Company Income Tax: Banks and financial institutions pay N24.05 billion in Q3 2020

Banks and financial institutions incurred a total of N24.05 billion in Company Income Tax (CIT) for the third quarter of the year (Q3, 2020). This is according to findings by Nairametrics.

The latest figure indicates a decrease of -50.9% q-o-q, from N48.95 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year.

What this means

The decrease in this year’s CIT figures can be attributed to the impact of the pandemic on the income of financial institutions, as well as the consequent effect income tax. In addition, the reduction might be a form of incentive by government to businesses in order to ease the excruciating impact of the pandemic.

What you should know

In a similar vein, findings from Nairametrics revealed that fourteen (14) Deposit Money Banks incurred a total of approximately N95 billion in taxes in 2020 9M.

The breakdown of the individual tax figures for the banks is shown below.

Source: Nairalytics

In the top five category, GT Bank led the chart with N25.07 billion; followed by Zenith, N17.97 billion; Access Bank, N14.3 billion; UBA, N13.2 billion; and Stanbic, N10.7 billion.

In the bottom five are Unity Bank with N137 million; followed by Jaiz Bank, N276 million; Union Bank, N366 million; Wema Bank, N413 million; and Sterling Bank, N655 million.