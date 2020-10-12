Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 11th of October 2020, 163 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 60,266 confirmed cases.
On the 11th of October 2020, 163 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 1,675 samples across the country.
To date, 60,266 cases have been confirmed, 51,735 cases have been discharged and 1,115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 553,037 tests have been carried out as of October 11th, 2020 compared to 551,362 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 11th October 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 60,266
- Total Number Discharged – 51,735
- Total Deaths – 1,115
- Total Tests Carried out – 553,037
According to the NCDC, the 163 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (113), Kaduna (21), Osun (8), Ondo (5), Oyo (5), Ogun (3), Bayelsa (2), Taraba (2), Edo (1), FCT (1), Katsina (1), Plateau (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 20,022, followed by Abuja (5,806), Plateau (3,537), Oyo (3,304), Rivers (2,661), Edo (2,636), Kaduna (2,508), Ogun (1,939), Delta (1,803), Kano (1,740), Ondo (1,643), Enugu (1,289), Kwara (1,050), Ebonyi (1,042), Osun (903), Abia (898), Katsina (895), Gombe (883). Borno (745), and Bauchi (710).
Imo State has recorded 583 cases, Benue (482), Nasarawa (469), Bayelsa (403), Jigawa (325), Ekiti (323), Akwa Ibom (295), Niger (261), Anambra (250), Adamawa (248), Sokoto (162), Taraba (108), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara and Yobe (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Coronavirus
China joins WHO vaccine programme as it fills huge gap left by United States
China has announced that it will partake in a WHO-led Covax initiative to provide a coronavirus vaccine.
China has announced that it will take part in a World Health Organization (WHO) led Covax initiative to provide a coronavirus vaccine to developing nations, filling a void in global health leadership after the United States President, Donald Trump spurned the program and withdrew his country’s participation from the organization.
This disclosure was made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, in a statement on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Hua Chunying in the statement said, “Beijing on Thursday joined the $18 billion Covax initiative that aspires to give lower-income countries the same access to vaccines as wealthier nations. The move came despite China leading the world with several vaccines in advanced stages of R&D and with ample production capacity. We are taking this concrete step to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, especially to developing countries, and hope more capable countries will also join and support Covax.”
She disclosed that China will be purchasing COVID-19 vaccines for 1% of its population, or 15 million people, through this WHO backed initiative so as not to reduce the vaccine available to other countries.
The move, which comes barely 3 weeks after a deadline set by the initiative, allows China to positively contrast itself with the U.S. as tensions between the world’s two biggest economies spiral on different fronts, ranging from trade to technology and human rights.
It can be recalled that the Trump administration suspended its participation from the WHO activities, which includes financial commitment, and refused to join the Covax initiative, with a White House spokesman saying the U.S. wouldn’t be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China.
The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, had in May, promised that vaccines developed by China would be made a global public good to be shared by all. The decision could also help the country’s image following widespread criticism from abroad over how it handled the initial outbreak in the central city of Wuhan, where Covid-19 first emerged last year.
An Associate Professor in health security at the City University of Hong Kong, Nicholas Thomas said, “In many ways this is a soft power win for China, coming amidst a slew of negative reports in other fields in recent weeks. It is a win made all the easier by President Trump’s impetuous decision to withdraw from the WHO and his short-sighted refusal to commit the U.S. to Covax. Now anything America does in this area will be seen as catching up with China when the U.S. was expected to lead.”
China has at least four experimental vaccines in the final stages of clinical trials, and is also in talks with the WHO to have its domestically made vaccines assessed for international use.
Gavi on its website revealed that self-financing countries in COVAX scheme can request vaccine doses sufficient for 10-50% of their populations. It also said that funded countries will receive enough doses to vaccinate up to 20% of their population in the longer term.
The COVAX initiative is led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the vaccine alliance Gavi. It currently has nine vaccines in development and nine under evaluation in its portfolio, with a goal to secure 2 billion doses by 2021.
