COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 11th of September 2020, 188 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 56,017 confirmed cases.
On the 11th of September 2020, 188 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,025 samples across the country.
To date, 56,017 cases have been confirmed, 43,998 cases have been discharged and 1,076 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 436,231 tests have been carried out as of September 11th, 2020 compared to 433,206 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 11th September 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 56,017
- Total Number Discharged – 43,998
- Total Deaths – 1,076
- Total Tests Carried out – 436,231
According to the NCDC, the 188 new cases were reported from 19 states- Lagos (47), Enugu (25), Plateau (21), FCT (14), Abia (11), Delta (10), Bauchi (8), Ondo (8), Kaduna (8), Ogun (6), Imo (5), Benue (4), Katsina (4), Taraba (4), Edo (3), Kwara (3), Oyo (3), Rivers (2), Yobe (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,551, followed by Abuja (5,405), Oyo (3,213), Plateau (3,058), Edo (2,609), Kaduna (2,239), Rivers (2,199), Delta (1,790), Ogun (1,732), Kano (1,728), Ondo (1,583), Enugu (1,223), Ebonyi (1,034), Kwara (992), Katsina (830), Abia (827), Osun (804), Gombe (746), Borno (741), and Bauchi (679).
Imo State has recorded 546 cases, Benue (464), Nasarawa (446), Bayelsa (392), Jigawa (322), Ekiti (299), Akwa Ibom (283), Niger (244), Adamawa (230), Anambra (226), Sokoto (159), Taraba (95), Kebbi (93), Cross River (83), Zamfara (78), Yobe (69), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine could be ready this year despite trial setback
It is also one of the 9 vaccine candidates around the world in the final stage of human trials.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca Plc, has disclosed that the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the company, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, could still be ready before the end of the year.
This is coming after the suspension of its final stage trial, over safety concerns, that involved a possible serious neurological problem in one of the participants.
The disclosure was made by the CEO, AstraZeneca Plc, Pascal Soriot, while speaking at an online conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He sought to reassure investors, after the drugmaker and its partner confirmed on Wednesday, that they had put a hold on giving experimental shots of the vaccine to people.
Although such interruptions are common in vaccine studies, the drugmaker and its partner are facing questions about what exactly happened, and whether it could be related to the shot.
He pointed out that an independent committee was drafted in to review safety, although the company said it was a routine action, designed to maintain the integrity of the trials.
Soriot, in his first public comment since they put the trials on hold, said, “What we have here is a special set of circumstances, where the whole world becomes involved in the conduct of a clinical trial. The decision on whether to resume the study, is in the hands of a group of independent experts, working to understand whether the patient’s illness was a coincidence or a result of the vaccine.’’
He added, “The reality is we all have to be very patient and see how it unfolds.”
Going further, Soriot said that it was still not clear whether the participant had a condition called transverse myelitis, a suspected diagnosis, just as he was not able to evaluate how long the trials would be put on hold.
Richard Hatchett, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), said that this suspension shows the importance of rigorous final-stage trials, to pick up on potential side effects or rare events. It is also a compelling reason for having a diversified portfolio of Covid-19 vaccines under development, a strategy that CEPI is employing with its partners.
AstraZeneca is one of several drug companies taking part in the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed program, to accelerate the development of a coronavirus vaccine. It is also one of the 9 vaccine candidates around the world in the final stage of human trials.
Coronavirus
NCDC insists passengers must carry out COVID-19 test 96 hours before travelling to Nigeria
Travellers hoping to return to Nigeria must carry out a COVID-19 test.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced passengers wishing to travel to Nigeria must conduct a COVID-19 PCR test at least 96 hours before entering Nigeria, in an update on its Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).
This was announced by the agency in a statement on Wednesday afternoon via its Twitter handle.
“It is mandatory for intending travellers to carry-out a COVID-19 PCR test at least 96 hours before travel to Nigeria,” the statement read in part, adding that the travellers also update the result to the NITP as soon as it is received.
The NCDC said it’s aware of challenges which travellers are encountering on the portal, but that it is working with the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the issues are promptly resolved.
The NCDC says the NCAA has notified airlines that passengers to Nigeria who can’t pay for the test online can still board flights as long as they have a valid COVID-19 PCR negative test result.
Nigeria resumed International flights on the 5th of September and the recent update comes as the NCAA announced that the maximum number of passengers of each incoming international flight must be 200 passengers. However, there will be no limit on the number of outgoing passengers.
Passengers unable to pay for repeat tests online will be allowed to pay on arrival in Nigeria.
Ethiopia to begin manufacture and export of COVID-19 test kits
With the third-highest number of caseloads in Africa, Ethiopia is hoping to manufacture COVID-19 test kits.
East African nation of Ethiopia has announced that it will begin the manufacture of COVID-19 test kits for export to African nations with China’s help.
This was announced by the Ethiopian Ministry of Health earlier this week. Ethiopia’s deputy State Health minister, Dereje Duguma, announced that the Chinese government is working with the Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed and production is expected to commence this month.
The Minister added that Ethiopia will stop the import of test kits into the country, and will in the nearest future export the manufactured test kits to other African nations. Ethiopia has already tested over 1 million people and had confirmed 58,672 cases of the virus by September 9, including 21,307 recoveries and 918 deaths.
Health Minister, Leah Tadesse thanked Ethiopia’s health workers for working tirelessly across the country’s 52 coronavirus testing centers.
“As we pass one million tests, I would like to sincerely thank all our health workers working tirelessly, particularly those working as sample collectors, our lab technicians, rapid response teams, contact tracers, logistic teams, drivers and all coordinators and leaders of all labs and facilities across the country,” she said.
China has been working closely with the country and recently donated for the 3rd time 500,000 surgical masks and 10,000 pieces of protective medical gear.
