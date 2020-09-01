Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 31st of August 2020, 143 new confirmed cases and 0 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 54,008 confirmed cases.
On the 31st of August 2020, 143 new confirmed cases and 0 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 1,277 samples across the country.
To date, 54,008 cases have been confirmed, 41,638 cases have been discharged and 1,013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 403,347 tests have been carried out as of August 30th, 2020 compared to 402,070 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 31st August 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 54,008
- Total Number Discharged – 41,638
- Total Deaths – 1,013
- Total Tests Carried out – 403,347
According to the NCDC, the 143 new cases are reported from 18 states- Plateau (35), Kaduna (21), Lagos (19), FCT (13), Ebonyi (9), Adamawa (7), Enugu (7), Katsina (7), Edo (6), Kwara (5), Osun (3), Anambra (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2), Benue (1), Borno (1), Sokoto (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,138, followed by Abuja (5,169), Oyo (3,118), Edo (2,584), Plateau (2,533), Kaduna and Rivers (2,141), Delta (1,744), Kano (1,727), Ogun (1,648), Ondo (1,539), Enugu (1,162), Ebonyi (993), Kwara (966), Katsina (796), Osun (782), Abia (771), Borno (741), Gombe (723), and Bauchi (667).
Imo State has recorded 527 cases, Benue (453), Nasarawa (434), Bayelsa (391), Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (278), Ekiti (262), Niger (243), Adamawa (228), Anambra (216), Sokoto (159), Kebbi (93), Taraba (87), Cross River (82), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
|Date
|Confirmed case
|New cases
|Total deaths
|New deaths
|Total recovery
|Active cases
|Critical cases
|August 31, 2020
|54008
|143
|1013
|0
|41638
|11357
|7
|August 30, 2020
|53865
|138
|1013
|2
|41513
|11339
|7
|August 29, 2020
|53727
|250
|1011
|0
|41314
|11402
|7
|August 28, 2020
|53477
|160
|1011
|0
|41017
|11449
|7
|August 27, 2020
|53317
|296
|1011
|1
|40726
|11580
|7
|August 26, 2020
|53021
|221
|1010
|3
|40281
|11730
|7
|August 25, 2020
|52800
|252
|1007
|3
|39964
|11829
|7
|August 24, 2020
|52548
|321
|1004
|2
|39257
|12287
|7
|August 23, 2020
|52227
|322
|1002
|5
|38945
|12280
|7
|August 22, 2020
|51905
|601
|997
|1
|38767
|12141
|7
|August 21, 2020
|51304
|340
|996
|4
|37885
|12423
|7
|August 20, 2020
|50964
|476
|992
|7
|37569
|12403
|7
|August 19, 2020
|50488
|593
|985
|4
|37304
|12199
|7
|August 18, 2020
|49895
|410
|981
|4
|37051
|11863
|7
|August 17, 2020
|49485
|417
|977
|2
|36834
|11674
|7
|August 16, 2020
|49068
|298
|975
|1
|36497
|11596
|7
|August 15, 2020
|48770
|325
|974
|1
|36290
|11506
|7
|August 14, 2020
|48445
|329
|973
|7
|35998
|11474
|7
|August 13, 2020
|48116
|373
|966
|10
|34309
|12841
|7
|August 12, 2020
|47743
|453
|956
|0
|33943
|12844
|7
|August 11, 2020
|47290
|423
|956
|6
|33609
|12725
|7
|August 10, 2020
|46867
|290
|950
|5
|33346
|12571
|7
|August 9, 2020
|46577
|437
|945
|3
|33186
|12446
|7
|August 8, 2020
|46140
|453
|942
|6
|33044
|12154
|7
|August 7, 2020
|45687
|443
|936
|6
|32637
|12114
|7
|August 6, 2020
|45244
|354
|930
|3
|32430
|11884
|7
|August 5, 2020
|44890
|457
|927
|17
|32165
|11798
|7
|August 4, 2020
|44433
|304
|910
|14
|31851
|11672
|7
|August 3, 2020
|44129
|288
|896
|8
|20663
|22570
|7
|August 2, 2020
|43841
|304
