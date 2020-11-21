Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 20th of November 2020, 143 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 65,982 confirmed cases.
On the 20th of November 2020, 143 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,334 samples across the country.
To date, 65,982 cases have been confirmed, 61,782 cases have been discharged and 1,165 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 728,128 tests have been carried out as of November 20th, 2020 compared to 724,794 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 20th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 65,982
- Total Number Discharged – 61,782
- Total Deaths – 1,165
- Total Tests Carried out – 728,128
According to the NCDC, the 143 new cases were reported from 10 states- Lagos (70), Kaduna (25), FCT (22), Ogun (11), Plateau (4), Oyo (4), Ekiti (3), Osun (2), Edo (1), Kano (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,836, followed by Abuja (6,444), Plateau (3,737), Oyo (3,702), Rivers (2,942), Kaduna (2,839), Edo (2,691), Ogun (2,145), Delta (1,823), Kano (1,771), Ondo (1,727), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,088), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (970), Osun (944), Gombe (938). Abia (926), Bauchi (752), and Borno (745).
Imo State has recorded 662 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (485), Bayelsa (426), Ekiti (351), Jigawa (327), Akwa Ibom (319), Niger (286), Anambra (285), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (156), Kebbi (93), Yobe (92), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
51 Comments
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus
Youth Investment Fund: Be weary of fake links, training is free – Minister
The application and entrepreneurship development training for the NYIF is free.
The Federal Government has warned potential applicants of the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) to be weary of fake links that is currently being circulated in the media.
This was disclosed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in a statement issued on Friday.
According to the Director Press in the Ministry, Mrs. Lere-Adams Adjobome, who signed the statement, the link: ‘https://nyif–edi.mystrikingly.com’ is fake and is not from the ministry.
She cleared that the application and entrepreneurship development training for the NYIF is free, and prospective applicants are advised to log on to: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund.”
How it works
After the application on the NFMB Portal, eligible applicants would be invited by the ministry for training by an approved Enterprise Development Institute (EDI).
She said, “People should not disclose their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and other personal information to fraudsters, as BVN was not required for one to access the entrepreneurship training with and approved EDI.
“Do not access unsecure and fraudulent application portals: Apply on: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund
“Do not disclose your BVN and other personal information to fraudsters, Your BVN is not required for you to access Entrepreneurship training with approved EDI’s.
“Disregard messages and advertisement inviting youth to pay any sum of money for entrepreneurship training, writing/business plan development or other services related to application for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.”
What you should know
Few weeks back, Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that over a million applications have been received for the N5 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) since the scheme was launched in October.
The President disclosed this in a statement on Sunday evening via his official Twitter handle.
He said, “Over a million applications have already been received since the 75 billion Naira Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Portal went live on Oct 12, 2020. This Fund will invest in the innovative ideas, skills, and talents of young Nigerians.”
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Pfizer, BioNTech say their vaccine is now 95% effective in completed study
Pfizer Inc has announced that a final analysis of clinical-trial data of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine showed it was 95% effective.
The US drugmaker, Pfizer Inc, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, announced that a final analysis of clinical-trial data of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine, showed it was 95% effective, thereby paving the way for the company to apply for the first U.S. regulatory authorization for a coronavirus shot within days.
Pfizer, who is developing the vaccine in collaboration with its partner, BioNTech SE said they had no serious safety concerns in a trial that involves almost 44,000 participants as their vaccine protected people of all ages and ethnicities.
This disclosure acts as a boost to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic which has devastated the global economy as the number of cases has been surging in the United States and across the world.
According to a report from Bloomberg, this Covid-19 update is the latest in a series of very encouraging outcomes on the development of vaccine for the virus in recent days.
What you should know
It can be recalled that biotech firm, Moderna Inc, had a few days ago announced that its Covid-19 experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective, in a preliminary study and expects to apply for emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in a couple of weeks. This is coming after Pfizer had initially announced that its Covid-19 vaccine was about 90% effective in a preliminary study.
The third vaccine which is being developed by AstraZeneca Plc in collaboration with the University of Oxford is expected to release its trial results in the coming days.
According to data from Pfizer and BioNTech, out of the 170 trial participants that contracted Covid-19, 8 participants who got the vaccine became sick, while 162 of them were seen among those who got the placebo. The analysis showed that shot helped to prevent severe disease, with 9 of 10 severe cases in the trial occurring in the placebo group. It also states that most participants who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine tolerated it well.
