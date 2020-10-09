Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 8th of October 2020, 103 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 59,841 confirmed cases.
On the 8th of October 2020, 103 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 1,939 samples across the country.
To date, 59,841 cases have been confirmed, 51,551 cases have been discharged and 1,113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 545,364 tests have been carried out as of October 7th, 2020 compared to 543,425 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 8th October 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 59,841
- Total Number Discharged – 51,551
- Total Deaths – 1,113
- Total Tests Carried out – 545,364
According to the NCDC, the 103 new cases were reported from 13 states- Lagos (39), Rivers (21), FCT (19), Oyo (6) Kaduna (4), Bauchi (3), Ogun (3), Imo (2), Kano (2), Benue (1), Edo (1), Nasarawa (1), Plateau (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 19,815, followed by Abuja (5,784), Plateau (3,499), Oyo (3,285), Rivers (2,653), Edo (2,635), Kaduna (2,467), Ogun (1,901), Delta (1,803), Kano (1,740), Ondo (1,638), Enugu (1,289), Kwara (1,050), Ebonyi (1,042), Abia (898), Katsina (894), Gombe (883). Osun (874), Borno (745), and Bauchi (707).
Imo State has recorded 579 cases, Benue (482), Nasarawa (469), Bayelsa (401), Jigawa (325), Ekiti (322), Akwa Ibom (294), Niger (261), Anambra (250), Adamawa (248), Sokoto (162), Taraba (106), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara (79), Yobe (76), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
COVID-19 vaccine likely to be ready by December – WHO
The WHO has insisted that a vaccine may not be ready until the end of 2020.
The World Health Organization (WHO), has hinted that a vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease may be ready by the end of the year.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Tuesday, October 5, 2020, during the UN agency’s Executive Board meeting that examined the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.
He called for solidarity and political commitment by all leaders to ensure equal distribution of vaccines when they become available.
Tedros, in a final remark to the WHO’s Executive Board, said, “We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope.’’
This announcement is coming on the day the European Union health regulator, launched a real-time review of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US drugmaker, Pfizer and Germany’s VioNTech, following a similar announcement for AstraZeneca’s vaccine last week.
The WHO-led COVAX global vaccine facility currently has 9 experimental vaccines that are under its development, and it aims to distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021.
The two-day WHO executive board meeting, which examined the global response to the pandemic, heard calls from countries including Germany, Britain and Australia for reforms to strengthen the U.N. agency.
The WHO has been heavily criticized by President Donald Trump’s administration over its role in the management of the pandemic crisis, accusing it of being too close to China and not doing enough to question Beijing’s actions late last year when the virus first emerged in Wuhan.
Tedros has, however, dismissed the suggestions and said his agency has kept the world informed.
The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, led by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, met for the first time last month.
Tedros said, “We hope to get the real lessons that we can implement and prevent the same thing from happening. But I would like to assure you that WHO is ready to learn from this and change this organization.”
“During our transformation, we promised this, we promised to keep the change as a constant,” he said, referring to his programme since taking the helm in 2017.
Covid-19: CDC revises guidance, says virus can spread through airborne transmission
The CDC’s updated guidane insists that Covid-19 can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission.
The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Monday, revealed that COVID-19 can spread through virus lingering in the air, sometimes for hours, thereby reversing its earlier pronouncement and acknowledging concerns widely voiced by public health experts about the airborne transmission of the virus.
In the updated guidance, the CDC said that Covid-19 can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission. It said some infections can be spread by exposure to the virus in small droplets and particles, or aerosols, that can linger in the air for minutes to hours.
The CDC’s updated guidance comes weeks after the agency published, and then took down a similar warning, sparking debate over how the virus spreads.
In Monday’s guidance, CDC said there was evidence that people with COVID-19 possibly infected others who were more than 6 feet away, within enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
Under such circumstances, CDC said scientists believe the amount of infectious smaller droplets and particles, or aerosols, produced by the people with COVID-19 become concentrated enough to spread the virus.
The CDC has long warned of transmission through small droplets that shoot through the air and generally fall to the ground, which resulted in the six-feet social distancing rule. Aerosol droplets are much smaller still and can remain suspended in the air, like smoke.
A group of US scientists had warned on Monday that aerosols lingering in the air could be a major source of COVID-19 transmission, although CDC stresses that close-contact transmission is more common than through air.
Some researchers in a press call said, “The reality is the airborne transmission is the main way that transmission happens at close range with prolonged contact.’’
The researchers disclosed that viruses in aerosols can remain in the air for seconds to hours, travel more than two meters and accumulate in poorly ventilated indoor air, leading to super spreading events.
Since individuals with COVID-19 release thousands of virus-laden aerosols and far fewer droplets while breathing and talking, the scientists said the focus must be on protecting against airborne transmission.
“The new guidance is also clear about asymptomatic transmission as it said that people who are infected but do not show symptoms can also spread the virus to others,” it says.
They also said that public health officials should clearly differentiate between droplets ejected by coughing or sneezing and aerosols that can carry the virus to greater distances.
Public health officials must highlight the importance of moving activities outdoors and improving indoor air, along with wearing a mask and social distancing, the letter said.
It can be recalled that many researchers and doctors have said for months that coronavirus can be transmitted through small airborne viral particles. In July, 239 scientists published a letter that urged the World Health Organization and other public health organizations to be more forthcoming about the likelihood that people could catch the virus from droplets floating in the air.
President Trump was given supplemental oxygen – White House Physician
Donald Trump’s doctor, Sean Cornley has admitted that the President was given supplementary oxygen.
White House Physician, Doctor Sean Conley said Donald Trump was given supplementary oxygen on Friday after the US President announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19. This contradicts an earlier statement by Dr. Conley on Saturday, after he disclosed Trump wasn’t given oxygen.
This was announced by the White House Doctor in a press briefing on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Recall Nairametrics earlier reported on Sunday that Conley said President Trump has not had breathing issues, has a high blood saturation level of 96%, and also not on supplemental oxygen.
In Sunday’s press briefing, Conley said that Trump received supplemental oxygen on Friday. He added that he gave different information to the Press to reflect the upbeat attitude of Trump.
“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, that his course of illness had had,” Conley said.
“I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true,”
“The fact of the matter is he’s doing really well.”
Trump’s Doctors added that he has been given a new drug called Dexamethasone, and also refused to admit if there has been any damage to Trump’s lungs.
“Since we spoke last, the President has continued to improve. As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course.” Cornley said.
Dexamethasone is administered to patients to calm inflammatory response to COVID-19, especially when the virus has been present in the human body for a while.
