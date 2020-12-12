Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 11th of December 2020, 796 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 72,140 confirmed cases.
On the 11th of December 2020, 796 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,012 samples across the country.
To date, 72,140 cases have been confirmed, 65,712 cases have been discharged and 1,190 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 833,755 tests have been carried out as of December 11th, 2020 compared to 829,743 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 11th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 72,140
- Total Number Discharged – 65,722
- Total Deaths – 1,190
- Total Tests Carried out – 833,755
According to the NCDC, the 796 new cases were reported from 16 states- FCT (258), Lagos (248), Kaduna (117), Katsina (52), Ogun (27), Kwara (23), Gombe (22), Adamawa (17), Plateau (15), Kano (6), Rivers (2), Ondo (2), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (2), Sokoto (2) and Taraba (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 24,614, followed by Abuja (8,167), Plateau (3,994), Oyo (3,747), Kaduna (3,703), Rivers (3,116), Edo (2,726), Ogun (2,319), Kano (1,880), Delta (1,828), Ondo (1,751), Enugu (1,355), Kwara (1,226), Katsina (1,171), Gombe (1,047), Ebonyi (1,069), Osun (962), Abia (926), Bauchi (802), and Borno (758).
Imo State has recorded 681 cases, Nasarawa (541), Benue (501), Bayelsa (466), Ekiti (391), Akwa Ibom (362), Jigawa (340), Adamawa (304), Niger (298), Anambra (290), Taraba (196), Sokoto (191), Kebbi (138), Yobe (108), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
54 Comments
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus
Like Sanwo-Olu, Gov El-Rufai goes into isolation
Nasir El-Rufai, gone into isolation, as a family member and senior government officials tested positive for COVID-19.
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has gone into isolation, as a family member and senior government officials tested positive for COVID-19.
This was disclosed by the Governor in a broadcast he shared on his Twitter handle on Saturday.
According to him, the measure was necessary as a precaution pending a COVID-19 test to be conducted on Sunday.
The governor had earlier tested positive for the virus in March but recovered after some weeks.
Malam Nasir @elrufai has been notified of more positive Covid-19 test results of persons close to him, including an immediate family member and senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.
As a precaution, he is in self-isolation pending a test by Sunday. pic.twitter.com/22QuRkyGqj
— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) December 11, 2020
What you should know
- Other governors who had tested positive for the infection and had recovered include Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, amongst others.
- Earlier on Saturday, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also gone into isolation following reported cases of positive COVID-19 cases recorded by persons close to him.
- The state tweeted, “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December).
- “Mr. Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.”
Coronavirus
Vaccines best way of ending Covid-19 in Africa – WHO
The WHO has said that the success of immunization campaigns in Africa was based on trust and acceptance of the vaccines.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the distribution of vaccines is the best medium to end the spread of the coronavirus in Africa.
It also said that it was providing technical support to countries in the African region to prepare for a successful COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
This was disclosed by Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, in a statement on Friday.
Dr Moeti said that the success of immunization campaigns in Africa was based on trust and acceptance of the vaccines.
“The success of any immunization campaign hinges on communities’ trust and acceptance,” she said.
“It is vital that we equip them with the right information, allay any fears and address concerns.
“Engaging communities increases the likelihood that they will take the lead on issues affecting them, eases access and use of services.
“It also facilitates comprehension and access to information, enables feedback and, critically for COVID-19 vaccination, helps in understanding vaccine safety and addressing possible adverse events following immunization.”
She called for community support in dealing with vaccination, stating that the most vulnerable were expected to be the first to receive when the vaccines became available.
“Initial groups will likely include frontline health workers, older people and adults with underlying conditions such as heart disease or diabetes,” she said.
“The initial COVID-19 vaccine supplies will be limited and will not be available to everyone right away.”
She also disclosed that the WHO would provide technical support for the rollout, and would procure vaccines for the continent through the COVAX facility.
“WHO and other immunisation partners are providing technical support to countries in the African region to prepare for a successful COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
“Through the COVAX Facility, WHO and partners are working with governments and vaccine manufacturers to procure COVID-19 vaccine doses to cover 20 per cent of the African population, initially focusing on those at the highest risk,” she said.
She said that African nations were only 12% prepared for community engagement regarding the vaccines, which was below the threshold approved by the WHO.
