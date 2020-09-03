Interview
If we don't make you money, our fees are zero – Rise CEO
Rise is a product we’ve built that manages everyone’s money in dollars.
In an interview with the Chief Executive Officer, Rise Capital, Eke Eleanya Urum, he outlined the unique selling proposition of the company and how it stands out among its competitors. Excerpts:
If we don’t make you money, our fees are zero.
Rise is a product we’ve built that manages everyone’s money in dollars and invests it across all the best dollar investments around the world, hassle-free. With Rise, it’s like you have your own personal hedge fund that invests in dollars for you.
What informed your decision to go into this line of business?
A number of things really. The main driver is that more Nigerians need to earn in dollars and bring back forex into the country. The second is that a whole lot of us need to protect our money and investments from inflation and devaluation in order to really build wealth in the long term.
The final reason is that I believe we should be able to invest wherever the best growth opportunities in the world exist, not just where we physically live and so thanks to the Internet, and through Rise users can now invest and save in dollars, earn returns in dollars and put their money into the best opportunities globally, all from wherever they live right here in Nigeria.
My previous startup was the crypto exchange BuyCoins, and one of the things I discovered was that people are looking for access to more investment opportunities around the world. Those are all some reasons we built Rise.
What are the dollar-denominated investment opportunities available to Nigerians at the moment?
Currently, users get investments in a curated portfolio of US stocks, real estate assets, fixed income. Soon, we may introduce additional options like commodities or crypto. We’re working on it.
Why should Nigerians consider dollar-denominated investments?
The goal of any investment is to earn returns above inflation. well, that’s a lot easier to do in dollars. It’s also a great way to grow your wealth over time, as dollar investments will hold their value and gain more value even in situations where there’s devaluation. Lastly, we need to earn more and increase the dollars we bring back into the country. So it’s really a win-win.
How can Rise Capital make it easier for Nigerians to take advantage of said opportunities?
Well, we do all the heavy lifting. We research and curate the assets, manage them and all our users need to do is fund their accounts and track their returns. We have an investment club where we talk about investments and explain how they work, and we write a lot of articles that break down our process so it’s easy to understand. We’ve made it very simple and we continue to look for more ways to make it easier.
How easy is it to invest in these dollar-denominated investments?
Super easy. You can start funding from just $10 all the way up to whatever amount you want. You can automate your investments so that you can put away a fixed amount weekly, or monthly, and track your performance. And if you need someone to help, we’ll put you in touch with someone that can.
Some people believe it is expensive to invest in dollars because of the service cost to middlemen like yourself. What do you say to such people?
Our fees are quite low. 1.5% of funding, and that only comes out of the profits we made you. If we don’t make you money, our fees are zero. Now, compare that to leaving your money idle, where it’s losing 13% annually to inflation and decide which scenario is actually more expensive.
How much does it cost to invest in dollars using Rise Capital?
There’s our 1.5% fee, only charged when you’ve made profits. There are some fees charged by our payment processor if you use cards, but if you use our direct bank transfer option on the app, you only pay N35. Overall, we’ve made it incredibly cost-effective.
What makes Rise Capital different and unique from its competitors?
We are the only ones that give you the benefit of our expertise, our algorithms to find and manage the best investments for you. So you get world-class wealth management, without having to do the work by yourself. This allows you to focus on your work and personal interests which allows you to make more income, while Rise gives you a superior wealth management experience in dollars. And if you want a personalized experience, we can provide that.
Again, kindly tell Nigerians the advantages of investing in dollars and why they should invest through Rise?
Absolutely. So in general, the dollar holds its value better and grows more over time. And Rise not only gives you access to dollar investments, but we also curate, manage and deliver long term outperformance based on objective investment criteria.
So by using Rise, you’re enjoying better value, better performance and most importantly, the freedom to focus on doing your best work while watching your wealth grow. Just download the app and get started.
How a luxury expert turned capacity builder is narrowing the gender skills gap
After years as a custodian of leading brands, Abudu has applied her formidable skills to marketing human capital.
For many years, employers have been frustrated about the skills mismatch exhibited by fresh university graduates versus the skills required in the workplace. Many students have the technical skills but not the professionalism required to be strong effective players in the corporate world. An impact consulting company committed to the transformation of enterprises and professionals is determined to provide a solution to this problem.
Gbemisola Abudu is the Founder & Managing Partner of BMGA Enterprise Limited (BMGA). BMGA stands for Brand Manager Gbemi Abudu, a name she chose for her company because she has spent most of her career as a custodian of some of the most reputable brands in the world including the likes of Disney, White & Case, Louis Vuitton, and Anap Jets. After many years as a custodian of leading corporate brands, she decided to pivot and apply her formidable skills to investing in and marketing human capital. She recognized that, although this skill gap exists across the board, female graduates are often lacking the training and necessary opportunities to sharpen their professionalism.
