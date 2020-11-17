Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 16th of November 2020, 157 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 65,305 confirmed cases.
On the 16th of November 2020, 157 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 8,265 samples across the country.
To date, 65,305 cases have been confirmed, 61,162 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 705,809 tests have been carried out as of November 16th, 2020 compared to 697,544 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 16th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 65,305
- Total Number Discharged – 61,162
- Total Deaths – 1,163
- Total Tests Carried out – 705,809
According to the NCDC, the 157 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (97), Oyo (37), Kaduna (9), Bayelsa (3), Edo (3), Ekiti (3), Ondo (2), Osun (2) and Plateau (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,501, followed by Abuja (6,372), Plateau (3,720), Oyo (3,654), Rivers (2,914), Kaduna (2,773), Edo (2,688), Ogun (2,101), Delta (1,823), Kano (1,764), Ondo (1,722), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,084), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (965), Osun (942), Gombe (938). Abia (926), Borno (745), and Bauchi (744).
Imo State has recorded 648 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (485), Bayelsa (426), Ekiti (346), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (319), Niger (286), Anambra (285), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (155), Kebbi (93), Cross River (89), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
COVID-19: 2 Corps members in Kano NYSC orientation camp test positive
2 Corps members in NYSC orientation camp in Kano State have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two National Youth Service Corps members out of the 826 new members posted to Kano state have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.
Confirming the latest development is the NYSC state coordinator in Kano, Hajiya Aisha Tata, who disclosed this today while briefing newsmen, after the swearing-in of the 2020 batch ‘B’ Stream IA corps members.
She affirmed that the 826 corps members posted to the state were tested immediately upon arrival at the orientation camp and that they were taken to relevant facilities for further medical investigation.
Out of the 826 corps members deployed in Kano State, 387 are females, while 439 are males.
What they are saying
Hajiya Aisha said, “As you have seen, we have provided all the necessary prevention facilities and ensured that all the corps members used them.
“We have also ensured comprehensive fumigation to ensure that the camp remains a clean environment for the corps members,’’ she said.
In a similar vein, the Executive Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, urged the NYSC members to remain calm and participate in all activities with open minds.
He said: “My fellow compatriots, the orientation course was purposely designed to provide you with the requisite training for a better understanding and knowledge about the scheme, about your new environment, and about the people you are going to be staying with after the orientation course.
“I implore you to be guided by the sense of duty and discipline that saw you through your various academic programmes.
“You are enjoined to shun all acts that may jeopardize harmonious relationships existing between the corps members and their host communities,’’ he said.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that NYSC orientation camps were set to open from November 10, 2020, subject to satisfying laid down protocols and standards.
COVID-19: Moderna vaccine 94.5% effective against virus
Moderna Inc’s vaccine has been reported to be 94.5% effective as it prevented virtually all symptomatic cases of Covid-19 during trial.
Pharmaceutical company, Moderna Inc., says its Covid-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective in treating coronavirus, after preliminary analysis of a large late-stage clinical trial.
Moderna disclosed this today in a report by Bloomberg, as it joins other companies including Pfizer in reporting above 90% effectiveness of a vaccine for the global pandemic.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that Pfizer Inc disclosed that its experimental vaccine, which it jointly developed with BioNTech was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on initial data from a large study, in the ongoing phase 3 trials.
The European Union finalized a deal to buy up to 300 million doses of the ground-breaking coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.
Covid-19: Coronavirus in Italy since September 2019 – Researchers
A new study suggests that the Coronavirus may have spread from China to other parts of the world earlier than previously thought.
A team of researchers at Italy’s National Cancer Institute (INT) revealed that the coronavirus may have been in Italy long before the World Health Organization announced the virus in December 2019.
This was disclosed in a Reuters report on Sunday evening. Italy officially reported its first case in the Lombardy region on the 21st of February.
Italian researchers disclosed that 11.6% in a lung cancer screening trial between September 2019- March 2020 already had covid-19 antibodies before February.
The Institute said Italy’s Lombardy region had reported higher than normal cases of flu and pneumonia in the 4th quarter of 2019, which are symptoms of the virus and a sign that the virus may have been in Europe before the WHO announced the news of the disease to the world.
“A further specific SARS-CoV-2 antibodies test was carried out by the University of Siena for the same research titled “Unexpected detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the pre-pandemic period in Italy.
“It showed that four cases dated back to the first week of October were also positive for antibodies neutralizing the virus, meaning they had got infected in September,” Giovanni Apolone, a co-author of the study told Reuters.
Researchers disclosed that trialists had developed no symptoms and also had antibodies able to kill the virus,
“It means that the new coronavirus can circulate among the population for long and with a low rate of lethality not because it is disappearing but only to surge again,” Apolone added.
