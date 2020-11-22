Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 21st of November 2020, 246 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 66,228 confirmed cases.
On the 21st of November 2020, 246 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 11,087 samples across the country.
To date, 66,228 cases have been confirmed, 61,782 cases have been discharged and 1,166 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 739,215 tests have been carried out as of November 21st, 2020 compared to 728,128 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 21st November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 66,228
- Total Number Discharged – 61,884
- Total Deaths – 1,166
- Total Tests Carried out – 739,216
According to the NCDC, the 246 new cases were reported from 11 states- Lagos (66), Plateau (63), FCT (48), Kaduna (21), Bayelsa (19), Rivers (12), Niger (9), Ogun (4), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Osun (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,902, followed by Abuja (6,492), Plateau (3,800), Oyo (3,702), Rivers (2,954), Kaduna (2,860), Edo (2,691), Ogun (2,149), Delta (1,823), Kano (1,771), Ondo (1,727), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,088), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (970), Osun (9445), Gombe (938). Abia (926), Bauchi (752), and Borno (745).
Imo State has recorded 662 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (485), Bayelsa (445), Ekiti (353), Jigawa (327), Akwa Ibom (319), Niger (295), Anambra (285), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (156), Kebbi (93), Yobe (92), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Nigeria occupies 6th position in recovery rate in West Africa
The ECOWAS COVID-19 daily update shows Nigeria placed on the 6th position as regards the recovery rate.
The ECOWAS COVID-19 daily update as at November 15th, 2020 shows that Nigeria is placed on the 6th position as regards the recovery rate (93.7%), 9th position on death rate (CFR – case fatality ratio) 1.79% and 11th position on active cases (4.5%) amongst the 15 member countries of the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States).
According to the report, there are 197,872 confirmed cases, 2823 deaths, 185,891 recovered and 9,151 are active cases in ECOWAS countries. This data represents in Africa, 10.1% of the confirmed cases, 6.0% deaths, 11.2% recovery rate and 3.5% active cases.
COVID19 #ECOWAS DAILY UPDATE for November 15th, 2020. #StaySafe #PreventionActionsKey #Covid19Out #WearYourMask pic.twitter.com/b1tA2Q2Rd3
— ECOWAS Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control (@Ecowas_cdc) November 16, 2020
As regards the death rate (CFR), Liberia tops with 5.44%, followed by Niger 5.36% and Mali 3.62% while Guinea is the least with 0.5%.
On recovery rate, Cote de Voire tops the list with 98.4%, followed by Senegal 97.6% and Gambia 96.5%, with the least coming from Togo with 71.8%.
Togo has more active COVID 19 cases with 25.9%, followed by Sierra Leone 20.8% and Mali 20.8% with The Gambia contributing the least with 0.2%.
What you should know
- As at November 15 2020, worldwide, there are 54,370,186 confirmed cases, 1,317,139 deaths and CFR of 2.4%
- In Africa, there are 1,965,817 confirmed cases, 47,138 deaths and CFR of 2.4%
Coronavirus
Covid-19: First world nations oppose waiving intellectual rights for vaccine development
Sources have disclosed that developed nations are in opposition to a proposed waiver of intellectual property rules for COVID-19 drugs.
Rich nations have rejected a World Trade Organisation (WTO) proposal to waive the intellectual property rights needed for the manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines. The waiver would have made the vaccine access cheaper for developing nations.
This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Friday, after an exclusive with WTO insiders. The European Union and the United States were reported to have opposed the waiver before the WTO’s General Council meeting in December.
READ: Covid-19: Pfizer to file for emergency authorization for its vaccine, reaches safety milestone
Reuters disclosed that member nations support the waiver because it reduces barriers on access to affordable vaccines, citing the AIDS epidemic where waivers were also dropped.
“If rich countries prefer profits to life, they will kill it by tying it down in technicalities,” a delegate told Reuters.
Another WTO insider said that refusal to accede to a waiver would “also undermine the collaborative efforts to fight the pandemic that are already underway.”
The support for the waiver was initially raised by India and South Africa, with China joining the bid for a waiver, despite having vaccines under development.
What you should know
The race for a vaccine is heating up as 2 companies, Pfizer and Moderna Inc, recently released promising data on their vaccines.
Nairametrics reported last week that Pfizer Inc had announced that its experimental vaccine, which it jointly developed with BioNTech, was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on initial data from a large study, in the ongoing phase 3 trials.
