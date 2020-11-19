Obituaries
Breaking: CEO of BGL Securities Ltd, Albert Okumagba is dead
The death has been reported of Albert Okumagba, CEO of BGL Securities Limited.
The CEO of BGL Securities Limited, Albert Okumagba, has died.
According to reliable sources who confirmed the unfortunate news to Nairametrics, he died in the morning of Thursday, November 19, 2020. It is unclear what may have killed him but it appears he may have died of a heart attack.
Until his demise, he was the CEO/Managing Director of BGL Plc, which he joined from Centre Point Merchant Bank, where he served as the Head of Merger and Acquisitions.
The late Okumagba is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Ibadan and University of Lagos, where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree respectively. He is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.
It would be recalled that in 2015, Okumagaba was suspended from operating in the capital market by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after BGL was found guilty of complaints made by various investors. The suspension was …to a life ban by the SEC following a final decision by its APC in 2017.
Between 2014 and 2015, the Delta State-born economist and investment expert was the President of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), a not-for-profit professional institute providing training for professionals in stockbroking, securities and investment, fund and portfolio management, asset management, investment management, and other related fields.
Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc announces the death of a Director
Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has announced the death of one of its directors, Mr. Uzochukwu Odunukwe.
The disclosure was made through a letter, signed by the Bank's secretary, Geoff Amagheronu and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.
What you should know
The late Mr. Uzochukwu was born on August 3, 1957 in Igbodo, Delta State, Nigeria and passed away on July 30, 2020 in the United States of America. He is an accomplished leader with multidisciplinary exposure and a successful track record in governance and strategic levels of management with over 20 years cognate experience. Until his death, Mr. Uzochukwu served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc since August 19, 2016.
What they are saying
Part of the press release by Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc read thus: “ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC regrets to announce the death of one of its Directors-MR. UZOCHUKWU ODUNUKWE which sad event took place on Thursday, 30th July, 2020 in the United States of America.”
Former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings dies from COVID-19 complications
Jerry Rawlings, former Ghanaian military ruler and President has died.
Former President of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings, has died from complications related to Coronavirus.
According to reports, Rawlings had been hospitalized at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for about a week, as a result of COVID-19, before his death on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He died at the age of 73.
Rawlings, who served two terms as a democratically elected President of Ghana, led a military Junta until 1992. He was a military ruler, before joining politics. He ruled from 1981 to 2001.
He was born in Accra, Ghana on June 22, 1947, to a Ghanaian mother and a Scottish father.
More details to follow…
MTN Nigeria’s Event and Sponsorship Manager, Dola Bamgboye is dead
MTN Nigeria’s Dola Bamgboye has been unfortunately snatched by the cold hands of death.
MTN Nigeria has lost its Event and Sponsorship Manager of many years, Dola Bamgboye, to the claws of death on Saturday.
The death of Bamgboye, who was described as a down to earth fellow by a colleague that confirmed his demise to Nairametrics, appears to have dealt a blow to his colleagues when the news was shared on the staff’s social media group platform.
While the cause of death of the jolly good fellow is not known, report stated that he died in his sleep on Saturday.
“It is true sir. A colleague that could not believe the news just ended a call with me now. It should not have been Dola because he was such a loving person. I doubt if I had ever seen him angry.
“The world is indeed a stage, and life itself is but a walking shadow. It is so difficult to believe he has gone. I couldn’t believe my eyes when the message dropped on our Whatsapp group,” an MTN employee told Nairametrics.
The sad news has thrown family and friends into mourning because he was well-loved for his good nature and open-heartedness.
