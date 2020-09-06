Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 5th of September 2020, 162 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 54,905 confirmed cases.
On the 5th of September 2020, 162 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,145 samples across the country.
To date, 54,905 cases have been confirmed, 42,922 cases have been discharged and 1,054 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 420,543 tests have been carried out as of September 4th, 2020 compared to 417,398 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 5th September 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 54,905
- Total Number Discharged – 42,922
- Total Deaths – 1,054
- Total Tests Carried out – 420,543
According to the NCDC, the 162 new cases were0 reported from 15 states- Lagos (53), Gombe (21), Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11), Plateau (10), Ebonyi (9), FCT (6), Kwara (6), Kaduna (5), Rivers (3), Ogun (2), Anambra (2), Imo (2), Ekiti (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,308, followed by Abuja (5,279), Oyo (3,187), Plateau (2,720), Edo (2,594), Kaduna (2,189), Rivers (2,175), Delta (1,768), Kano (1,727), Ogun (1,678), Ondo (1,561), Enugu (1,184), Ebonyi (1,014), Kwara (982), Katsina (812), Abia (807), Osun (795), Gombe (744), Borno (741), and Bauchi (669).
Imo State has recorded 534 cases, Benue (460), Nasarawa (437), Bayelsa (391), Jigawa (322), Ekiti (282), Akwa Ibom (280), Niger (244), Adamawa (228), Anambra (221), Sokoto (159), Kebbi (93), Taraba (87), Cross River (83), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
