Softcom host webinar on Leveraging Technology to Unlock Consumer Insight For Business Growth
This event creates an opportunity to discuss and explore innovative avenues to foster consumer loyalty and stickiness.
Softcom, an innovative technology company is set to host a webinar to discuss how businesses can leverage technology to drive consumer loyalty and advocacy towards achieving business growth.
The event will host the Managing Director of Grand Cereals Limited, Alex Goma as the Keynote Speaker. It would also feature experienced professionals including Tolulope Adedeji, Marketing Director, ABinBev and Executive Director on the board of International Breweries, Goodluck Obi, Partner and Head Consumer and Industrial Markets, KPMG Nigeria, and Feyi Olubodun, Founder and Manager Partner, Open Squares Consulting and Author – The Villager: How Africans Consume Brands as Panellist. They will be joined by other experts and enthusiasts of the FMCG industries and all registered guests.
Details of the Webinar are as follows:
Theme: Technology Driven Automation & Incentive to Unlock Consumer Insight
Date: Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020
Time: 11am
Venue: Zoom
Registration Link: http://www.bit.ly/septemberevent
Cost: FREE
The intersection between data and technology can be mined as a bedrock of incremental business growth. There are a variety of solutions out there, but regardless of the platform, technology-driven automation delivers real-time assistance to Fast Moving Consumer Goods businesses (FMCG) to hack actionable data that unlocks insights that can be leveraged to drive growth.
Business leaders, especially in the marketing and sales functions, are constantly thinking of ways to drive awareness, purchasing action and loyalty with the consumers they serve. Without the right insights into these consumers driven by data, it becomes extremely difficult to continue to drive business growth.
Softcom’s Technology-Driven Automation and Incentive to Unlock Consumer Insights webinar will uncover many of the ways businesses can rethink the strategies they employ to get real-time valuable consumer insights. The keynote speaker and panellists will dive into how they’ve leveraged technology and the impact technology would have in the future as businesses continue to strive towards winning the mind and wallet of consumers.
Lela Omo-Ikorodah, VP Enterprise Solutions at Softcom speaking ahead of the event stated that “Contingent upon the changing consumer behavioural patterns and needs, there is a noteworthy move in key choices FMCG corporates need to become accustomed to.
Understanding the behaviour of consumers and having insight into their patterns alludes to data about a particular section of people that educates an organization’s engagement technique.
About Softcom
Softcom Ltd is a technology company on a mission to enable people and businesses with meaningful innovation that fuels inclusive human growth. The company is focused on solving key problems along 4 focus areas – learning, payment, identity and data. It is also the parent company of Eyowo, a mobile bank that allows people to have access to financial services with their smart and feature phones. Visit www.softcom.ng to learn more.
Top causes of data loss from NAS devices
NAS device is a storage server that connects to a computer to allow file sharing on multiple platforms.
Do you know even if you’ve set up a top-quality NAS or RAID system, you’re still at the risk of data loss? All storage devices- from traditional hard drives to advanced NAS and RAID servers are at the risk of failure and data loss. So, even if you’re using the finest Synology, WD, or Drobo NAS, you should never make a mistake of thinking that your system is immune from failure or data loss. Most businesses use NAS to store and share data because these devices are known for providing safe data storage solutions. NAS, undoubtedly, provides numerous benefits to users besides offering great storage options. However, even the top NAS manufacturers can’t guarantee 100% protection from device failure that leads to data loss.
Network Attached Storage (NAS) device is a storage server that connects to a computer to allow file sharing on multiple platforms. NAS can be connected to a network so that multiple users connected to the same network can easily share files. This cost-effective data storage device provides additional storage capacity and remote data access. However, despite all benefits, the problem of data loss cannot be completely ruled out. And for enterprises that use NAS to store critical business data, NAS failure may prove hazardous. So, to avoid a disastrous data loss situation, NAS users need to identify the major causes of device failure and use best practices to avoid those issues. To help you protect your data, here are the top causes of the NAS failure.
Causes of NAS Device Failure
A NAS device consists of a RAID controller, multiple hard drives, its own operating system, and network interface. All these components of a NAS together help in sharing data via the local network. If a problem arises in any of these components then it may lead to data loss. Now, let’s take a look at the main causes of NAS device failure that lead to data corruption and loss.
Mechanical Issues
The biggest advantage of using NAS or RAID is that the system keeps working work even if a hard drive has failed. But if you continue to use the system after a drive failure, it may cause an issue. This happens because when one drive fails, the remaining drives compensate for the failed drive. When you keep using the system in this condition, it puts pressure on other drives and it may lead to complete system failure. These mechanical issues may arise due to wear and tear or physical damage. NAS devices may also suffer mechanical damage due to system overheating that leads to data loss.
Firmware Upgrades
For most users, the easiest and best way to resolve any issue is a firmware upgrade. But when it comes to NAS, this solution may lead to data loss. In some cases, this solution helps in solving the problem. However, often when users perform firmware upgrades to resolve the problem they end up losing their data. Unless you’re sure of doing everything right, the firmware upgrade may cause further issues because it involves system modifications that could be incompatible with old data storing methods. Besides firmware upgrade, users may also try NAS rebuild that often result in data loss. This happens when faulty reorganizations or rebuilds lead to defective controllers. Improper rebuild, firmware upgrade, or operating system errors may lead to NAS data loss.