It can be recalled that the Pfizer Chief Executive Officer, Albert Bourla, on Tuesday, at a virtual conference, disclosed that they hope to apply for emergency authorization from US FDA within days for its Covid-19 vaccine.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Pfizer to file for emergency authorization for its vaccine, reaches safety milestone
The US drugmaker is now set to file for an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.
American pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer Inc., has said that a key safety milestone has been reached in the study of its Covid-19 vaccine with the drugmaker now set to file for an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), after collecting the necessary safety data.
According to Bloomberg, this disclosure was made by the Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, while speaking at a virtual conference hosted by the New York Times on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Without being clear on when it hopes to file for an emergency use authorization, Bourla said, “We are preparing now for submissions.’’
However, he admitted that important questions about the vaccine still remain to be answered and disclosed that Pfizer would soon release more detailed efficacy results, “When it comes to how durable the protection could be, this is something we don’t know yet.’’
The FDA required drug makers to follow at least half of the people who received the vaccine in their phase 3 clinical trials for 2 months in order to make sure there is at least that amount of safety data before a vaccine is considered for use.
It is expected it will be the first Covid-19 vaccine to be cleared for use in the US and could start vaccinations sometime in December if everything works according to plan. It’s expected the company will be able to supply the US with enough vaccine in 2020 that will be used to vaccinate 20 million people.
Bourla at the conference with New York Times pointed out that Pfizer was not very specific when it reported over 90% efficacy, because that number might fluctuate as more cases going through the trial proves. He reiterated that the company was going to report additional number once it publishes a more comprehensive data.
He expressed relief to see that another vaccine was also successful and hoped there are many more to follow because the global need for Covid-19 vaccines exceeds the production capacity of any single company.
On how the company was able to move so swiftly, as no vaccine has ever been produced this fast, the Pfizer CEO said the pharmaceutical firm had to make zillions of decisions in the process and was blessed in making the right calls.
He said, “To get this done, the stars needed to be aligned and stay aligned.’’
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the coronavirus vaccine which was developed by Pfizer in collaboration with BioNTech SE, was certified over 90% effective in preventing symptomatic cases of the virus in an interim analysis. This was also followed by an announcement from Moderna, that its Covid-19 vaccine was certified 94.5% effective in its protection from the virus.
Jamilu Ahmed jibril
April 26, 2020 at 9:04 am
May Allah bring an end to this calamities Ameen
Musbahu abdullahi nuhu
June 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm
May Allah show us an end of this dangerous disease
Akughur Patrick
May 5, 2020 at 7:09 am
It will serve better if the federal government of Nigeria have giving out money to poor Nigerians to manage their lives indoor than to ease the covid 19 lockdown to increase the spread of the virus. This money in its distribution needs to be through bank accounts of the individuals to avoid exploitation of the poor by big and corrupt Nigerians
BlessedHeart
May 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
May God help us over this deadly plaque
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real
Jenny
May 12, 2020 at 6:38 am
Na so
Anonymous
May 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm
i wonder ooooooooooooooooo
Abubabaka dauda
June 19, 2020 at 12:05 am
Abubabaka funtua
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm
Yes oo it seems ur thinking wat am thinking
Lana Emmanuel
October 20, 2020 at 10:01 am
May God help Us
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 4:43 pm
There are know Corona virus cases in Nigeria is just to scamming Europe union to collected money for the of the citizen please Nigeria leaders stop scamming the European union because our family is dead for hungry because we the Nigeria citizens we are suffering /
Anonymous
May 15, 2020 at 9:35 am
There is no Corona virus in nigeria.its all propaganda by the FG
Liberty
May 19, 2020 at 7:23 am
The comments of the people are irritating may God have mercy on us, you need to thank God for being alive, truly there is corojack in Nigeria but God himself suppress coromadness for His people
aliyyahadenikeadewale
May 12, 2020 at 11:53 am
Allah will protect from this Covid-19 in this Ramadan and I pray to Allah to heal the world
Anonymous
May 18, 2020 at 4:08 am
God punish you Nigeria government
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 8:36 am
Amen Ya Allah
Anonymous
May 17, 2020 at 9:25 pm
Nigeria government stop the lie no Corona virus in Nigeria
Musa
May 18, 2020 at 4:17 am
Why Nigeria federal government are very wicked
David
May 18, 2020 at 8:48 am
Sounds annoying, look at the childish preventive measures provided by the screwed up government body. It makes me sick 🙄. If corona virus is actually in Nigeria then half of the population is gone, because the preventive measures is just formalities. If face mask could prevent corona virus then the doctors treating covid-19 patients would never be infected because they cover all their body. It’s time for NCDC to make money and gamble with people life. Crap government system.