|888
|5
|20308
|22645
|7
|August 1, 2020
|43537
|386
|883
|4
|20287
|22567
|7
|July 31, 2020
|43151
|462
|879
|1
|19565
|22707
|7
|July 30, 2020
|42689
|481
|878
|5
|19270
|22541
|7
|July 29, 2020
|42208
|404
|873
|5
|19004
|22331
|7
|July 28, 2020
|41804
|624
|868
|8
|18764
|22172
|7
|July 27, 2020
|41180
|648
|860
|2
|18203
|22117
|7
|July 26, 2020
|40532
|555
|858
|2
|17374
|22300
|7
|July 25, 2020
|39977
|438
|856
|11
|16948
|22173
|7
|July 24, 2020
|39539
|591
|845
|12
|16559
|22135
|7
|July 23, 2020
|38948
|604
|833
|20
|16061
|22054
|7
|July 22, 2020
|38344
|543
|813
|8
|15815
|21716
|7
|July 21, 2020
|37801
|576
|805
|4
|15677
|21319
|7
|July 20, 2020
|37225
|562
|801
|12
|15333
|21091
|7
|July 19, 2020
|36663
|556
|789
|11
|15105
|20769
|7
|July 18, 2020
|36107
|653
|778
|6
|14938
|20391
|7
|July 17, 2020
|35454
|600
|772
|3
|14633
|20049
|7
|July 16, 2020
|34854
|595
|769
|9
|14292
|19793
|7
|July 15, 2020
|34259
|643
|760
|6
|13999
|19500
|7
|July 14, 2020
|33616
|463
|754
|10
|13792
|19070
|7
|July 13, 2020
|33153
|595
|744
|4
|13671
|18738
|7
|July 12, 2020
|32558
|571
|740
|16
|13447
|18371
|7
|July 11, 2020
|31987
|664
|724
|15
|13103
|18160
|7
|July 10, 2020
|31323
|575
|709
|20
|12795
|17819
|7
|July 9, 2020
|30748
|499
|689
|5
|12546
|17513
|7
|July 8, 2020
|30249
|460
|684
|15
|12373
|17192
|7
|July 7, 2020
|29789
|503
|669
|15
|12108
|17012
|7
|July 6, 2020
|29286
|575
|654
|9
|11828
|16804
|7
|July 5, 2020
|28711
|544
|645
|11
|11665
|16401
|7
|July 4, 2020
|28167
|603
|634
|6
|11462
|16071
|7
|July 3, 2020
|27564
|454
|628
|12
|11069
|15867
|7
|July 2, 2020
|27110
|626
|616
|13
|10801
|15693
|7
|July 1, 2020
|26484
|790
|603
|13
|10152
|15729
|7
|June 30, 2020
|25694
|561
|590
|17
|9746
|15358
|7
|June 29, 2020
|25133
|566
|573
|8
|9402
|15158
|7
|June 28, 2020
|24867
|490
|565
|7
|9007
|14995
|7
|June 27, 2020
|24077
|779
|558
|4
|8625
|14894
|7
|June 26, 2020
|23298
|684
|554
|5
|8253
|14491
|7
|June 25, 2020
|22614
|594
|549
|7
|7822
|14243
|7
|June 24, 2020
|22020
|649
|542
|9
|7613
|13865
|7
|June 23, 2020
|21371
|452
|533
|8
|7338
|13500
|7
|June 22, 2020
|20919
|675
|525
|7
|7109
|13285
|7
|June 21, 2020
|20242
|436
|518
|12
|6879
|12847
|7
|June 20, 2020
|19808
|661
|506
|19
|6718
|12584
|7
|June 19, 2020
|19147
|667
|487
|12
|6581
|12079
|7
|June 18, 2020
|18480
|745
|475
|6
|6307
|11698
|7
|June 17, 2020
|17735
|587
|469
|14
|5967
|11299
|7
|June 16, 2020
|17148
|490
|455
|31
|5623
|11070
|7
|June 15, 2020
|16658
|573
|424
|4
|5349
|10885
|7
|June 14, 2020
|16085
|403
|420
|13
|5220
|10445
|7
|June 13, 2020
|15682
|501
|407
|8
|5101
|10174
|7
|June 12, 2020
|15181
|627
|399
|12
|4891
|9891
|7
|June 11, 2020
|14554
|681
|387
|5
|4494
|9673
|7
|June 10, 2020
|13873
|409
|382
|17
|4351
|9140
|7
|June 9, 2020
|13464
|663
|365
|4
|4206
|8893
|7
|June 8, 2020
|12801
|315
|361
|7
|4040
|8400
|7
|June 7, 2020
|12486
|260
|354
|12
|3959
|8173
|7
|June 6, 2020
|12233
|389
|342
|9
|3826
|8065
|7
|June 5, 2020
|11844
|328
|333
|10
|3696
|7815
|7
|June 4, 2020
|11516
|350
|323
|8
|3535
|7646
|7
|June 3, 2020
|11166
|348
|315
|1
|3329
|7522
|7
|June 2, 2020
|10819
|241
|314
|15
|3239
|7266
|7
|June 1, 2020
|10578
|416
|299
|12
|3122
|7157
|9
|May 31, 2020
|10162
|307
|287
|14
|3007
|6868
|7
|May 30, 2020
|9855
|553
|273
|12
|2856
|6726
|7
|May 29, 2020
|9302
|387
|261
|2
|2697
|6344
|7
|May 28, 2020
|8915
|182
|259
|5
|2592
|6064
|7
|May 27, 2020
|8733
|389
|254
|5
|2501
|5978
|7
|May 26, 2020
|8344
|276
|249
|16
|2385
|5710
|7
