COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 64,884 confirmed cases.

On the 13th of November 2020, 156 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 9,592 samples across the country.

To date, 64,884 cases have been confirmed, 60,936 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 697,544 tests have been carried out as of November 13th, 2020 compared to 687,952 tests a day earlier.

COVID-19 Case Updates- 13th November 2020,

Total Number of Cases – 64,884

– 64,884 Total Number Discharged – 60,936

– 60,936 Total Deaths – 1,163

– 1,163 Total Tests Carried out – 697,544

According to the NCDC, the 156 new cases were reported from 11 states- Lagos (70), FCT (22), Kaduna (18), Rivers (15), Plateau (11), Ogun (10), Bauchi (3), Katsina (3), Kano (2), Ekiti (1) and Osun (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,268, followed by Abuja (6,344), Plateau (3,716), Oyo (3,590), Rivers (2,905), Kaduna (2,757), Edo (2,680), Ogun (2,094), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,759), Ondo (1,717), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,084), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (962), Gombe (938). Osun (937), Abia (926), Borno (745), and Bauchi (744).

Imo State has recorded 648 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (485), Bayelsa (414), Ekiti (341), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (319), Anambra (282), Niger (281), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (153), Kebbi (93), Cross River (89), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

