Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 6th of September 2020, 100 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 55,005 confirmed cases.
On the 6th of September 2020, 100 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,145 samples across the country.
To date, 55,005 cases have been confirmed, 43,013 cases have been discharged and 1,057 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 420,543 tests have been carried out as of September 6th, 2020 compared to 417,398 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 6th September 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 55,005
- Total Number Discharged – 43,0123
- Total Deaths – 1,057
- Total Tests Carried out – 420,543
According to the NCDC, the 162 new cases were reported from 15 states- Lagos (53), Gombe (21), Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11), Plateau (10), Ebonyi (9), FCT (6), Kwara (6), Kaduna (5), Rivers (3), Ogun (2), Anambra (2), Imo (2), Ekiti (1)The 100 new cases are reported from 10 states- Lagos (39), FCT (22), Kaduna (19), Oyo (7), Ebonyi (6), Edo (3), Katsina (1), Ekiti (1), Bauchi (1), Nasarawa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,347, followed by Abuja (5,301), Oyo (3,194), Plateau (2,720), Edo (2,597), Kaduna (2,208), Rivers (2,175), Delta (1,768), Kano (1,727), Ogun (1,678), Ondo (1,561), Enugu (1,184), Ebonyi (1,020), Kwara (982), Katsina (813), Abia (807), Osun (795), Gombe (744), Borno (741), and Bauchi (670).
Imo State has recorded 534 cases, Benue (460), Nasarawa (438), Bayelsa (391), Jigawa (322), Ekiti (283), Akwa Ibom (280), Niger (244), Adamawa (228), Anambra (221), Sokoto (159), Kebbi (93), Taraba (87), Cross River (83), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Coronavirus
China publicly presents its COVID-19 vaccines, 2 doses to cost below $146
The vaccine candidates produced by two Chinese companies were on display at a Beijing trade.
China has publicly presented its homegrown coronavirus vaccines for the first time, as the country where the virus was first discovered, looks to shape the narrative surrounding the pandemic.
A lot of high hopes hang on the vaccine candidates produced by Chinese companies, Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm which are on display at a Beijing trade fair this week.
Although none of these vaccine candidates has hit the market, the drugmakers hope that they will be approved after all-important phase 3 trials as early as the end of 2020.
A Sinovac representative revealed that his company has already completed the construction of a vaccine factory which will be able to produce 300 million doses of the vaccine annually. This is just as people at the trade fair on Monday, crowded around booths showing the potential game-changing vaccines.
The Chinese state media and officials are making attempts to show the progress on domestic vaccines as a sign of Chinese leadership and resilience in the face of an unprecedented health threat that has pummeled the global economy.
The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, in May, pledged to make any potential vaccine developed by China, a global public good.
These potential Chinese vaccines on display, are among the about 10 vaccine candidates globally, to enter the final phase of the trials ahead of regulatory approval.
Sinopharm said that it expects the antibodies from its jab to last between 1 and 3 years, although the final result will only be made available after the trials.
A Chinese media outfit had last month reported that the price of the vaccines will not be high. The report quoted the Sinopharm’s Chairman as saying that every 2 doses of its vaccine should cost below $146, while also telling the media that he has already been injected with one of the candidate vaccines.
China’s official Xinhua news agency reported Monday that another vaccine candidate which is being developed by Chinese military scientists can deal with mutations in the coronavirus.
As of last month, about 5.7 billion doses of the vaccines under development around the world had been pre-ordered.
However, the World Health Organization has warned that widespread immunization against Covid-19 may not be on the cards until the middle of next year.
Business
FG discloses how much it spent in 4 months in its fight against COVID-19
The disclosure was made by SERAP through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle.
The Federal Government has disclosed how much it spent so far in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, out of the public funds and donations by individuals and corporate organizations.
In its response to an enquiry by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) based on the Freedom of Information (FOI), the Federal Government said that it spent N30,540,563,571.09 in 4 months to fight COVID-19, out of the N36.3 billion public funds and donations.
The disclosure was made by SERAP through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
BREAKING: In response to our FoI with @Connected_dev the FG has stated that it spent N30,540,563,571.09 in 4 months to fight COVID-19. Of the N36.3bn public funds & donations received, PTF on COVID-19 spent N22bn; 36 states spent N7bn; NAF spent N877m; and @PoliceNG spent N500m.
— SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) September 6, 2020
SERAP, in its reply to the letter sent by the Accountant General, said, “We acknowledge receipt of the letter signed on your behalf by Mrs Odanwu Chizoba which provides some information on inflows and outflows of Covid-19 funds, drawn from the Covid-19 Eradication Support Accounts.
“We note that the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 spent N22 billion, 36 states spent N7 billion for the deployment of assets in support of Covid-19 operations and Nigerian Police spent N500 million on personal protective equipment.
“However, we also note that the documents sent to us do not contain other significant details as indicated in our FOI request dated 10 August 2020, including details and breakdown of the number of Nigerians who directly or indirectly have benefited from the spending.”
SERAP pointed out that it was refreshing to note that 115 ordinary Nigerians donated between N1 and N100 to support the authorities’ efforts in its fight against Covid-19, despite the fact that it was the country’s poorest and most disadvantaged sectors of the population that continued to bear the brunt of COVID-19.
It noted that this was a huge lesson for Nigerian politicians about the idea of public service to one’s country. It also sent a powerful message about the need to see public office as an opportunity to serve and give something back to the country and not a place to mismanage, steal or divert public funds.
SERAP, however, said it would be grateful if the requested details and additional information were provided to them within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of the letter.
It said that if no response was gotten from the Federal Government within the stated time frame, appropriate legal actions would be taken to compel compliance with its request.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccine developers to make joint safety pledge
The drugmakers have pledged to adhere to high scientific and ethical standards in the conduct of clinical studies.
Some COVID-19 vaccine developers like Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc, have concluded plans to issue a public pledge not to ask for government approval until their vaccine candidates are proven to be safe and effective.
A Wall Street Journal report, while citing the draft of a joint statement that is still being finalized, said that these drugmakers have pledged to adhere to high scientific and ethical standards in the conduct of clinical studies and in their manufacturing processes.
According to two individuals that are privy to this matter, the drugmakers might issue this pledge as soon as early next week.
There has been growing concerns that political pressure ahead of the November 3 Presidential elections in the United States might negatively impact on the safety and effectiveness of a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease.
This new development might be coming as a bit of relief over those concerns that have been on the increase due to some recent events.
The White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnaany, on Thursday said that even though the stakes are high for President Donald Trump, who is contesting against former Vice President Joe Biden in the Presidential elections, there is no political pressure on the US health regulator to quickly approve a vaccine.
