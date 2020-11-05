Business News
Power: Eko Electric begins smart metering
EKEDC has announced that it has started the distribution of smart meters to customers.
The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced that it has started the distribution of smart meters to customers. The metering programme is being launched nationwide by electricity distribution companies (DISCOs).
This was disclosed in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Godwin Idemudia, on Wednesday. The Company announced the project will commence in Surulere.
What you should know
President Muhammadu Buhari announced the funding for DISCOs, in a bid to roll out 1,000,000 meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers.
“Under the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative, we are making funding immediately available for DISCOs to roll out 1,000,000 Meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers. Deployment has already started in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and Abuja.
“Future phases of this Metering Initiative will help us fully meet the 6.5 million deficit of meters nationwide and will impact an estimated 30 million consumers.
“All meters under this program will be sourced from local manufacturers and in-country stock, to create jobs. We are committed to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria, and ensuring that Nigerians pay only for the electricity they consume” Buhari said.
What they are saying
EKEDC said in its statement that the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) is a joint venture between the DISCOs and the FG to improve metering count in Nigeria’s Power sector, which would boost revenues and accountability for the DISCOs.
“Under the new arrangement, distribution companies are expected to go from location to location with their respective Meter Asset Providers (MAP) to provide and install meters for their customers,” EKEDC said.
The meters would be manufactured by indigenous companies including Mojec International Limited and Momas Meter manufacturing company and EKEDC said over 100,000 would be distributed in the first phase.
Business News
Chevron Nigeria announces appointment of Richard Kennedy as Chairman/MD
Chevron Nigeria has announced the appointment of Richard Kennedy as Chairman/Managing Director.
Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (the NNPC/CNL JV), has announced the appointment of Mr Richard Kennedy to the position of Chairman and Managing Director of the oil and gas giant, with effect from November 1, 2020.
According to Punch, the disclosure was made in a statement signed by Chevron Nigeria’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Brikinn in the statement pointed out that until his appointment, Kennedy was the Director, Deepwater and Production Sharing Contracts, in charge of the company’s deepwater portfolio and assets.
Chevron Nigeria Limited stated that Kennedy replaced the former Chairman and Managing Director, Jeffrey Ewing, who recently moved into a new role in Chevron’s Middle East, Africa, and South America Region.
The statement said that Kennedy graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1984 and joined Chevron in the same year as a production/reservoir engineer.
“Since then, he has held numerous technical and leadership positions of increasing responsibility within Chevron’s Upstream, Midstream, and Technical Center segments. He has lived and worked in Canada, Indonesia, The Partitioned Zone, Nigeria, and the United States in the course of his Chevron career,” the statement added.
Kennedy’s appointment is coming at a time the oil major is facing opposition from the petroleum worker’s union over its plan to cut down its workforce by 25% as it reviews its manpower requirements in light of the changing business environment.
This is in addition to the challenging times for the global oil and gas industry with oil companies reporting a drop in revenues and record losses due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the sector.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: FG to set up vaccine production company
FG has announced plans to set up a vaccine production company in Nigeria to boost local COVID-19 vaccine production.
The Nigerian government announced its plans to set up a vaccine production company in Nigeria to boost local COVID-19 vaccine production.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Wednesday, during the PTF briefing.
The Minister added that the Health ministry would sign a PPP-MoU with a pharmaceutical company in Nigeria to set up the new company. The Minister added that Nigeria is working with the WHO to ensure Nigeria’s access to a COVID-19 vaccine.
He warned of the effects of the second wave in Europe and urged against traveling to high-risk nations. He also said, about 18 of the 78,000 arrivals to Nigeria were found to be COVID-19 positive during the second phase of testing.
What you should know
The Nigerian government has worked with local pharmaceutical firms since the pandemic started and gave grants to Fidson Healthcare Plc, May and Baker Plc, Neimeth International Plc, Unique Pharma, Swiss Pharma, Dana Pharma, Orange Drugs, Sagar, GSK, and Emzor Pharmaceuticals.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), intervened in the sector through the provision of N100 billion credit towards managing the pandemic.
“The Bankers’ Committee took the decision to support the pharmaceutical companies, given the fact that the present pandemic was of grave public health concern, coupled with the fact that many drug-manufacturing countries planned or had already banned the export of drugs and medical supplies from their respective countries; thereby, leaving Nigeria no choice but to produce the drugs locally,” Emefiele said.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 4th of November 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 63,325 confirmed cases.
On the 4th of November 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 7,810 samples across the country.
To date, 63,328 cases have been confirmed, 59,675 cases have been discharged and 1,155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 668,729 tests have been carried out as of November 4th, 2020 compared to 635,410 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 4th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 63.325
- Total Number Discharged – 59,675
- Total Deaths – 1,155
- Total Tests Carried out – 668,729
According to the NCDC, the 155 new cases were reported from 10 states- Lagos (85), FCT (23), Ondo (18), Ogun (8), Kaduna (5), Oyo (5), Taraba (5), Kano (3), Rivers (2), Bauchi (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 21,483, followed by Abuja (6,165), Plateau (3,652), Oyo (3,461), Rivers (2,846), Edo (2,669), Kaduna (2,668), Ogun (2,061), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,749), Ondo (1,687), Enugu (1,314), Kwara (1,069), Ebonyi (1,049), Katsina (953), Gombe (938). Osun (930), Abia (919), Borno (745), and Bauchi (715).
Imo State has recorded 619 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (483), Bayelsa (413), Ekiti (335), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (295), Anambra (277), Niger (277), Adamawa (257), Sokoto (165), Taraba (151), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous