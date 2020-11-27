Financial Services
Company Income Tax: Banks and financial institutions pay N24.05 billion in Q3 2020
Banks and financial institutions paid a total of N24.05 billion as Company Income Tax for Q3 2020.
Banks and financial institutions incurred a total of N24.05 billion in Company Income Tax (CIT) for the third quarter of the year (Q3, 2020). This is according to findings by Nairametrics.
The latest figure indicates a decrease of -50.9% q-o-q, from N48.95 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year.
What this means
The decrease in this year’s CIT figures can be attributed to the impact of the pandemic on the income of financial institutions, as well as the consequent effect income tax. In addition, the reduction might be a form of incentive by government to businesses in order to ease the excruciating impact of the pandemic.
What you should know
In a similar vein, findings from Nairametrics revealed that fourteen (14) Deposit Money Banks incurred a total of approximately N95 billion in taxes in 2020 9M.
The breakdown of the individual tax figures for the banks is shown below.
In the top five category, GT Bank led the chart with N25.07 billion; followed by Zenith, N17.97 billion; Access Bank, N14.3 billion; UBA, N13.2 billion; and Stanbic, N10.7 billion.
In the bottom five are Unity Bank with N137 million; followed by Jaiz Bank, N276 million; Union Bank, N366 million; Wema Bank, N413 million; and Sterling Bank, N655 million.
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc establishes its wholly-owned life insurance subsidiary
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced the establishment of its wholly-owned life insurance subsidiary.
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc (“Stanbic IBTC” or “the Company”) announced that it has obtained all required Regulatory Approvals, in a bid to complement and diversify its range of product offerings.
This includes a license from the National Insurance Commission to establish a wholly-owned Life Insurance subsidiary to be referred to as Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited (“SIIL”).
The notification was revealed today through a press release, signed by the Bank’s Secretary, Chidi Okezie, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today.
What you should know
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, is a full-service financial services group with major business focus on three pillars – Corporate and Investment Banking, Personal and Business Banking, and Wealth Management.
Standard Bank Group is the largest African financial institution by assets. It is rooted in Africa with strategic representation in 21 countries on the African continent.
The largest shareholder of the Group is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest bank, with a 20.1% shareholding.
Why this matters
The recent corporate action by the bank is aimed towards diversifying the service offerings by the bank and advancing its frontiers as A leading end-to-end financial solutions provider in Nigeria.
In lieu of this, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited aims to provide insurance for financially included individuals and become the preferred insurer in the Life Insurance Business.
NAICOM issues operational licences to 6 insurance firms and 1 reinsurer
Six new insurance firms and one reinsurance company have been issued operational licenses by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has issued operational licenses to six new insurance firms and one reinsurer.
This was disclosed by the NAICOM boss, Mr. Sunday Thomas, while handing over operational licenses to the five firms at the NAICOM Head Office in Abuja today.
The new firms are Heirs Insurance Limited (General); Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Heirs Life Assurance Limited; Enterprise Life Assurance Company Nigeria Limited; and FBS Reinsurance Limited, Salam Takaful, and Cornerstone Insurance Co. Limited.
According to Mr. Thomas, “The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) received applications from the under listed companies for registration as Insurance and Reinsurance Companies to transact insurance and reinsurance business in Nigeria. In fulfilment of the statutory provisions of extant laws for the registration/licensing of insurance Companies, the general public is hereby informed that the Commission has commenced the process of registering the companies.”
What you should know
Heirs Insurance Limited (General) has Mr. Olaniyi Stephen Onifade as its Managing Director; Mr. Akinjide Orimolade, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Mr. Abah Okoriko, Heirs Life Assurance Limited; and Mrs. Fumilayo Abimbola Omo, Enterprise Life Assurance Company Nigeria Limited.
FBS Reinsurance Limited is to be led by the former Commissioner of Insurance, Fola Daniel, along with other seasoned professionals from the brokerage and underwriting units of the industry like Bala Zakariyau, the former Managing Director of Niger Insurance, Ahmed Olaniyi Salawu of the Standard Insurance Consultants, and Wole Oshin of the Custodian Investment Plc.
Takaful Insurance is based on sharia or Islamic religious law, which explains how individuals are responsible for the protection of one another. Takaful Insurance policies cover health, life, and general insurance needs. It is introduced as an alternative to those in the commercial insurance industry, which is believed to go against Islamic restrictions on interest, gambling, and uncertainty principles – all of which are outlawed in sharia.
Era of backlog of unsettled claims is over – NAICOM boss
NAICOM has stated that it will monitor and sanction insurance companies who fail to settle claims as at when due.
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is out to seriously sanction any insurance companies with huge unsettled claims.
This disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, at the on-going 2020 Insurance Directors’ Conference, jointly organized by NAICOM and the College of Insurance & Financial Management (CIFM), held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.
Mr. Thomas reiterated the need for the operators, post-pandemic, to appropriately strengthen their human and financial capital for effective participation in big-ticket risks to take advantage of the obvious gains of the domestication policy in the Nigeria Content Development Act 2010.
In his words, Mr. Thomas stated, “More businesses especially in the oil and gas and the Aviation sectors are now being reinsured abroad. Of more concern is the declining participation of life companies in the annuity business, which is the emerging business for our industry.
“These are the areas where the industry can impose itself on the economy through the control of funds for national development. The industry must invest handsomely in technology, one of our key drivers for developing the market.
“The Institutions should be prepared to digitalize their processes, procedures, and systems, in order to make their operations seamless and real-time. The Commission is investing heavily in automating its processes and expects nothing less from the insurance institutions. An industry Information Technology Guideline has been issued for the operators and the Commission requires your support and cooperation for effective compliance.”
Why this matters
Prompt settlement of claims should be a top priority for the insurance operators in achieving an excellent and responsive customer service experience. Settlement of claims has been a serious nightmare for quite a number of customers, resulting to the abysmally low insurance culture in Nigeria.
Customers are more likely to patronize the insurance companies that are prompt in claims settlement and by extension improve the industry penetration in the market.