballots until further notice” a club statement on their official website.
In the premier League, after London has been placed on highest level of Corona restrictions, only Liverpool, Everton, Brighton and Southampton in the top flight will be allowed to welcome 2,000 fans in their respective stadiums.
Jamilu Ahmed jibril
April 26, 2020 at 9:04 am
May Allah bring an end to this calamities Ameen
Musbahu abdullahi nuhu
June 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm
May Allah show us an end of this dangerous disease
Rejoice oyekunle
November 29, 2020 at 9:07 am
May God help nigeria
Akughur Patrick
May 5, 2020 at 7:09 am
It will serve better if the federal government of Nigeria have giving out money to poor Nigerians to manage their lives indoor than to ease the covid 19 lockdown to increase the spread of the virus. This money in its distribution needs to be through bank accounts of the individuals to avoid exploitation of the poor by big and corrupt Nigerians
BlessedHeart
May 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
May God help us over this deadly plaque
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real
Jenny
May 12, 2020 at 6:38 am
Na so
Anonymous
May 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm
i wonder ooooooooooooooooo
Abubabaka dauda
June 19, 2020 at 12:05 am
Abubabaka funtua
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm
Yes oo it seems ur thinking wat am thinking
Lana Emmanuel
October 20, 2020 at 10:01 am
May God help Us
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 4:43 pm
There are know Corona virus cases in Nigeria is just to scamming Europe union to collected money for the of the citizen please Nigeria leaders stop scamming the European union because our family is dead for hungry because we the Nigeria citizens we are suffering /
Anonymous
May 15, 2020 at 9:35 am
There is no Corona virus in nigeria.its all propaganda by the FG
Liberty
May 19, 2020 at 7:23 am
The comments of the people are irritating may God have mercy on us, you need to thank God for being alive, truly there is corojack in Nigeria but God himself suppress coromadness for His people
aliyyahadenikeadewale
May 12, 2020 at 11:53 am
Allah will protect from this Covid-19 in this Ramadan and I pray to Allah to heal the world
Anonymous
May 18, 2020 at 4:08 am
God punish you Nigeria government
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 8:36 am
Amen Ya Allah
Anonymous
May 17, 2020 at 9:25 pm
Nigeria government stop the lie no Corona virus in Nigeria
Musa
May 18, 2020 at 4:17 am
Why Nigeria federal government are very wicked
David
May 18, 2020 at 8:48 am
Sounds annoying, look at the childish preventive measures provided by the screwed up government body. It makes me sick 🙄. If corona virus is actually in Nigeria then half of the population is gone, because the preventive measures is just formalities. If face mask could prevent corona virus then the doctors treating covid-19 patients would never be infected because they cover all their body. It’s time for NCDC to make money and gamble with people life. Crap government system.
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 2:48 am
Why is it only Lagos number increase massively much more then other populated town like Kano, Port and others. Why Lagos always?
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 6:08 am
What measures are putting in place to address this spread? What am seeing here is more of a sport reporter telling the fans who is topping the league.
Fact, there are covid 19 infected people but the actual number………???
Anonymos
May 19, 2020 at 10:54 am
Money should be disturbed through bank account,and who ever gave this ncdc our number should also give them our account number
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Gov yahyah Bello have spoken the truth over coronavirus in Nigeria. All is scam .I just dey pass by ni oo
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:46 pm
I believe Kogi State represents the face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Period
Anonymous
May 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Scam
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 5:28 am
Nigeria leaders una useless Sha abi ?
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 11:27 am
All this fakes opdates,idiot all
Annie Mouse
May 31, 2020 at 1:43 pm
Absolute twaddle – there are 500 new cases in Bonny alone. People are dying and the mortuary full. This is an International emergency and the State and National government are just sweeping it under the carpet.
Vin Ejikeme
June 8, 2020 at 2:49 am
Mumu people
Anonymous
June 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm
God will seek your protection
Michael
June 11, 2020 at 1:57 pm
God help us all
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm
In my humble opinion, Kogi State is the ideal face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Zero case. Not as if few people dont die there. But not because of some phantom disease
Johnson
June 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm
Ncdc is scamdemic behind this pandemic
Anonymous
June 25, 2020 at 5:37 am
When will this scam end. Oh God help us pass judgement on Nigeria politicians for feceivibg the citizens at all levels of governance.
Diamond
June 25, 2020 at 11:47 am
Please publish my email if u want to is better to die by something else than to die by hunger, they r doing all this because they r feeding well with their families. God will punish their generations
Anonymous
October 11, 2020 at 3:18 am
My lovely people there is no Corona virus in Nigeria believe me they are all scam
Anonymos
June 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm
Enough of this,our leaders re making money out of this leave us to hustle for our dailylives if we perish we perish
You people will always increase the number without showing the infected people ,I dont know if government thinks Nigerians re kids we
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Lagos government is not proactive about the covid19 rise every day or they don’t have ideas on what to do
Ladidi Ibrahim Baffa
July 6, 2020 at 6:20 am
May Allah forgive us, but only God can protect us.
Most of the Nigeria leaders didn’t have human feeling……
Dan Umeh
July 6, 2020 at 6:27 am
Does infrared thermometer confirm the status of a patient? How many persons are tested in a day and how long does it take for a result to come out. How many testing kits do we have in each state. It will be confusing the record to use infrared thermometer temperature record as a confirmed case of covid-19.
Aminu aliyu
August 16, 2020 at 1:45 am
I Aminu aliyu i need covid
Anonymous
September 3, 2020 at 7:43 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life
mark
September 3, 2020 at 7:46 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life.
Anonymous
September 16, 2020 at 12:37 am
How can we get access to the Nigerian COVID 19 dataset?
MICHAEL
October 20, 2020 at 12:43 pm
WHY ARE WILL IMPOSING COVID-19 ON OURSELIES,HOW DO WILL KNOW THE AMOUNT OF COVID-19 VICTIMS.DO WE HAVE ANY KIT TO DETECT COVID-19
Ternenge Ende
October 23, 2020 at 9:09 am
I think your figures for total COVID-19 deaths as at 22/10/2020 is not correctly written. I can read 1,1127 which may translate to eleven thousand, one hundred and twenty seven. You may wish to clear this factual error.
Ternenge Ende
October 25, 2020 at 3:12 am
Nairametrics is yet to effect corrections on the total number of deaths even after publishing a comment that drew their attention to the error. Do we have a moderator here at all?
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:12 am
who told u nigeria have covid-19, liers
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:16 am
fake report
Anonymous
October 27, 2020 at 7:50 am
Please stop lying to us,there’s no Corona virus anywhere,provide food for us to eat. Hunger is killing people.
Anonymous
October 30, 2020 at 10:42 am
You guys are mad with this stupid covid update.There is no covid anywhere stop deceiving yourselves
Anonymous
November 21, 2020 at 3:33 pm
Stop this lies corona virus is not in Nigeria even high fever is more dangerous than corona virus
Onwe Friday Paul
November 30, 2020 at 9:22 am
May God help us and Grant strength to NCDC