|May 25, 2020
|8068
|229
|233
|7
|2311
|5524
|7
|May 24, 2020
|7839
|313
|226
|5
|2263
|5360
|7
|May 23, 2020
|7526
|265
|221
|0
|2174
|5131
|7
|May 22, 2020
|7261
|245
|221
|10
|2007
|5033
|7
|May 21, 2020
|7016
|339
|211
|11
|1907
|4898
|7
|May 20, 2020
|6677
|284
|200
|8
|1840
|4637
|7
|May 19, 2020
|6401
|226
|192
|1
|1734
|4475
|7
|May 18, 2020
|6175
|216
|191
|9
|1644
|4340
|7
|May 17, 2020
|5959
|388
|182
|6
|1594
|4183
|7
|May 16, 2020
|5621
|176
|176
|5
|1472
|3973
|7
|May 15, 2020
|5445
|288
|171
|3
|1320
|3954
|4
|May 14, 2020
|5162
|193
|168
|3
|1180
|3815
|4
|May 13, 2020
|4971
|184
|164
|6
|1070
|3737
|4
|May 12, 2020
|4787
|146
|158
|6
|959
|3670
|4
|May 11, 2020
|4641
|242
|152
|10
|902
|3589
|4
|May 10, 2020
|4399
|248
|142
|17
|778
|3479
|4
|May 9, 2020
|4151
|239
|127
|11
|745
|3278
|4
|May 8, 2020
|3912
|386
|118
|10
|679
|3115
|4
|May 7, 2020
|3526
|381
|108
|4
|601
|2818
|4
|May 6, 2020
|3145
|195
|104
|5
|534
|2507
|1
|May 5, 2020
|2950
|148
|99
|5
|481
|2370
|4
|May 4, 2020
|2802
|245
|94
|6
|417
|2291
|2
|May 3, 2020
|2558
|170
|88
|2
|400
|2070
|2
|May 2, 2020
|2388
|220
|86
|17
|351
|1952
|2
|May 1, 2020
|2170
|238
|69
|10
|351
|1751
|2
|April 30, 2020
|1932
|204
|59
|7
|317
|1556
|2
|April 29, 2020
|1728
|196
|52
|7
|307
|1369
|2
|April 28, 2020
|1532
|195
|45
|4
|255
|1232
|2
|April 27, 2020
|1337
|64
|41
|0
|255
|994
|2
|April 26, 2020
|1273
|91
|41
|5
|239
|994
|2
|April 25, 2020
|1182
|87
|36
|3
|222
|925
|2
|April 24, 2020
|1095
|114
|33
|1
|208
|855
|2
|April 23, 2020
|981
|108
|32
|3
|197
|753
|2
|April 22, 2020
|873
|91
|29
|3
|197
|648
|2
|April 21, 2020
|782
|117
|26
|3
|197
|560
|2
|April 20, 2020
|665
|38
|23
|1
|188
|466
|2
|April 19, 2020
|627
|86
|22
|2
|170
|436
|2
|April 18, 2020
|541
|48
|20
|2
|166
|356
|2
|April 17, 2020
|493
|51
|18
|4
|159
|317
|2
|April 16, 2020
|442
|35
|13
|1
|152
|277
|2
|April 15, 2020
|407
|34
|12
|1
|128
|267
|2
|April 14, 2020
|373
|30
|11
|1
|99
|263
|2
|April 13, 2020
|343
|20
|10
|0
|91
|242
|2
|April 12, 2020
|323
|5
|10
|0
|85
|228
|2
|April 11, 2020
|318
|13
|10
|3
|70
|238
|2
|April 10, 2020
|305
|17
|7
|0
|58
|240
|2
|April 9, 2020
|288
|14
|7
|1
|51
|230
|2
|April 8, 2020
|274
|22
|6
|0
|44
|226
|2
|April 7, 2020
|254
|16
|6
|1
|44
|204
|2
|April 6, 2020
|238
|6
|5
|0
|35
|198
|2
|April 5, 2020
|232
|18
|5
|1
|33
|194
|2
|April 4, 2020
|214
|5
|4
|0
|25
|185
|0
|April 3, 2020
|209
|25
|4
|2
|25
|180
|0
|April 2, 2020
|184
|10
|2
|0
|20
|162
|0
|April 1, 2020
|174
|35
|2
|0
|9
|163
|0
|March 31, 2020
|139
|8
|2
|0
|9
|128
|0
|March 30, 2020
|131
|20
|2
|1
|8
|121
|0
|March 29, 2020
|111
|22
|1
|0
|3
|107
|0
|March 28, 2020
|89
|19
|1
|0
|3
|85
|0
|March 27, 2020
|70
|5
|1
|0
|3
|66
|0
|March 26, 2020
|65
|14
|1
|0
|2
|62
|0
|March 25, 2020
|51
|7
|1
|0
|2
|48
|0
|March 24, 2020
|44
|4
|1
|0
|2
|41
|0
|March 23, 2020
|40
|10
|1
|1
|2
|37
|0
|March 22, 2020
|30
|8
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0
|March 21, 2020
|22
|10
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0
|March 20, 2020
|12
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0
|March 19, 2020
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|March 18, 2020
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|March 17, 2020
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|March 16, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 15, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 14, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 13, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 12, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 11, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 10, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 9, 2020
