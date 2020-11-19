Breaking: CEO of BGL Securities Ltd, Albert Okumagba is dead

The CEO of BGL Securities Limited, Albert Okumagba, has died. Nairametrics confirmed this via sources close to the deceased investment guru.

According to reliable sources who confirmed the unfortunate news to Nairametrics, he died in the morning of Thursday, November 19, 2020. It is unclear what may have killed him but it appears he may have died of a heart attack.

Until his demise, he was the CEO/Managing Director of BGL Plc, which he joined from Centre Point Merchant Bank, where he served as the Head of Merger and Acquisitions.

The late Okumagba is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Ibadan and University of Lagos, where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree respectively. He is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

It would be recalled that in 2015, Okumagaba was suspended from operating in the capital market by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after BGL was found guilty of complaints made by various investors. The suspension was …to a life ban by the SEC following a final decision by its APC in 2017.

Between 2014 and 2015, the Delta State-born economist and investment expert was the President of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), a not-for-profit professional institute providing training for professionals in stockbroking, securities and investment, fund and portfolio management, asset management, investment management, and other related fields.