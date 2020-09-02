Connect with us
Breaking: Petrol pump price increased to N151.56 per litre

The Pipeline and Product Marketing Company made the disclosure through an internal memo.

Published

33 mins ago

on

The pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol has been increased to N151.56 per litre with effect from September 2, 2020.

This was disclosed in an internal memo which was seen by Nairametric and issued by the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), Ibadan depot, to all the stakeholders on September 2, 2020, and signed by the Depot Manager, D.O. Abalaka.

The PPMC internal memo reads, ‘’Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform. To this end, the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56) per litre. This is effective 2nd September 2020.’’

Details later…

Energy

Consortium of Western investors to inject upwards of $5 billion in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector

The group intends to deliver 1000MW capacity of Hybrid solar power within 24 Months.

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Consortium of Western investors to inject upwards of $5 billion in Nigeria's renewable energy sector, Power: Nigeria's deal with Siemens - the birth of a new era?

The Ministry of Power is in talks with a consortium of Western Investors that are set to invest upwards of $5 billion in the Nigerian Power Sector with a major focus on the renewable energy sector.

This was disclosed by the Ministry via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

READ: Ikeja Electric’s Bilateral Power attains first year milestone as customers score service high

The investors, which were led by Mr. Ron Verraneault, pitched their proposal to the Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman at the Power House in Abuja.

The group, according to Verraneault, intends to deliver 1000MW capacity of Hybrid solar power within 24 months and partner in grid infrastructure development across Nigeria.

READ: These are the fastest growing sectors of the Nigerian Economy

With the Minister, at the meeting, are his Special Adviser on Policy Mr. Abba Aliyu, his Technical Adviser on Strategic Coordination Dr. Nurain Hassan Ibrahim and the Deputy Director Renewable Energy at the Ministry, Engr. Abubakar among others.

Energy

BUA Group chooses French giant, Axen, for its multibillion dollar refinery project

The new refinery is expected to be operational in 2024.

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

BUA group, NPA Decommissioning of Port Harcourt Terminal: We'll vigorously defend, protect our rights - BUA Group, NPA and BUA Group dispute to affect 1000 jobs, $500,000 monthly revenue, Terminal closure: BUA clears air on NPA’s claims , Forbes 2020 world’s richest rankings released: Only 4 Nigerians make exclusive billionaires list

The largest hydrocarbon firm in France, Axens has won the bid for the multibillion-dollar BUA Group’s 200,000 barrels per day (BPD) refinery and petrochemical plant in Nigeria.

The French giant was given the contract to license key refinery technologies to the BUA Group.

While making the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the French company stated that the BUA project will be located in Nigeria’s oil-producing state of Akwa Ibom state.

READ: BUA Cement set to establish ultramodern 3million cement plant, 50mw power plant in Adamawa

Axen, which makes systems to convert oil and biomass to cleaner fuels, said it will provide technology for the greenfield project designed to produce Euro-V fuels and polypropylene targeted at domestic and regional markets.

The new refinery and petrochemical project is expected to go head to head with Nigeria’s other large scale 650,000 BPD oil refinery and petrochemical project, which is being built by the Dangote Group and expected to be operational by 2021.

READ: Amaechi says 150 Nigerians being trained as engineers in China

Nairametrics had reported that the Department of Petroleum Resources said that Nigeria expects to become a net exporter of fuel and other petroleum products within the next 2 years as the various ongoing refinery projects come on stream.

BUA Group, who also have interests in cement, food and mining said, ‘’This large complex will help in reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuels and petrochemicals.’’

The new refinery, which has a capacity to produce 200,000 barrels per day, is expected to be operational in 2024.

READ: Waltersmith Petroman Oil to expand output by 600%, as it opens mini-refinery soon

The bidding process for the contract was reported to be managed by energy consultants, KBR, which will also be handling subsequent rounds for the engineering and construction phase.

Subsequent bidding rounds, which includes construction and engineering contracts, are already underway. The refinery will be built using an undisclosed mix of debt and equity, with several commercial banks in negotiations with BUA Group.

The contract was signed in the French capital, Paris, between the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu and the Chief Executive Officer of Axen, Jean Sentenac, in a ceremony presided over by France’s Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness.

economic outlook

The French Firm, Axen, was reported to have overcome strong competition from US firm, Honeywell UOP, which got through to the final round

Energy

FG discloses when Nigeria will start exporting petroleum products

DPR announced that the importation of petroleum products would reverse when the new refineries resume.

Published

1 day ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

FG discloses when Nigeria will start exporting petroleum products, DPR closes seven gas firms in Lagos, plans to close more

The Federal Government has disclosed that Nigeria will be a net exporter of petroleum products by 2022 with the five built refineries across the country and the 7 refineries that are currently under construction.

The disclosure was made by the Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Sarki Auwalu, in Lagos, during a working visit by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to their headquarters.

READ: Minister highlights why Petroleum Industry Bill needs to be passed by mid-2020

Auwalu gave assurances that the importation of petroleum products would reverse when the new refineries come on stream within the next 2 years.

He said that this would be achieved through the combined capacity of 375,000 barrels per day from 27 modular refineries, 650,000 barrels from the Dangote refinery, and the 450,000 barrels from the government-owned refineries after their rehabilitation.

READ: FG’s plan for N350 billion revenue from oil field licensing suffers setback

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Auwalu specifically said that the Dangote refinery and petrochemical project with a capacity of 650,000 barrel per day, which is the biggest in Africa, Waltersmith refinery with 7,000 capacity per day, and others that are at the completion stage, would soon come on stream.

He also disclosed that the existing 5 refineries included the 4 plants owned by the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the one owned and operated by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources.

READ: Dangote Refinery to save Nigeria $10 billion in forex

Going further, the DPR boss stated that the agency hoped to grow its oil reserve to 40 billion barrels and gas to 210 trillion cubic feet, in addition to growing oil production from the current level of 2.4 million capacity to 3 million production capacity and reduced cost of production.

In his response, Lai Mohammed commended the management of DPR for the measures which were implemented to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from crippling the nation’s economy.