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 8, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 7, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 6, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 5, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 4, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 3, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 2, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 1, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|February 29, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|February 28, 2020
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
39 Comments
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus
WHO explains the impact of COVID-19 on global health care progress
The disclosure was part of a report in the Survey which was conducted by WHO.
The coronavirus pandemic which has negatively impacted on global affairs has seen most of the gains in medical care which were achieved over the past decades under the threat of being wiped out within a short period of time.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted ordinary health services in more than 90% of the countries.
The disclosure was part of a report in the Survey which was conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and released on Monday, August 31, 2020.
The UN health agency had on many occasions warned about other life-saving programmes being impacted by the pandemic and has sent advice to countries on how to mitigate against it. However, the survey yielded the first WHO data so far on the scale of disruptions.
The report from the WHO says, ‘’The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on essential health services is a source of great concern. Major health gains achieved over the past two decades can be wiped out in a short period of time.’’
The survey includes responses from over 100 countries between May and July. The most affected services were routine immunizations (70%), family planning (68%) and cancer diagnosis and treatment (55%), while emergency services were disturbed in almost a quarter of responding countries.
The number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 25.2 million with about 850,000 deaths according to the latest report.
Researchers are of the opinion that non-COVID-19 deaths have also increased in some places partly due to disruption in health services, although these may be harder to calculate.
The WHO survey said, ‘’It was reasonable to anticipate that even a modest disruption in essential health services could lead to an increase in morbidity and mortality from causes other than COVID-19 in the short to medium and long-term.”
Going further, the WHO also warned that the disruptions could be felt even after the pandemic ends as countries may find that their resources have been overwhelmed.
Coronavirus
Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, tests negative to coronavirus
The Health Commissioner tested negative after previously testing positive a week ago.
The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Akin Abayomi, has tested negative for COVID-19, a week after he tested positive.
This was confirmed by the media aide to the Lagos State Governor, Jubril Gawat in a social media statement on Monday.
READ: Covid-19 School Reopening: WhatsApp messages reveal fear among Nigerian Parents
FLASH: The Deputy Incident Commander of #Covid19Lagos and Lagos Commissioner for Health, @ProfAkinAbayomi has tested NEGATIVE to Covid19. pic.twitter.com/ZBYY5w8tBf
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) August 31, 2020
Nairametrics reported last week that the Lagos State government has announced that Abayomi tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
READ: Kayode Fayemi recovers from COVID-19 after 11 days in isolation
Abayomi who is the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 contracted the disease after close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive to the coronavirus disease.
As at 11:45 pm, 30th August, Lagos State has recorded a total of 18,119 cases of coronavirus.
Coronavirus
Nigeria’s COVID-19 curve is flattening at a rapid pace.
Yesterday, the NCDC announced that 138 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Nigeria, the lowest daily number recorded since April 27th.
The COVID-19 pandemic curve is rapidly flattening at an incredibly fast pace in the last few days. This follows several measures implemented by the government such as wearing a face mask, social distancing, and lockdown procedures, which are slowing down the spread of the pandemic in the country.
The latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Sunday reveals 138 new cases of Covid-19 was confirmed in Nigeria, which is the lowest daily number recorded since April 27th. It was 250 the day before and 160 on Friday. In total Nigeria has a total tally of 53,865.
A look at the time series shows that the curve started bending consistently in August after enduring three months of significant increases since May which dragged till the later part of the month of August. Month to date August has registered a daily average of just 357 one of the lowest and just lower than 150 days (between April 1 and August 29 2020) average of 359 cases.
READ: 13.9 million Nigerian youth are unemployed – NBS
The Demographics
The latest COVID-19 situation report shows that over 34,199 (64%) of the recorded cases were male while 19,528 (36%) females have been affected so far. Also, the most affected age group is between 31 and 40 years of age. Only 1% of the recorded cases have travel history, 24% got infected through contact with infected persons while 75% got infected through unknown exposure.
So far, 41,513 patients have been discharged since the pandemic, indicating a recovery rate of 77.1%, 11,339 patients remain under observation while 1,013 (1.88%) deaths have been recorded.
READ: Nigeria’s forex devaluation timeline – 2020
A stitch in time saves nine
It appears that the policies of the government are working as health experts have often cited wearing facemasks and limited movements as one of the most effective ways of containing the spread of the virus. Recall that the President, Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movement in Lagos and the Federal Capital (Abuja) for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from March 30th, 2020, and later extended by an additional two-weeks period.
While Nigerians were restricted to the four walls of their homes, mandatory use of face masks and adoption of social distancing was strictly enforced in the country during this period with many organisations switching to remote working.
READ: The World’s Economy may not survive without a vaccine
Furthermore, on April 27th, 2020, the President partially put on hold the movement restriction with only a few businesses allowed to commence operations from May 4th. It came along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020.
Alongside the measures that have been taken by the federal and various state governments, most organisations also carried out a number of sensitization programmes to enlighten the public about the symptoms of the disease and how it can be prevented. A move, which is reflective of the new trend in the number of confirmed cases in the country.
READ: Nigeria’s telecom sector posts double digit growth of 18.1%, manufacturing, others contract
But while it appears the curve is flattening, there are also reports of underreported cases. A recent Nairametrics research suggests some people have fallen ill with symptoms of Covid-19 but did not bother to go for testing.
Why this matters: The steady decline in the number of confirmed cases recorded in Nigeria suggests the government’s policy on facemasks, lockdowns, and curfews appear to have contained the spread of the virus. This matters immensely for the economy especially as the government reopens the airspace for international flight operations and businesses consider resuming full operations.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Also, the quicker the curve flattens, the more optimistic it is for the economy to recover faster than expected. The Nigerian economy contracted by 6.1% in the second quarter of the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and halt in most aspects of the economy. Resuming full economic activities might not help the country avoid a recession but could quicken the recovery process.
