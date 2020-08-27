Softcom host webinar on Leveraging Technology to Unlock Consumer Insight For Business Growth

Do you know even if you’ve set up a top-quality NAS or RAID system, you’re still at the risk of data loss? All storage devices- from traditional hard drives to advanced NAS and RAID servers are at the risk of failure and data loss. So, even if you’re using the finest Synology, WD, or Drobo NAS, you should never make a mistake of thinking that your system is immune from failure or data loss. Most businesses use NAS to store and share data because these devices are known for providing safe data storage solutions. NAS, undoubtedly, provides numerous benefits to users besides offering great storage options. However, even the top NAS manufacturers can’t guarantee 100% protection from device failure that leads to data loss.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) device is a storage server that connects to a computer to allow file sharing on multiple platforms. NAS can be connected to a network so that multiple users connected to the same network can easily share files. This cost-effective data storage device provides additional storage capacity and remote data access. However, despite all benefits, the problem of data loss cannot be completely ruled out. And for enterprises that use NAS to store critical business data, NAS failure may prove hazardous. So, to avoid a disastrous data loss situation, NAS users need to identify the major causes of device failure and use best practices to avoid those issues. To help you protect your data, here are the top causes of the NAS failure.

Causes of NAS Device Failure

A NAS device consists of a RAID controller, multiple hard drives, its own operating system, and network interface. All these components of a NAS together help in sharing data via the local network. If a problem arises in any of these components then it may lead to data loss. Now, let’s take a look at the main causes of NAS device failure that lead to data corruption and loss.

Mechanical Issues

The biggest advantage of using NAS or RAID is that the system keeps working work even if a hard drive has failed. But if you continue to use the system after a drive failure, it may cause an issue. This happens because when one drive fails, the remaining drives compensate for the failed drive. When you keep using the system in this condition, it puts pressure on other drives and it may lead to complete system failure. These mechanical issues may arise due to wear and tear or physical damage. NAS devices may also suffer mechanical damage due to system overheating that leads to data loss.

Firmware Upgrades

For most users, the easiest and best way to resolve any issue is a firmware upgrade. But when it comes to NAS, this solution may lead to data loss. In some cases, this solution helps in solving the problem. However, often when users perform firmware upgrades to resolve the problem they end up losing their data. Unless you’re sure of doing everything right, the firmware upgrade may cause further issues because it involves system modifications that could be incompatible with old data storing methods. Besides firmware upgrade, users may also try NAS rebuild that often result in data loss. This happens when faulty reorganizations or rebuilds lead to defective controllers. Improper rebuild, firmware upgrade, or operating system errors may lead to NAS data loss.

Human Error

No matter how careful you’re, often users end up deleting data unintentionally. Human errors such as accidental file deletion, reformatting the device, overwriting the drive, and inappropriate reinstallation- all are responsible for NAS data loss. You might be using the best Seagate, QNAP, or Drobo NAS, but when users make a mistake, data loss becomes inevitable. Unless you’re experienced, any change made to the NAS configurations can have disastrous consequences. That’s why if your NAS is facing any issue, it’s better to seek the help of a NAS data recovery professional. Make sure you find a specialist like Seagate, QNAP, or Drobo data recovery expert to take care of your NAS device and data stored in it.

Other Issues

In addition to the above-mentioned problem, the NAS device may also fail due to power failure or voltage fluctuations. You may experience complete data loss due to power surge, outages, or voltage fluctuations during RAID rebuilding. Likewise, system overheating could also lead to drive failure.