“A 10-point vaccine readiness assessment tool for the 47 countries in WHO African Region finds that progress by countries in bolstering community engagement is only at 12 per cent, far below the optimal score of at least 80 per cent.
“Community engagement – a crucial aspect for vaccine uptake – is among the least advanced categories in the assessment tool.
“Other key areas of the assessment tool are: planning and coordination, resource mobilisation, vaccine regulation, service delivery, training and supervision, monitoring and evaluation, vaccine logistics, vaccine safety and surveillance,” she said.
What you should know
- Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and World Trade Organization candidate for Directo-General, disclosed that negotiations were going on with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to get vaccines early enough to developing countries, including Nigeria, from January next year.
- She added that the WHO had launched the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), alongside GAVI and other bodies to get vaccines delivered to developing nations when it became available, citing negotiations with vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
- In November, the G-20 nations announced a pledge to pay for vaccine distribution to developing nations that could not afford it. The leaders also announced a debt extension programme to developing nations during the weekend’s G-20 summit.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Gov. Sanwo-Olu, team to remain in isolation till results of tests are available
Governor Sanwo-Olu had to immediately go into isolation after finding out that one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19.
The Lagos State Government has stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other members of his team will remain in isolation till the results of their Covid-19 tests are available.
This was disclosed by the government via its Twitter handle on Friday.
The tweet explained that Governor Sanwo-Olu had to go into isolation immediately after he found out that one of his close aides had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
It tweeted, “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December).
“Mr. Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.
“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings.”
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December).@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @ProfAkinAbayomi @gbenga_omo @gboyegaakosile1 @LSMOH @Mr_JAGss#LASG pic.twitter.com/jcSflIM0i3
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) December 11, 2020
What you should know
This is not the first time Mr. Governor is having the Covid-19 test. He has had it at least three since May, when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.
Jamilu Ahmed jibril
April 26, 2020 at 9:04 am
May Allah bring an end to this calamities Ameen
Musbahu abdullahi nuhu
June 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm
May Allah show us an end of this dangerous disease
Rejoice oyekunle
November 29, 2020 at 9:07 am
May God help nigeria
Akughur Patrick
May 5, 2020 at 7:09 am
It will serve better if the federal government of Nigeria have giving out money to poor Nigerians to manage their lives indoor than to ease the covid 19 lockdown to increase the spread of the virus. This money in its distribution needs to be through bank accounts of the individuals to avoid exploitation of the poor by big and corrupt Nigerians
BlessedHeart
May 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
May God help us over this deadly plaque
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real
Jenny
May 12, 2020 at 6:38 am
Na so
Anonymous
May 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm
i wonder ooooooooooooooooo
Abubabaka dauda
June 19, 2020 at 12:05 am
Abubabaka funtua
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm
Yes oo it seems ur thinking wat am thinking
Lana Emmanuel
October 20, 2020 at 10:01 am
May God help Us
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 4:43 pm
There are know Corona virus cases in Nigeria is just to scamming Europe union to collected money for the of the citizen please Nigeria leaders stop scamming the European union because our family is dead for hungry because we the Nigeria citizens we are suffering /
Anonymous
May 15, 2020 at 9:35 am
There is no Corona virus in nigeria.its all propaganda by the FG
Liberty
May 19, 2020 at 7:23 am
The comments of the people are irritating may God have mercy on us, you need to thank God for being alive, truly there is corojack in Nigeria but God himself suppress coromadness for His people
aliyyahadenikeadewale
May 12, 2020 at 11:53 am
Allah will protect from this Covid-19 in this Ramadan and I pray to Allah to heal the world
Anonymous
May 18, 2020 at 4:08 am
God punish you Nigeria government
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 8:36 am
Amen Ya Allah
Anonymous
May 17, 2020 at 9:25 pm
Nigeria government stop the lie no Corona virus in Nigeria
Musa
May 18, 2020 at 4:17 am
Why Nigeria federal government are very wicked
David
May 18, 2020 at 8:48 am
Sounds annoying, look at the childish preventive measures provided by the screwed up government body. It makes me sick 🙄. If corona virus is actually in Nigeria then half of the population is gone, because the preventive measures is just formalities. If face mask could prevent corona virus then the doctors treating covid-19 patients would never be infected because they cover all their body. It’s time for NCDC to make money and gamble with people life. Crap government system.