Tell us more about BMGA?
BMGA is the “finishing school” for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We are focused on equipping individuals with the skills required to be successful in the current and future workforce. Research indicates that the workplace of the future will view disciplinary knowledge as a commodity, the access to knowledge is already so plentiful and affordable that these skills will no longer be enough for graduates to distinguish themselves from the crowd. Instead, emphasis will be placed on skills such as emotional intelligence, communication, negotiation skills, etc. We deliver capacity building programs that effectively upskill and reskill professionals to ensure that they optimize their performance in the workplace and are competitive on the new global stage. This, in turn, helps to address some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically Gender Equality (SDG #5) and several others indirectly such as No Poverty (SDG #1), Quality Education (SDG #4), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG #8), Industry Innovation and Infrastructure (SDG #9), and Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions (SDG #16).
What makes BMGA’s approach different?
BMGA is different because we are rooted in the science of learning and behavior. Before deploying our capacity-building programs, we embarked on in-house research geared towards understanding how the human brain gathers, retains, and recalls information. We considered it critical to understand how to change human behavior from an anthropological standpoint. From a holistic perspective, we needed to have a baseline understanding of the works of several neurologists, education scientists, and anthropologists that focused on our areas of interest – how to learn and how to change a mindset.
Based on the findings from our research, we decided to identify the foundational pillars in professional development leveraging my own as a template (Disney College Program, White & Case LLP, and Thunderbird School of Global Management) and dissect the key learnings from my 15 plus years professional career that span experiences in three regions of the world (North America, Middle East, and Africa). That coupled with insights from in-depth conversations on skills gaps with CEOs and Chairpersons of leading organizations was how the BMGA methodology on how to effectively transform and empower professionals for the Fourth Industrial Revolution was born.
BMGA recently launched a social impact initiative targeted towards recent female university graduates. What is the concept behind it?
Yes, we launched the BMGA Fellows Program in May 2020. The program is designed to narrow the gender skills gap that exists with female university graduates. With the application of the BMGA methodology, we created a program that provides academically accomplished young women a unique opportunity to have a transformational learning experience that will play a pivotal role in their personal and professional development.
The BMGA Fellows Program provides high-level professional development courses i.e. Business Etiquette, soft skills that are essential for the Fourth Industrial Revolution while providing participants access and resources to build a successful career. The 2020 cohort consists of twenty-four exceptional young women from different regions and top tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The different components of the program are designed to ensure that all the participants are confident, well-rounded, professional, and possess a global mindset. The program runs from May 2020 to November 2020.
So, what are the different components of the program?
The different components of the program are (i) The BMGA eLearning Platform, which helps the participants to hone their Information and Computer Technology (ICT) literacy skills. (ii)
live lectures with professors that mirrored the meeting style of learning. (iii) The Champions of Africa’s History lecture series, which shines the spotlight on forgotten African female heroes as examples to our young women that they come from a rich and honourable lineage. The lecture series also includes sections on topics that affect African women i.e. colorism. (iv) Book discussions focused on examining books that help them understand the dynamics of modern business successes and failures. The books we have studied so far in our current cohort are Shoe Dog: A Memoir by The Creator of Nike, and Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup. (v) The BMGA Leadership Speakers Series, which provides participants the opportunity to learn about leadership directly from a distinguished cast of leaders with exemplary careers. In the current cohort, the speakers have included Masai Ujiri (President, of the NBA Toronto Raptors), Liz Agbor-Tabi (Vice President, Global Policy at Global Citizen), Abubakar Suleiman (Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc), and Dr. Jumoke Oduwole (Senior Special Adviser to President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the Ease of Doing Business) just to name a few.
Sounds like a well-thought-out program.
Yes, it is. We have been intentional with all the components to ensure that it’s a truly transformational experience for the participants. We have been so privileged to have had incredible supporters and sponsors for the 2020 cohort such as Yale University Center of Emotional Intelligence, African Society of Cambridge University, University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, Sterling Bank Plc, The Longe Practice, just to name a few. We are truly grateful for all their support and assistance. Without them, we would have not been able to successfully deploy the program.
What is your projection of the company in the next five years?
With our corporate programs, we look to play a significant role in reshaping and redefining professionalism in the workplace in Nigeria by working closely with SMEs and large corporations to reskill and upskill their employees for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
For the BMGA Fellows Program, we aim to transform up to 10,000 female leaders directly and indirectly in the next five years. Because we apply the transformational domino concept by ensuring that we admit high potential women into the program, we are confident that the BMGA Fellows will go on to transform young women in their respective networks.