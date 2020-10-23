Update: Lagos eases curfew; now between 6pm and 8am

The Lagos State Government has eased the 24-hour curfew which was earlier imposed on Tuesday, October 2020, to now run from 6 pm to 8 am.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, October 23, during a press briefing at State House Marina, after a tour of the state to inspect the level of destruction of public and private infrastructure during the #EndSARS protests that later turned violent.

This means residents can go out between 8 am and 6 pm with effect from tomorrow (Saturday, October 24, 2020).

Sanwo-Olu said, “We have decided that we are going to be easing the curfew from tomorrow (Saturday) morning, and what that easing means is that people will be allowed to go out from 8 am to 6 pm.

“For emphasis, from 8 am tomorrow morning, you will be allowed to go out, to go wherever you wish till 6 pm in the evening,” he said.

The governor said that the state needs to heal from the violence that had engulfed the state these past few days and declared that the healing has started.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, urged residents to the mindful of the barricades on the roads while driving, especially at night.

He disclosed that he had visited the various hospitals where some of the victims of the violence, especially the shooting in Lekki, were receiving treatment.

The governor also hinted that following the destruction of properties as a result of the violence, officials of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) would embark on a thorough cleaning of the state.

He appealed to residents to try as much as possible to stay at home if it was not very important for them to go out.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “We have commenced the clean-up of the city because the city needs a whole lot of clean-ups; a whole lot of roadblocks, tires burnt on the roads.

“So, LAWMA (officials), as you have seen, are out already and they will be working all through the night and in the event that they do not finish, I want to admonish and appeal to motorists and our citizens to be careful.”

“If you do not need to go out, please stay at home, and if you must go out, please drive with a lot of caution because there’s still a lot of tires, barricades, and a lot of broken bottles on the roads,” he pleaded.