ECOWAS CDC confirms 214,886 new Covid-19 cases, Nigeria tops with 67.8%

The Federal Government has directed that all isolation and treatment centres that were hitherto closed due to decline in coronavirus cases in the country should be prepared for reopening, with staff compliment put on standby.

This follows a recent increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases and the possibility of a second wave of the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria, this disclosure was made by the Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, while speaking during the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covif-19, on Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Abuja.

Ehanire said that Nigeria was experiencing an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last few days, which the PTF had frequently alluded to, in recent times and as such has directed that health workers should be on alert.

The minister disclosed that the increase in Covid-19 cases, to a large extent, is as a result of rise in community transmission.

What the Minister is saying

Ehanire, while speaking, stated that Nigeria recorded 1,843 cases last week as against 1,235 two weeks before that, and 1,126 the week before then.

He said, “In the past 24 hours, 474 new confirmed cases and two deaths were recorded, with an indication that this week’s figure will beat last week’s.

“As at today, we have crossed the 70,000 mark with a total of 70,669 confirmed cases out of which 65,242 have been treated and discharged. Sadly, the number of deaths has now reached 1,184 as against 1,167 two weeks before.

“While we strive for the best, we must prepare for a possible second wave which we must ensure does not get to be worse than what we have seen so far. Judging from what we observe in other countries, the U.S., UK and other countries are going through very difficult times, and we do sympathize with them.”

“To prepare ourselves, I have directed that all Isolation and Treatment centres, which were hitherto closed due to reduced patient load, be prepared for reopening and the staff complement put on alert,” he added.

What you should know