Pharmaceutical company, Moderna Inc, also announced that its Covid-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in treating coronavirus, after preliminary analysis of a large late-stage clinical trial.
The European Union finalized a deal to buy up to 300 million doses of the ground-breaking coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, and the UK Government also expressed interest in Moderna Inc’s vaccine whose tests have shown to be 94.5 effective in combating the coronavirus.
What this means
The refusal by Covid-19 vaccine developers could also mean bad news for Nigeria, as the country would have to wait for a global collaborated effort to get its hands on a drug.
When Pfizer’s vaccine was initially announced, President Buhari described the development as a major milestone in medical advancement but warned that the world must unite in facilitating the equitable access and distribution of the vaccines to protect people in all countries.
Coronavirus
Youth Investment Fund: Be weary of fake links, training is free – Minister
The application and entrepreneurship development training for the NYIF is free.
The Federal Government has warned potential applicants of the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) to be weary of fake links that is currently being circulated in the media.
This was disclosed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in a statement issued on Friday.
According to the Director Press in the Ministry, Mrs. Lere-Adams Adjobome, who signed the statement, the link: ‘https://nyif–edi.mystrikingly.com’ is fake and is not from the ministry.
She cleared that the application and entrepreneurship development training for the NYIF is free, and prospective applicants are advised to log on to: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund.”
How it works
After the application on the NFMB Portal, eligible applicants would be invited by the ministry for training by an approved Enterprise Development Institute (EDI).
She said, “People should not disclose their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and other personal information to fraudsters, as BVN was not required for one to access the entrepreneurship training with and approved EDI.
“Do not access unsecure and fraudulent application portals: Apply on: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund
“Do not disclose your BVN and other personal information to fraudsters, Your BVN is not required for you to access Entrepreneurship training with approved EDI’s.
“Disregard messages and advertisement inviting youth to pay any sum of money for entrepreneurship training, writing/business plan development or other services related to application for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.”
What you should know
Few weeks back, Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that over a million applications have been received for the N5 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) since the scheme was launched in October.
The President disclosed this in a statement on Sunday evening via his official Twitter handle.
He said, “Over a million applications have already been received since the 75 billion Naira Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Portal went live on Oct 12, 2020. This Fund will invest in the innovative ideas, skills, and talents of young Nigerians.”
Jamilu Ahmed jibril
April 26, 2020 at 9:04 am
May Allah bring an end to this calamities Ameen
Musbahu abdullahi nuhu
June 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm
May Allah show us an end of this dangerous disease
Akughur Patrick
May 5, 2020 at 7:09 am
It will serve better if the federal government of Nigeria have giving out money to poor Nigerians to manage their lives indoor than to ease the covid 19 lockdown to increase the spread of the virus. This money in its distribution needs to be through bank accounts of the individuals to avoid exploitation of the poor by big and corrupt Nigerians
BlessedHeart
May 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
May God help us over this deadly plaque
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real
Jenny
May 12, 2020 at 6:38 am
Na so
Anonymous
May 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm
i wonder ooooooooooooooooo
Abubabaka dauda
June 19, 2020 at 12:05 am
Abubabaka funtua
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm
Yes oo it seems ur thinking wat am thinking
Lana Emmanuel
October 20, 2020 at 10:01 am
May God help Us
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 4:43 pm
There are know Corona virus cases in Nigeria is just to scamming Europe union to collected money for the of the citizen please Nigeria leaders stop scamming the European union because our family is dead for hungry because we the Nigeria citizens we are suffering /
Anonymous
May 15, 2020 at 9:35 am
There is no Corona virus in nigeria.its all propaganda by the FG
Liberty
May 19, 2020 at 7:23 am
The comments of the people are irritating may God have mercy on us, you need to thank God for being alive, truly there is corojack in Nigeria but God himself suppress coromadness for His people
aliyyahadenikeadewale
May 12, 2020 at 11:53 am
Allah will protect from this Covid-19 in this Ramadan and I pray to Allah to heal the world
Anonymous
May 18, 2020 at 4:08 am
God punish you Nigeria government
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 8:36 am
Amen Ya Allah
Anonymous
May 17, 2020 at 9:25 pm
Nigeria government stop the lie no Corona virus in Nigeria
Musa
May 18, 2020 at 4:17 am
Why Nigeria federal government are very wicked
David
May 18, 2020 at 8:48 am
Sounds annoying, look at the childish preventive measures provided by the screwed up government body. It makes me sick 🙄. If corona virus is actually in Nigeria then half of the population is gone, because the preventive measures is just formalities. If face mask could prevent corona virus then the doctors treating covid-19 patients would never be infected because they cover all their body. It’s time for NCDC to make money and gamble with people life. Crap government system.