Human Error
No matter how careful you’re, often users end up deleting data unintentionally. Human errors such as accidental file deletion, reformatting the device, overwriting the drive, and inappropriate reinstallation- all are responsible for NAS data loss. You might be using the best Seagate, QNAP, or Drobo NAS, but when users make a mistake, data loss becomes inevitable. Unless you’re experienced, any change made to the NAS configurations can have disastrous consequences. That’s why if your NAS is facing any issue, it’s better to seek the help of a NAS data recovery professional. Make sure you find a specialist like Seagate, QNAP, or Drobo data recovery expert to take care of your NAS device and data stored in it.
Other Issues
In addition to the above-mentioned problem, the NAS device may also fail due to power failure or voltage fluctuations. You may experience complete data loss due to power surge, outages, or voltage fluctuations during RAID rebuilding. Likewise, system overheating could also lead to drive failure.
Zenith Bank GMD canvasses non-oil exports expansion
Onyeagwu stated that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic exposed Nigeria’s over-dependency on crude oil earnings.
The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu has called for a concerted effort towards diversifying the country’s export base through the promotion of non-oil exports. He made the call during a Webinar themed “Prospects of Non-Oil Export During and Post COVID-19” organized by the bank on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
According to him, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which has impacted the demand for oil and, by extension, the price of crude oil in the international commodities market has further exposed Nigeria’s over-dependency on crude oil earnings and its susceptibility to oil-related shocks. He added that the events of the last couple of months have also highlighted the limited range of the country’s value-added products exported to foreign markets.
He noted further that boosting non-oil export is imperative in view of the opportunities that exist in the broader contexts of ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which seeks to create a continent-wide market of 1.2 billion people with combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $2.5 trillion and about $4 trillion in consumer and business spending.
Whilst commending the efforts of the government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to deepen the non-oil export business in the country, Onyeagwu urged players in the non-oil export value-chain including exporters and financial institutions to play their part in the drive towards expanding the nation’s non-oil export base.
Delivering the keynote address, the Director of Trade & Exchange, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. (Mrs) Ozoemena Nnaji, who commended Zenith Bank for organizing the webinar at a time like this, observed that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call for the country, as it has once again exposed the over-dependence of the Nigerian economy on one product. She therefore called for a deeper policy look at the non-oil sector to find ways of genuinely improving the quality and quantity of our non-oil export goods.
Also speaking at the Webinar, the Chief Executive/Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo commended the efforts of Zenith bank in promoting non-oil export business in Nigeria, describing the bank as ‘the Export Trade Bank of Nigeria’. Speaking on the topic “Repositioning Non-oil export as a Leading Revenue Earner: Government Plans and Programmes”, Awolowo noted that the crash in oil prices following the COVID-19 pandemic and OPEC’s price war with Russia reinforced what everyone already knows – the mono-product economy of the country is not sustainable, calling for a buy-in into the Zero oil policy of NEPC.
Zenith Bank remains committed to the promotion of the non-oil export sector in Nigeria by identifying emerging opportunities which help in stimulating non-oil exports and developing robust financial products and incentives for operators in the sector. The bank launched the Non-Oil Export Seminar in 2017 as an initiative to deepen the discourse on promoting non-oil export business in Nigeria.
Fitch affirms Coronation Merchant Bank’s rating at B-
The Bank was assigned a Long Term IDR of ‘B-‘ with a Negative Outlook by Fitch.
Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Coronation Merchant Bank emerged the first and only internationally rated merchant bank in Nigeria as shown by the recently released Rating Report by Fitch, a global rating agency.
Fitch assigned the Bank a Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B-’ with a Negative Outlook, a Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b-’ and a Long-Term Rating of ‘BBB(nga)’. The Bank’s Long- and Short-Term IDRs are driven by its standalone credit profile as determined by its VR.
Coronation Merchant Bank’s VR reflects the challenging and volatile operating environment in the country which was assigned a national rating of ‘B’/Negative by Fitch. The Bank’s Long- and Short-Term Rating reflects its creditworthiness relative to other issuers in Nigeria. The Negative Outlook on the Bank’s Long-Term IDR reflects the Agency’s view on prevailing operating conditions in the country.
According to the global rating agency, “management quality is a relative strength with the senior team demonstrating a high degree of credibility, experience and depth commensurate with the complexity of the business”. Coronation Merchant Bank boasts of good asset-quality, reporting a zero impaired loans (IFRS 9 Stage3)/gross ratio as at 30 June 2020, which has also been the case since inception.
Commenting on the Report, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank stated that, “The Bank’s bold decision to proceed with an internationally accepted rating despite the challenging and uncertain operating environment is a testament to the Bank’s confidence, transparency and determination to continue to enhance its capacity to add value to its clients and stakeholders. We consider this to be a historic milestone on our journey to greatness”.
Also commenting on the maiden international rating, Chukwukadibia Okoye, the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank reiterated that “despite the volatility of our operating environment and additional headwinds occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bank will continue to improve on its financial soundness and healthy balance sheet to deliver sustainable earnings and profitability.”
About Coronation Merchant Bank
Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers: Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and, Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.
The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the international awards it received in 2020 and 2019 include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance.