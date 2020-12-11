Coronavirus
ECOWAS CDC confirms 214,886 new Covid-19 cases, Nigeria tops with 67.8%
Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are contributing 67.8% of the cumulative confirmed cases in West Africa.
ECOWAS Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control recently released report on Covid-19 shows a cumulative total of 214,896 confirmed cases in the 15 member countries of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States).
- The report released on 10 December 2020 revealed that 3 countries – Nigeria 71,334, Ghana 52,738, and Cote d’Ivoire 21,590, contributed 67.8% of this cumulative figure.
- As of December 1, 2020, the cumulative total of confirmed cases was 206,388, meaning that there were 8,498 new cases within a space of 10 days, with the 41% of the cases largely contributed by Nigeria (3,496).
- As of December 10, 2020, the case fatality rate (CFR) and recovery rate declined compared to their respective positions as of December 1, 2020(i.e. CFR: 1.4% to 1.37%, Recovery rate: 94.3% to 93.1%), with only the Active rate increasing from 4.3% to 5.6%.
- Nigeria occupies the 7th position out of the 15 countries, with an active case rate of 6.6% (moving from 4.8% as of December 1, 2020). The list is topped by Niger 37.5%, followed by Mali 33.9%, Sierra Leone 21.1%, etc. The least countries are Gambia 0.3%, Cote d’Ivoire 1.2%, Ghana 1.7%.
- In recovery rate, Nigeria dropped from 93.5% to 91.8%, with Cote de Ivoire topping the list with 98.2%, followed by Ghana 97.7%, Cape Verde 96.7%, etc. The least countries are Liberia 58.7%, Mali 62.8%, Sierra Leone 75.9%.
- In terms of death rate (CFR), Nigeria occupies the 10th position with 1.67% (declined from 1.73% as of December 1, 2020), with Liberia 4.95% topping the list, followed by Niger 3.76%, Mali 3.3%, etc. The least countries are Guinea 0.59%, Cote d’Ivoire 0.62%, Ghana 0.62%.
What this means
The recent spikes in the new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 from country to country in the ECOWAS sub-region signals an imminent second wave of the pandemic, if not properly and timely managed.
The big concern being expressed by many stakeholders is that the numbers might likely go up as the yuletide season approaches with its increased economic activities (i.e. Christmas shopping activities, etc) and the fact that many are yet to come to terms with full and strict adherence to various personal hygiene measures and protocols.
At this time, it has become expedient for ECOWAS member countries and their disease control agencies to proactively commence aggressive and comprehensive awareness programmes to appropriately alert all and sundry of the imminent danger of the looming pandemic should it be allowed to resurface for the second time, which no doubt would be quite monumental in terms of losses.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG directs isolation and treatment centres to get set to reopen
The Federal Government has directed that all isolation and treatment centres should be prepared for reopening,
The Federal Government has directed that all isolation and treatment centres that were hitherto closed due to decline in coronavirus cases in the country should be prepared for reopening, with staff compliment put on standby.
This follows a recent increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases and the possibility of a second wave of the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria, this disclosure was made by the Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, while speaking during the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covif-19, on Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Abuja.
Ehanire said that Nigeria was experiencing an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last few days, which the PTF had frequently alluded to, in recent times and as such has directed that health workers should be on alert.
The minister disclosed that the increase in Covid-19 cases, to a large extent, is as a result of rise in community transmission.
What the Minister is saying
Ehanire, while speaking, stated that Nigeria recorded 1,843 cases last week as against 1,235 two weeks before that, and 1,126 the week before then.
He said, “In the past 24 hours, 474 new confirmed cases and two deaths were recorded, with an indication that this week’s figure will beat last week’s.
“As at today, we have crossed the 70,000 mark with a total of 70,669 confirmed cases out of which 65,242 have been treated and discharged. Sadly, the number of deaths has now reached 1,184 as against 1,167 two weeks before.
“While we strive for the best, we must prepare for a possible second wave which we must ensure does not get to be worse than what we have seen so far. Judging from what we observe in other countries, the U.S., UK and other countries are going through very difficult times, and we do sympathize with them.”
“To prepare ourselves, I have directed that all Isolation and Treatment centres, which were hitherto closed due to reduced patient load, be prepared for reopening and the staff complement put on alert,” he added.
What you should know
- There have been reported cases of the second wave of coronavirus outbreak in Europe and the Americas with renewed restrictions and lockdown measures in the affected countries.
- Nigeria’s new Covif-19 infections have been on the increase in recent times, suggesting a possible resurgence of cases.
- After months of lockdowns with the resultant economic downturn, job losses, failing businesses, biting hunger, millions of Nigerians appear to have let their guards down with the assumption that the country has moved past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
- But with the Christmas season fast approaching, increase in economic activities and non-adherence to various safety measures, it’s just a matter of time before the country starts to experience a surge in Cobid-19 cases.
Coronavirus
Nigeria records highest daily cases of Covid-19 in 5 months
The last time Nigeria recorded over 675 cases of Covid-19 was 1st of July 2020.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Thursday, announced that 675 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 71,344 confirmed cases and 1,190 deaths, year to date.
This represents the highest number of daily cases recorded in over 5 months. The last time Nigeria recorded this much was on the 1st of July 2020, when 790 cases and 13 deaths were recorded.
Second wave of the pandemic
The recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is alarming and a call for immediate action. So far in December, the average monthly cases jumped by 141.5% from an average of 157 cases recorded in November to stand at 379 cases.
- Compared to an average of 129 cases recorded in October, it grew by over 193% in December.
- Nairametrics had reported in October, that the spike in new cases suggested a looming second wave of the pandemic. However, it is safe to say that Nigeria has slipped into the second wave of the pandemic.
- In the past 10 days, Nigeria has recorded 3,787 new cases of the disease, which is 80.5% of the total 4,704 cases recorded in the month of November.
What you should know
- A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September, revealed that Nigerians have abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing practices as they go about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Recall, that the Nigerian government closed some isolation centres across the country due to lack of patients and a significant decline in the number of cases.
- A surge in the daily cases could prompt the reopening of these isolation centres as the number of cases in admission has grown from 3,102 as at 30th December to 4,680 on Thursday, representing over 50% increase in 10 days.
- The discovery of a Covid-19 vaccine has seen many take the pandemic as a mere sickness that can be easily treated, which has reduced the fear of disease nationwide.
- Stories of reputable footballers and world leaders recovering from the disease has also caused most Nigerians to show laxity towards the precautionary measures against the disease, hence flouting health directives.
What the data says
Nigeria currently stands 9th on the list of African Countries with highest cases of Covid-19 with South Africa leading at 836,764 cases year to date.
- One would think that Nigeria is lucky from the outrage of the pandemic. However, information gathered by Nairametrics research showed that Nigeria’s number of tests in relation to our population is below expectation.
- According to the NCDC, the total tests carried out in Nigeria is 829,743 as at 10th December 2020, standing sixth on the African list behind Kenya (945.7 thousand) and Egypt (1 million).
- Notably in terms of tests per 1 million population, Nigeria stands at 44th position with just an average of 3,982 tests nationwide.
- This is a clear indication of inadequacies in the number of tests carried out in the country, which could affect the Nation from seeing the clear picture.
What this means
A second wave of the pandemic could push Nigeria into another round of lockdown, which would propel a range of chain reactions.
- Affecting the nation’s recovery process from economic recession
- An already escalated inflation rate could only get worse.
- Fear and unrest, amongst the Nigerian populace, leading to chaos.
Upshot
The only way to fight against the pandemic is for every member of the Nigerian community to see it as an immediate threat that requires immediate and continuous action, by taking adequate precautions and practice good health hygiene.
Coronavirus
Nigeria to vaccinate 20 million people against Covid-19
The Federal Government is getting ready to vaccinate millions of people as it will soon receive 20 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The Nigerian Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, has disclosed that plans are underway to vaccinate as many people as possible, starting with 20 million doses of the vaccine.
He said during a televised news conference in Abuja that:
- “The government will receive 20 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. This will make it possible to vaccinate about 20 million people against the novel coronavirus.”
READ: Nigerians pay heavy price as laptop scarcity bites harder
Ehanire emphasized that health sector workers will be vaccinated first, then the vulnerable and those with chronic illnesses.
- “We have hope to vaccinate as many people as possible, but we want to start with 20 million doses of the vaccine first.“
READ: ValuAlliance distributes value fund of N10 per unit for H1, 2020
Why this matters
This information comes in handy considering that many countries including Nigeria, are beginning to experience a second wave of Covid-19, which is confirmed by the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases recorded in the country in recent days.
READ: Cost of data subscription reduces by over 50% from that of January 2020
- Data from Nairametrics’ Covid-19 update indicates that the number of cases recorded is increasing at an alarming rate.
- The latest number of 675 confirmed cases indicates a 575% rise compared with 474 cases the previous day.
- The number of deaths recorded (6) on the 10th of December is the highest since the 1st of July 2020.
What you should know
- On the 10th of December 2020, 675 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
- A total daily test of 11,830 samples across the country was conducted the same day.
- A total of 829,743 tests have been carried out as of December 10th, 2020, compared to 817,913 tests a day earlier.
- To date, 71,344 cases have been confirmed, 65,474 cases have been discharged, and 1,190 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
- According to the NCDC, the 675 new cases were reported from 16 states – FCT (183), Lagos (128), Kaduna (85), Kwara (57), Katsina (50), Plateau (42), Rivers (39), Kano (33), Ondo (21), Ogun (17), Bauchi (10), Sokoto (5), Edo (2), Ekiti (1), Bayelsa (1), and Delta (1).