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 2:48 am
Why is it only Lagos number increase massively much more then other populated town like Kano, Port and others. Why Lagos always?
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 6:08 am
What measures are putting in place to address this spread? What am seeing here is more of a sport reporter telling the fans who is topping the league.
Fact, there are covid 19 infected people but the actual number………???
Anonymos
May 19, 2020 at 10:54 am
Money should be disturbed through bank account,and who ever gave this ncdc our number should also give them our account number
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Gov yahyah Bello have spoken the truth over coronavirus in Nigeria. All is scam .I just dey pass by ni oo
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:46 pm
I believe Kogi State represents the face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Period
Anonymous
May 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Scam
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 5:28 am
Nigeria leaders una useless Sha abi ?
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 11:27 am
All this fakes opdates,idiot all
Annie Mouse
May 31, 2020 at 1:43 pm
Absolute twaddle – there are 500 new cases in Bonny alone. People are dying and the mortuary full. This is an International emergency and the State and National government are just sweeping it under the carpet.
Vin Ejikeme
June 8, 2020 at 2:49 am
Mumu people
Anonymous
June 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm
God will seek your protection
Michael
June 11, 2020 at 1:57 pm
God help us all
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm
In my humble opinion, Kogi State is the ideal face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Zero case. Not as if few people dont die there. But not because of some phantom disease
Johnson
June 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm
Ncdc is scamdemic behind this pandemic
Anonymous
June 25, 2020 at 5:37 am
When will this scam end. Oh God help us pass judgement on Nigeria politicians for feceivibg the citizens at all levels of governance.
Diamond
June 25, 2020 at 11:47 am
Please publish my email if u want to is better to die by something else than to die by hunger, they r doing all this because they r feeding well with their families. God will punish their generations
Anonymous
October 11, 2020 at 3:18 am
My lovely people there is no Corona virus in Nigeria believe me they are all scam
Anonymos
June 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm
Enough of this,our leaders re making money out of this leave us to hustle for our dailylives if we perish we perish
You people will always increase the number without showing the infected people ,I dont know if government thinks Nigerians re kids we
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Lagos government is not proactive about the covid19 rise every day or they don’t have ideas on what to do
Ladidi Ibrahim Baffa
July 6, 2020 at 6:20 am
May Allah forgive us, but only God can protect us.
Most of the Nigeria leaders didn’t have human feeling……
Dan Umeh
July 6, 2020 at 6:27 am
Does infrared thermometer confirm the status of a patient? How many persons are tested in a day and how long does it take for a result to come out. How many testing kits do we have in each state. It will be confusing the record to use infrared thermometer temperature record as a confirmed case of covid-19.
Aminu aliyu
August 16, 2020 at 1:45 am
I Aminu aliyu i need covid
Anonymous
September 3, 2020 at 7:43 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life
mark
September 3, 2020 at 7:46 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life.
Anonymous
September 16, 2020 at 12:37 am
How can we get access to the Nigerian COVID 19 dataset?
MICHAEL
October 20, 2020 at 12:43 pm
WHY ARE WILL IMPOSING COVID-19 ON OURSELIES,HOW DO WILL KNOW THE AMOUNT OF COVID-19 VICTIMS.DO WE HAVE ANY KIT TO DETECT COVID-19
Ternenge Ende
October 23, 2020 at 9:09 am
I think your figures for total COVID-19 deaths as at 22/10/2020 is not correctly written. I can read 1,1127 which may translate to eleven thousand, one hundred and twenty seven. You may wish to clear this factual error.
Ternenge Ende
October 25, 2020 at 3:12 am
Nairametrics is yet to effect corrections on the total number of deaths even after publishing a comment that drew their attention to the error. Do we have a moderator here at all?
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:12 am
who told u nigeria have covid-19, liers
MICHAEL
October 24, 2020 at 7:16 am
fake report
Anonymous
October 27, 2020 at 7:50 am
Please stop lying to us,there’s no Corona virus anywhere,provide food for us to eat. Hunger is killing people.
Anonymous
October 30, 2020 at 10:42 am
You guys are mad with this stupid covid update.There is no covid anywhere stop deceiving yourselves