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 2:48 am
Why is it only Lagos number increase massively much more then other populated town like Kano, Port and others. Why Lagos always?
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 6:08 am
What measures are putting in place to address this spread? What am seeing here is more of a sport reporter telling the fans who is topping the league.
Fact, there are covid 19 infected people but the actual number………???
Anonymos
May 19, 2020 at 10:54 am
Money should be disturbed through bank account,and who ever gave this ncdc our number should also give them our account number
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Gov yahyah Bello have spoken the truth over coronavirus in Nigeria. All is scam .I just dey pass by ni oo
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:46 pm
I believe Kogi State represents the face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Period
Anonymous
May 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Scam
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 5:28 am
Nigeria leaders una useless Sha abi ?
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 11:27 am
All this fakes opdates,idiot all
Annie Mouse
May 31, 2020 at 1:43 pm
Absolute twaddle – there are 500 new cases in Bonny alone. People are dying and the mortuary full. This is an International emergency and the State and National government are just sweeping it under the carpet.
Vin Ejikeme
June 8, 2020 at 2:49 am
Mumu people
Anonymous
June 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm
God will seek your protection
Michael
June 11, 2020 at 1:57 pm
God help us all
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm
In my humble opinion, Kogi State is the ideal face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Zero case. Not as if few people dont die there. But not because of some phantom disease
Johnson
June 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm
Ncdc is scamdemic behind this pandemic
Anonymous
June 25, 2020 at 5:37 am
When will this scam end. Oh God help us pass judgement on Nigeria politicians for feceivibg the citizens at all levels of governance.
Diamond
June 25, 2020 at 11:47 am
Please publish my email if u want to is better to die by something else than to die by hunger, they r doing all this because they r feeding well with their families. God will punish their generations
Anonymous
October 11, 2020 at 3:18 am
My lovely people there is no Corona virus in Nigeria believe me they are all scam
Anonymos
June 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm
Enough of this,our leaders re making money out of this leave us to hustle for our dailylives if we perish we perish
You people will always increase the number without showing the infected people ,I dont know if government thinks Nigerians re kids we
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Lagos government is not proactive about the covid19 rise every day or they don’t have ideas on what to do
Ladidi Ibrahim Baffa
July 6, 2020 at 6:20 am
May Allah forgive us, but only God can protect us.
Most of the Nigeria leaders didn’t have human feeling……
Dan Umeh
July 6, 2020 at 6:27 am
Does infrared thermometer confirm the status of a patient? How many persons are tested in a day and how long does it take for a result to come out. How many testing kits do we have in each state. It will be confusing the record to use infrared thermometer temperature record as a confirmed case of covid-19.
Aminu aliyu
August 16, 2020 at 1:45 am
I Aminu aliyu i need covid
Anonymous
September 3, 2020 at 7:43 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life
mark
September 3, 2020 at 7:46 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life.
Anonymous
September 16, 2020 at 12:37 am
How can we get access to the Nigerian COVID 19 dataset?
MICHAEL
October 20, 2020 at 12:43 pm
WHY ARE WILL IMPOSING COVID-19 ON OURSELIES,HOW DO WILL KNOW THE AMOUNT OF COVID-19 VICTIMS.DO WE HAVE ANY KIT TO DETECT COVID-19
Ternenge Ende
October 23, 2020 at 9:09 am
I think your figures for total COVID-19 deaths as at 22/10/2020 is not correctly written. I can read 1,1127 which may translate to eleven thousand, one hundred and twenty seven. You may wish to clear this factual error.
Ternenge Ende
October 25, 2020 at 3:12 am
Nairametrics is yet to effect corrections on the total number of deaths even after publishing a comment that drew their attention to the error. Do we have a moderator here at all?
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:12 am
who told u nigeria have covid-19, liers
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:16 am
fake report
Anonymous
October 27, 2020 at 7:50 am
Please stop lying to us,there’s no Corona virus anywhere,provide food for us to eat. Hunger is killing people.
Anonymous
October 30, 2020 at 10:42 am
You guys are mad with this stupid covid update.There is no covid anywhere stop deceiving yourselves
Anonymous
November 21, 2020 at 3:33 pm
Stop this lies corona virus is not in Nigeria even high fever is more dangerous than corona virus
Onwe Friday Paul
November 30, 2020 at 9:22 am
May God help us and Grant strength to NCDC