Jamilu Ahmed jibril
April 26, 2020 at 9:04 am
May Allah bring an end to this calamities Ameen
Musbahu abdullahi nuhu
June 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm
May Allah show us an end of this dangerous disease
Akughur Patrick
May 5, 2020 at 7:09 am
It will serve better if the federal government of Nigeria have giving out money to poor Nigerians to manage their lives indoor than to ease the covid 19 lockdown to increase the spread of the virus. This money in its distribution needs to be through bank accounts of the individuals to avoid exploitation of the poor by big and corrupt Nigerians
BlessedHeart
May 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
May God help us over this deadly plaque
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real
Jenny
May 12, 2020 at 6:38 am
Na so
Anonymous
May 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm
i wonder ooooooooooooooooo
Abubabaka dauda
June 19, 2020 at 12:05 am
Abubabaka funtua
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm
Yes oo it seems ur thinking wat am thinking
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 4:43 pm
There are know Corona virus cases in Nigeria is just to scamming Europe union to collected money for the of the citizen please Nigeria leaders stop scamming the European union because our family is dead for hungry because we the Nigeria citizens we are suffering /
Anonymous
May 15, 2020 at 9:35 am
There is no Corona virus in nigeria.its all propaganda by the FG
Liberty
May 19, 2020 at 7:23 am
The comments of the people are irritating may God have mercy on us, you need to thank God for being alive, truly there is corojack in Nigeria but God himself suppress coromadness for His people
aliyyahadenikeadewale
May 12, 2020 at 11:53 am
Allah will protect from this Covid-19 in this Ramadan and I pray to Allah to heal the world
Anonymous
May 18, 2020 at 4:08 am
God punish you Nigeria government
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 8:36 am
Amen Ya Allah
Anonymous
May 17, 2020 at 9:25 pm
Nigeria government stop the lie no Corona virus in Nigeria
Musa
May 18, 2020 at 4:17 am
Why Nigeria federal government are very wicked
David
May 18, 2020 at 8:48 am
Sounds annoying, look at the childish preventive measures provided by the screwed up government body. It makes me sick 🙄. If corona virus is actually in Nigeria then half of the population is gone, because the preventive measures is just formalities. If face mask could prevent corona virus then the doctors treating covid-19 patients would never be infected because they cover all their body. It’s time for NCDC to make money and gamble with people life. Crap government system.
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 2:48 am
Why is it only Lagos number increase massively much more then other populated town like Kano, Port and others. Why Lagos always?
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 6:08 am
What measures are putting in place to address this spread? What am seeing here is more of a sport reporter telling the fans who is topping the league.
Fact, there are covid 19 infected people but the actual number………???
Anonymos
May 19, 2020 at 10:54 am
Money should be disturbed through bank account,and who ever gave this ncdc our number should also give them our account number
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Gov yahyah Bello have spoken the truth over coronavirus in Nigeria. All is scam .I just dey pass by ni oo
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:46 pm
I believe Kogi State represents the face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Period
Anonymous
May 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Scam
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 5:28 am
Nigeria leaders una useless Sha abi ?
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 11:27 am
All this fakes opdates,idiot all
Annie Mouse
May 31, 2020 at 1:43 pm
Absolute twaddle – there are 500 new cases in Bonny alone. People are dying and the mortuary full. This is an International emergency and the State and National government are just sweeping it under the carpet.
Vin Ejikeme
June 8, 2020 at 2:49 am
Mumu people
Anonymous
June 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm
God will seek your protection
Michael
June 11, 2020 at 1:57 pm
God help us all
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm
In my humble opinion, Kogi State is the ideal face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Zero case. Not as if few people dont die there. But not because of some phantom disease
Johnson
June 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm
Ncdc is scamdemic behind this pandemic
Anonymous
June 25, 2020 at 5:37 am
When will this scam end. Oh God help us pass judgement on Nigeria politicians for feceivibg the citizens at all levels of governance.
Diamond
June 25, 2020 at 11:47 am
Please publish my email if u want to is better to die by something else than to die by hunger, they r doing all this because they r feeding well with their families. God will punish their generations
Anonymos
June 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm
Enough of this,our leaders re making money out of this leave us to hustle for our dailylives if we perish we perish
You people will always increase the number without showing the infected people ,I dont know if government thinks Nigerians re kids we
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Lagos government is not proactive about the covid19 rise every day or they don’t have ideas on what to do
Ladidi Ibrahim Baffa
July 6, 2020 at 6:20 am
May Allah forgive us, but only God can protect us.
Most of the Nigeria leaders didn’t have human feeling……
Dan Umeh
July 6, 2020 at 6:27 am
Does infrared thermometer confirm the status of a patient? How many persons are tested in a day and how long does it take for a result to come out. How many testing kits do we have in each state. It will be confusing the record to use infrared thermometer temperature record as a confirmed case of covid-19.
Aminu aliyu
August 16, 2020 at 1:45 am
I Aminu aliyu i need covid