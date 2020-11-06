Stock Market
Stanbic Bank CEO acquires 979,000 additional shares
Stanbic IBTC notified NSE that its Chief Executive acquired 970,000 additional units.
Stanbic IBTC has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange that its Chief Executive, Dr. Demola Sogunle, has acquired 970,000 additional units of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc shares.
In line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing, the formal disclosure was made by the Company Secretary of the bank, Mr. Chidi Okezie.
According to the disclosure, Demola Sogunle purchased 970,000 additional units of the company’s shares at N46 per units today, the 6th of November, 2020.
This put the consideration for the additional shares bought by Dr. Sogunle at ₦44.62 million.
In a similar disclosure by the Company Secretary, Stanbic Bank’s Head of Clients Coverage, Mr. Olu Delano, acquired 1,000,000 additional units of shares of the bank in a single transaction worth ₦46 million yesterday, the 5th of November.
The total consideration for the additional shares purchased by Dr. Demola Sogunle and Mr. Olu Delano is put at ₦90.6 million.
Stanbic IBTC’s shares currently trade at N46 per share, which is 95.74% higher than its 52-week low of N23.50.
Shares of banks are on a bullish run as investors channel billions of naira into acquiring shares in significantly undervalued stocks. This has edged the shares of the bank to a 52-week high of N46.50.
Why this matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Reporting the trade is part of the transparency required by the Exchange and compliance of the bank.
Trade by insiders, particularly purchases, often demonstrates confidence in the financial performance of the companies that they run.
Stock Market
Nigerian Stocks hit record high, triggered by GTBank, Dangote Cement
DANGSUGAR led 31 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by MANSARD at the end of today’s session
Nigerian Stocks ended the last trading session on a bullish note. The All Share Index gained by 0.90% to close at 31,016.17 points as against -0.01% depreciation recorded on Thursday.
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +15.55%.
- Nigerian trading turnover went up on Friday, as volume ticked up by +8.21% compared to the +50.16% uptick recorded on Thursday. OMOMORBNK, FBNH, and STERLNBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.
- PRESCO leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
- Market breadth closed positive as DANGSUGAR led 31 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by MANSARD at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top Gainers
- DANGSUGAR up 6.11% to close at N16.5
- GUINNESS up 5.74% to close at N17.5
- GUARANTY up 3.72% to close at N33.5
- DANGCEM up 3.25% to close at N174.5
- PRESCO up 1.67% to close at N67
Top Losers
- MANSARD down 9.09% to close at N2
- NEM down 8.07% to close at N2.05
- BUACEMENT down 5.39% to close at N43
- FLOURMILL down 1.45% to close at N27.2
- OANDO down 2.17% to close at N2.7
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the last trading session on a bullish note. Buying pressure was significantly noticed in leading Blue-chip stocks like GTBank, Dangote Cement, and Guinness.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization reached its highest point this year as it breached above N16.207 Trillion.
- Nairametrics envisage cautious buying amid rising COVID-19 caseloads seen in Nigeria’s vital markets – most specifically Europe.
Stock Market
Group Executive Director, others acquire over 3.5 million shares of United Capital Plc
United Capital Plc’s Group Executive Director, other shareholders have acquired over 3.5 million shares of United Capital Plc
United Capital Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange that its Group Executive Director, Sunday Anene, and other shareholders of the company have acquired over 3.5 million units of United Capital Plc shares, worth ₦14.4 million.
The formal disclosure was made by the Company Secretary, Leo Okafor, which is in line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s policy on insider dealing.
According to the disclosure, Sunday Anene purchased 915,574 additional units of United Capital shares, worth ₦3,746,246.52 in two transactions.
In similar disclosures signed by the company’s Secretary, the following shareholders purchased the shares of the company:
- Mr Peter Ashade of Artol Investment Company Limited purchased 2,100,000 units worth ₦8,548,800.00, spread over two deals.
- Emanuel Nnorom of Vine foods Limited bought 500,000 units of United Capital shares at N4.12 per share.
- However, the purchase consideration for the 3,515,574 units of United Capital shares purchased by the Group Executive Officer and other related parties is put at ₦14,355,046.52. This further cements their position as major shareholders in the company.
Why this matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies is a regulatory disclosure required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which enhances transparency.
Stock Market
Industrial Stocks fade off gains from GTBank, First Bank
Market breadth closed positive as TRANSCORP led 18 Gainers as against 17 Losers topped byAFRIPRUD at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian stocks ended the fourth trading session of the week on a slightly bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by 0.01% to close at 30,738.92 points as against +0.03% appreciation recorded on Wednesday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +14.52%. Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization presently stands at N16.06 Trillion. Investors were down by N6.27 Billion.
- The Nigerian bourse trading turnover printed positive as volume gained by 50.16% as against a plunge of 14.77% downtick recorded on Wednesday trading session.
- FBNH, BUACEMENT, and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
- Market breadth closed positive as TRANSCORP led 18 Gainers as against 17 Losers topped by AFRIPRUD at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- BUACEMENT leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top Gainers
- AFRIPRUD up 9.35% to close at N6.2.
- UNILEVER up 2.92% to close at N14.1.
- FBNH up 2.38% to close at N6.45.
- NASCON up 0.72% to close at N14.05.
- GUARANTY up 0.62% to close at N32.3.
Top Losers
- FIDSON down 6.82% to close at N4.1.
- INTBREW down 5.80% to close at N6.5.
- UBN down 3.64% to close at N5.3.
- FLOURMILL down 2.82% to close at N27.6.
- GLAXOSMITH down 1.69% to close at N5.8.
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks cumulatively halted their bullish run amid falling oil prices and strong bias that Nigeria’s major export earning product,(crude oil) might suffer under a Joe Biden Presidency.
- Selling pressure from some leading Industrial brands neutralized gains recorded in a few blue-chip banks that include First bank and GTBank amid an impressive trading volume turnover seen across the market spectrum.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying as some bellwether stocks experience significant selling pressures amid profit-taking presently prevailing.