Seth Berkley, chief executive officer of Gavi, in an emailed stated that over 170 countries are now involved with Covax, vaccine deals are underway and the program is approaching its initial fundraising target to support lower-income countries.
He said, “China’s decision gives even more momentum to our efforts to ensure global, equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.”
Nairametrics had reported that China has been quite aggressive in the development of vaccines against the coronavirus disease. Nine of its vaccine candidates have entered clinical trials, and four of them got approval for final-stage Phase III clinical trials in foreign countries. Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Morocco and Egypt have formal agreements with China’s major vaccine manufacturers.
Coronavirus
WHO reports record daily rise in new coronavirus cases
The WHO reported that global deaths rose by 5,514, bringing the global total to 1.05 million.
The World Health Organization announced a record one-day rise in the number of new global coronavirus cases on Thursday, October 8, 2020, with the total increasing by 338,779 in 24 hours led by a surge of infections in Europe.
Europe reported 96,996 new cases, the highest total for the region ever recorded by the UN health agency.
The WHO reported that global deaths rose by 5,514, bringing the global total to 1.05 million. The previous WHO record for new cases was 330,340, which was reported on Oct. 2. The agency had also reported a record 12,393 deaths in April 17. As a region, Europe is now reporting more cases than India, Brazil or the United States, which are the 3 leading countries in the number of reported cases for the disease.
The UN health agency said that the biggest increases in infections were reported in India, the United States, and Brazil, with India reporting 78,524 new cases, followed by Brazil with 41,906 and the United States with 38,904 new infections.
According to a Reuters analysis of more recent country data, COVID-19 infections are rising in 54 countries, including surges in Argentina, Canada and much of Europe amid fears of a resurgence of the virus.
In Europe, a lockdown has been imposed in the worst-affected regions and there have been renewed appeals for people to wear face masks and follow social distancing rules.
Infections in the United Kingdom have reached record levels as well, with over 17,000 new cases reported on Thursday.
The medical director for Public Health England, Dr Yvonne Doyle, said, “We are seeing a definite and sustained increase in cases and admissions to hospital. The trend is clear, and it is very concerning.’’
France’s new daily COVID-19 infections remained above the record 18,000 threshold for the second day on Thursday with new measures to curb the outbreak expected.
The average number of new infections reported in Belgium has been increasing for seven days straight and Germany reported its biggest daily increase in new cases since April on Thursday.
While India still leads the globe in most new cases reported per day, new infections are down 20% from its peak.
In the United States, which has the largest total number of cases and deaths in the world, new infections are edging higher along with the most hospitalized COVID-19 patients since early September.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: We have increased daily testing capacity to over 3,500 a day – Health Minister
The Minister, during the briefing, announced that Nigeria has increased its daily testing.
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said that Nigeria has increased its daily testing capacity for COVID-19 to over 3,500/day.
The Minister disclosed this at the daily COVID-19 PTF press briefing on Thursday. He said the country is worried about schools reopening and flights resumption, as there may be a surge in cases if Nigeria does not improve testing and contact tracing.
Our testing and tracing capabilities have improved a lot, such that every state of the Federation has least one laboratory. -HMoH @DrEOEhanire
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) October 8, 2020
“We are especially worried, about huge COVID increases in certain countries with which we have high volume of human traffic. The Federal Ministry of Health therefore wishes to advise Nigerians against non-essential travel to high burden countries,” he said.
He added that the risk created by the movement of people could be countered mainly through improved surveillance programs, and that the government had added more testing labs across the nation to deal with the capacity.
“I wish to specially solicit that all travelers, especially arriving passengers, cooperate with border authorities to protect our people & also our health system from stress.
“Our testing and tracing capabilities have improved a lot, such that every state of the Federation has least one laboratory.
“That has increased our daily testing capacity to over 3,500/day. We are, however, still testing well below that capacity, because laboratories are receiving fewer samples than they could handle, leaving some partners to doubt our reports.”
He urged state governments to improve sample collection and also urged citizens that had come in contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to submit themselves for testing.
