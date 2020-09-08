Paid Content
Bankers’ Committee embarks on cybersecurity & fraud awareness initiative, launches Moni Sense campaign
The CBN aims to ensure Nigerians are empowered with critical information to stay fraud aware and cyber safe.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria, on Monday, September 7th, 2020 launched its cybersecurity & fraud awareness campaign, called ‘Moni Sense’; to educate the general public on protecting themselves against cyber fraud and scams. As we kick off the end of year business season, comprehensive fraud and cybersecurity awareness remains important in ensuring the general Nigerian public is informed on their role in protecting their banking information from fraudulent activities.
Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, Chairman, Financial Literacy and Public Enlightenment Sub-Committee (FLPE), said;
“Fraudsters and scammers continually devise new ways to deceive the unsuspecting public, usually to lure them to inadvertently disclose confidential bank information. We encourage Nigerians to always be cautious and ignore any text message, phone call, or email asking to update your bank information, provide sensitive bank details, disclose online banking details, debit card numbers, bank verification number (BVN) or PIN to anyone.”
Financial literacy and public enlightenment are a critical pillar of the Bankers’ Committee mandate, making initiatives like this critical to the goal of increasing the number of financially included citizens in the country. With this initiative, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria aims to ensure Nigerians are empowered with critical information and knowledge necessary to make important financial decisions, enhance economic prosperity, stay fraud aware and cyber safe, and drive poverty reduction across the country.
In March 2020, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee introduced credit support schemes for households, MSMEs and businesses across several sectors including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Trading, and Aviation. The Bank unveiled a succession of targeted facilities starting with a N50 billion credit facility to support households, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), followed by another N100 billion credit support intervention for the health sector as part of efforts to combat the negative impact of coronavirus (COVID 19) on the Nigerian economy.
For any enquiries, please send an email to [email protected]
FCMB reduces interest on consumer loan products, offers customers opportunity to restructure tenure for repayment
FCMB customers will now enjoy all the benefits of interest rates reduction.
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has again lived up to expectation as a customer-centric and responsive Bank. The latest in the series of actions taken by the financial institution is a reduction of interest rates on all consumer loan products.
The reduction, which took effect from August 12, 2020 applies to all Salary Plus Loans, including Premium Salary Plus, Auto Loans and Home Loans, of FCMB, whether they are newly disbursed or already running loans. The slash of interest rates means that customers will be repaying lower amounts each month and can also borrow higher amounts than previously. In addition to the benefits of interest rates reduction, customers also have the option to restructure their consumer loans by opting for reduced tenure instead of reduced repayment amount.
In a statement, FCMB explained that the decision to reduce interest rates and restructure its consumer loan products in a more flexible manner are the latest initiatives in response to the current economic realities induced by the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, which has impacted negatively on personal and households income and expenditure, as well as on businesses and the socio-economic environment in general.
FCMB’s bold move to cut interest rates has been applauded by customers, as it will go a long way in enhancing standard of living by helping customers free up extra income to boost purchasing power and meet other expenses in a convenient manner. The development is also expected to have a multiplier effect on the Nigerian economy in terms of stimulating growth and development.
Commenting on the interest rate reduction and restructuring of repayment tenure, the Executive Director, Retail Banking of FCMB, Mr. Olu Akanmu, said, “we realise the financial challenges confronting our customers due to the prevailing economic situation caused by COVID-19. As a caring and responsive Bank, we are committed to give them all the support needed to ease the situation. This year alone, we have given out more than N30 billion in retail loans to over 475,000 customers. Because we have also digitized the application process for many of our loans, customers can get some loans instantly simply by applying on their mobile phone or the ATM. With the reduction in interest rates, we expect to make positive impact in more lives by giving our customers the financial support they need, when it matters most”.
With a customer base of almost 6 million as at the end of June 2020, robust digital banking offerings cutting across mobile, internet and ATM platforms, as well as over 200 branches spread across Nigeria, FCMB offers bespoke financial solutions that align with the lifestyles of its existing and potential customers.
The Bank’s giant strides and consistent impressive performance in the retail segment of the Nigerian banking industry continues to receive positive affirmation. FCMB was conferred with the award of “Most Business-Friendly Bank” at the 2019 edition of the Business Day Banking and Finance Awards. It equally bagged the award of “Excellence in Customer Experience” at the Finnovex Award held last year. In 2018, it won the prestigious award of ‘’Excellence in Retail Banking’’ at the New Age Banking Summit & Awards.
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is a member of FCMB Group Plc, which is one of the leading financial services institutions in Nigeria with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments.
Having successfully transformed to a retail banking and investment management led group, FCMB expects to continue to distinguish itself through innovation and the delivery of exceptional services.
For more information, please visit www.fcmb.com.
Bitcoin – The Future of Digital Currencies
The crème de la crème of cryptocurrency platforms recently discussed the future of digital currencies.