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 2:48 am
Why is it only Lagos number increase massively much more then other populated town like Kano, Port and others. Why Lagos always?
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 6:08 am
What measures are putting in place to address this spread? What am seeing here is more of a sport reporter telling the fans who is topping the league.
Fact, there are covid 19 infected people but the actual number………???
Anonymos
May 19, 2020 at 10:54 am
Money should be disturbed through bank account,and who ever gave this ncdc our number should also give them our account number
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Gov yahyah Bello have spoken the truth over coronavirus in Nigeria. All is scam .I just dey pass by ni oo
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:46 pm
I believe Kogi State represents the face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Period
Anonymous
May 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Scam
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 5:28 am
Nigeria leaders una useless Sha abi ?
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 11:27 am
All this fakes opdates,idiot all
Annie Mouse
May 31, 2020 at 1:43 pm
Absolute twaddle – there are 500 new cases in Bonny alone. People are dying and the mortuary full. This is an International emergency and the State and National government are just sweeping it under the carpet.
Vin Ejikeme
June 8, 2020 at 2:49 am
Mumu people
Anonymous
June 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm
God will seek your protection
Michael
June 11, 2020 at 1:57 pm
God help us all
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm
In my humble opinion, Kogi State is the ideal face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Zero case. Not as if few people dont die there. But not because of some phantom disease
Johnson
June 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm
Ncdc is scamdemic behind this pandemic
Anonymous
June 25, 2020 at 5:37 am
When will this scam end. Oh God help us pass judgement on Nigeria politicians for feceivibg the citizens at all levels of governance.
Diamond
June 25, 2020 at 11:47 am
Please publish my email if u want to is better to die by something else than to die by hunger, they r doing all this because they r feeding well with their families. God will punish their generations
Anonymous
October 11, 2020 at 3:18 am
My lovely people there is no Corona virus in Nigeria believe me they are all scam
Anonymos
June 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm
Enough of this,our leaders re making money out of this leave us to hustle for our dailylives if we perish we perish
You people will always increase the number without showing the infected people ,I dont know if government thinks Nigerians re kids we
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Lagos government is not proactive about the covid19 rise every day or they don’t have ideas on what to do
Ladidi Ibrahim Baffa
July 6, 2020 at 6:20 am
May Allah forgive us, but only God can protect us.
Most of the Nigeria leaders didn’t have human feeling……
Dan Umeh
July 6, 2020 at 6:27 am
Does infrared thermometer confirm the status of a patient? How many persons are tested in a day and how long does it take for a result to come out. How many testing kits do we have in each state. It will be confusing the record to use infrared thermometer temperature record as a confirmed case of covid-19.
Aminu aliyu
August 16, 2020 at 1:45 am
I Aminu aliyu i need covid
Anonymous
September 3, 2020 at 7:43 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life
mark
September 3, 2020 at 7:46 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life.
Anonymous
September 16, 2020 at 12:37 am
How can we get access to the Nigerian COVID 19 dataset?
MICHAEL
October 20, 2020 at 12:43 pm
WHY ARE WILL IMPOSING COVID-19 ON OURSELIES,HOW DO WILL KNOW THE AMOUNT OF COVID-19 VICTIMS.DO WE HAVE ANY KIT TO DETECT COVID-19
Ternenge Ende
October 23, 2020 at 9:09 am
I think your figures for total COVID-19 deaths as at 22/10/2020 is not correctly written. I can read 1,1127 which may translate to eleven thousand, one hundred and twenty seven. You may wish to clear this factual error.
Ternenge Ende
October 25, 2020 at 3:12 am
Nairametrics is yet to effect corrections on the total number of deaths even after publishing a comment that drew their attention to the error. Do we have a moderator here at all?
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:12 am
who told u nigeria have covid-19, liers
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:16 am
fake report
Anonymous
October 27, 2020 at 7:50 am
Please stop lying to us,there’s no Corona virus anywhere,provide food for us to eat. Hunger is killing people.
Anonymous
October 30, 2020 at 10:42 am
You guys are mad with this stupid covid update.There is no covid anywhere stop deceiving yourselves
Anonymous
November 21, 2020 at 3:33 pm
Stop this lies corona virus is not in Nigeria even high fever is more dangerous than corona virus