The evolution of human economic development has taken different dimensions starting from the early stone age to the medieval period, to the barter exchange era, cowry’s usage, paper money/currency, and now bitcoin. For starters, Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency; a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange that uses cryptography to control its creation and management, rather than relying on central authorities.
Market analysts, stakeholders, organizations, concerned individuals, and even naysayers over the years have pondered on the legibility and legality of bitcoin, especially when it comes to its uses, security, challenges, and fast adoption in Africa.
All these and more formed the idea behind the recently concluded Techpoint Africa event that was held on the 27th – 28th August 2020 on which we had an important conversation of the topic tagged “Secure Digital Currencies for the Future of Africa”. The event had in attendance the crème de la crème of cryptocurrency platforms in Africa, CEO of tech start-ups, and crypto enthusiasts.
The panel session which was moderated by Damilola Odufuwa, Head of PR Africa, Binance, and featured Marius Reits, CEO Luno, South Africa; Fejiro Hanu Agbodje, the Founder and CEO of Patricia Technologies Limited; Eric Anan, CEO Kubix, Ghana; Damilola Odufuwa (moderator) Head of PR, Africa, Binance; and Yele Bademosi, Founder, Microtraction and Bundle Africa, was one full of insights.
Speaking on current crypto barriers, Yele Bademosi posited that a lot of people are just getting into the digital space and do not understand what it is. For him, the way forward is repeated education.
Following up on early crypto adoption in Africa was the question of financial freedom for all and ways crypto can be used to achieve that, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje responded thus; “there is a lot you can do with crypto these days. Using Patricia as an example, all you need to do is sign up and you are good to go. With bitcoin, you can effortlessly fix your data subscription, buy airtime and data, and with the new invention of the Luxury bitcoin debit card, that enables you to withdraw cash directly from your bitcoin wallet”. He stated that in his bid to keep enthusiasts informed and reach a wider audience, he had conversions surrounding cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin) go up on one of the most viewed TV shows in Africa – Big Brother Naija. This was aimed at pushing the crypto boundaries and having the conversations revolve around the cryptocurrency ecosystem in Africa.
Finally, on their expectations of the growth of crypto in Africa, the panelists collectively affirmed that they expect to see more institutions go into crypto for cross-border payments, in addition to more people buying and storing bitcoin.
In conclusion, start-up companies in Africa need to build crypto/blockchain solutions that work for the context of Africa. A concept that is set to not only make Bitcoin known around the world but have it herald the future of digital currencies.
Hustle Mobile unveils Hustle, profit-boosting app for businesses
Hustle, which is available for Android and iOS users, will help businesses increase their earnings.
E-commerce tech company, Hustle Mobile, is set to unveil its multi-vendor market place App, Hustle, for business owners in the sales and services sectors.
Hustle, which is available for Android and iOS users, will help businesses increase their earnings.
According to Managing Partner, Hustle Mobile, David Samuel, Hustle efficiently and seamlessly connect customers through the Hustle App with sellers within geo-range through the Hustle Sellers and with partner riders through the Hustle Drivers App.
With a focus on providing easy delivery of essential products and services, the on-demand Multi-Vendor Marketplace app is useful for a range of activities including shopping, logistics and car hire, among others.
“Hustle Mobile App ensures ease of buying and delivery by having fewer processes and affordable delivery option, all in one. Our map functionality allows customers’ orders to be delivered to their customers/clients in real-time,” Samuel added.
He disclosed users are set for a good time with a dedicated team of professionals overseeing operations to ensure seamless transactions.
“We have a team of experienced professionals who have demonstrated comprehensive process know-how, a proven implementation record and a team with international exposure led by an experienced entrepreneur to ensure that Hustle can respond to customer’s needs and create value for clients and partners.”
The uniquely designed Hustle App incorporates text, embedded graphics, photo, video, audio and code that displays content and enhances user interaction.
Apart from being user friendly and customisable for different uses, Hustle’s upload time of between two to five seconds using a connection speed of 1GB is very fast.
“Businesses are going digital for both sales and services and our design enables users to choose from a small selection of screens to visit, provide clear navigation and labels for the screens where navigation tabs take you and tell visitors where they currently are and how to get back,” Samuel further explained.
The mobile platform also includes a live functionality operated live between customers and riders, and riders and sellers.
Ahead of its official unveiling, Samuel advised business owners to take advantage by signing up promptly.
“Hustlers, if you have a business sign up on hustle mobile.ng. We are giving the first 50 businesses free sign up, low commission rates and free delivery.”
Other features of the Hustle App include search engine optimisation, online payment integration, business intelligence and reporting, and a monthly uptime of 99.9%, thereby drastically reducing downtime.
* INVEST IN YOUR HUSTLE *
Hustlers, if you have a business sign up on hustlemobile.ng. We are giving the first 50 businesses free sign up, low commission rates and free delivery.
*Term and conditions apply
*Connect with us*
Website: Www.hustlemobile.ng
For Customers – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ng.rush
For Sellers – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ng.rushsellers
Instagram: https://instagram.com/hustlemobileng?igshid=1bq2vt06mvxg