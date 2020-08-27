Currencies
Nigeria’s forex devaluation timeline – 2020
Speculations started March 12 that the naira might be devalued. This is a timeline of every decision taken since the first devaluation.
Since the first quarter of the year, Nigeria has faced an exchange rate crisis triggered by a drop in oil prices. It started after two of the world’s largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia disagreed on how to proceed as regards oil supply cuts, triggering a price war that pushed oil prices to crash to as low as under zero dollars.
In March, the world fully became aware of the existential threat that was the Covid-19 pandemic that has since affected millions of people globally and killed hundreds of thousands. These twin events have had a telling effect on Nigeria’s economy. As an economy highly dependent on crude, the oil price war meant Nigeria earned less from crude oil sales cascading to an even larger problem, Forex.
With oil prices down, pressure on Nigeria’s exchange rate grew leading to speculations of a devaluation to reflect the true value of the naira. Thus began one of the most significant deluges of policy pronouncements and flip flops on the management of Nigeria’s foreign currency.
In this tracker, Nairametrics collates a timeline of all the forex-related policy decisions and denials that have occurred since March 2020. This timeline is updated regularly as new information becomes available.
August 26, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to go tough on exporters who are guilty of forex non-repatriation. This is part of the CBN’s ongoing efforts to resolve the prevalent forex crisis in the country by increasing forex liquidity.
To this end, the CBN directed banks to submit the names, addresses, and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) of all the exporters who have failed to repatriate their export proceeds. Necessary ‘action’ would be taken against such defaulters, the CBN said in a statement.
The statement further noted that the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, gave the directive on August 25, 2020, while virtually attending a Bankers’ Committee meeting.
August 24, 2020
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular removing buying agents/companies or any third parties from accessing its SMIS forex window through FORM M forex purchases.
In a circular dated August 24, 2020, the apex banks instructed that “Authorized Dealers are herby directed to desist from the opening of Form M whose payment is routed through a buying company/agent or any other third parties” effectively eliminating third parties or middlemen from transacting in forex deals in its official SMIS window.”
August 6th, 2020
Information on the website of the CBN revealed the apex bank had adjusted the official exchange rate to N380/$1 from N360.1/$1. The adjustment occurred on Thursday, August 6th, 2020.
This suggests the CBN may have unified the exchange rate in line with the promise made by Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
July 13, 2020
CBN restricted access for the importation of maize through the official CBN forex window.
It hinged its decision on the need ‘to increase local production, stimulate a rapid economic recovery, safeguard rural livelihoods and increase jobs which were lost as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.’
July 3, 2020
CBN reportedly instructed bidders at its Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) to increase their bidding price to N380/$1 floor. The SMIS is the market where importers bid for forex using Letters of Credit and Form M.
The apex bank allegedly informed banks that they will only accept bids from N380/$1 and above and no longer N360/$1 meaning those who bid lower will not get any forex allocation.
Transaction success in this market is based on bids with those who bid higher than the floor as they are often in an advantageous position to secure forex.
June 23, 2020
The Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, confirmed that the CBN will continue to pursue unification around its Nafex rate. The NAFEX rate is the forex window where Investors and Exporters transact dollars on market-determined prices. The CBN Governor said this at an Investors Conference with the Federal Government of Nigeria by CitiBank.
May 21, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, warned businesses and individuals against patronizing the parallel market, popularly called the black market.
He warned them to stop using black markets for foreign currency exchange, following the liquidity crisis triggered by low oil prices and a shortage of dollars.
May 19, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its quest to stabilize Naira injected funds to the currency market through the Wholesale Secondary Market Interventions.
The auction was earlier put on hold by the CBN due to the COVID-19 pandemic and dwindling foreign exchange reserves standing at less than $34 billion.
May 18, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) tasked industrial conglomerates operating in the country to support efforts of the government to grow the nation’s economy and return it to its green days.
The CBN boss warned that the apex bank would not support the importation of items that could be produced in Nigeria. According to him, the bank could not spend its foreign exchange reserves on what would not boost the economy and generate jobs for Nigerians.
May 10, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured foreign investors that repatriating their funds from the country is secured despite forex related revenue shortages due to the drop from the sale of crude oil globally.
In the statement, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele explained that the apex bank had put in place policies to ensure an orderly exit for those that might be interested in doing so and also urged investors to be patient as such repatriations are processed, owing to the Bank’s policy of orderly exit of investments.
April 29, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) resumed sales of dollars to SMEs that need foreign exchange for essential imports, as well as Nigerian students in foreign schools who need to pay their school fees.
According to a brief statement that was signed by the CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor, the apex bank provides over $100 million per week for the two categories of dollar consumers mentioned above.
April 27, 2020
CBN adjusted the exchange rate for import duty payment from N326/$ to N361/$.
With this development, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) was directed to effect an increase in duty payable on cargoes imported through the ports.
March 27, 2020
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a note issued to Bureau De Change operators (BDCs) in the country, suspended the sales of foreign currency for two weeks.
However, this does not affect dollar transactions in the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window. Thus, portfolio investors, as well as businesses that still require FX for foreign transactions settlement, can access the I&E window.
March 24, 2020
The CBN announced it was collaborating with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to uncover speculation and would charge such dealers for economic sabotage. The bank added that market fundamentals did not support devaluation.
March 22, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) halted the sale of dollars to the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) by oil companies, including International Oil Companies (IOCs) that operate within the shores of the country.
The apex bank explained that the move to stop the sale of dollars is in line with its commitment to improving foreign exchange supply to the economy as the impact of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic bites harder on the economy.
March 20, 2020
Central Bank of Nigeria devalued its official exchange rate from N307/$1 to N360/$1. The apex bank reflected this change on its website signaling a confirmation.
March 10, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) fined Bureau De Change (BDC) operators over various infractions in the foreign exchange market.
Over 100 BDC operators were fined N5 million each for various infractions in the foreign exchange market.
March 12, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) debunked speculations making the rounds and suggesting that the naira is finally about to be devalued.
According to a statement, the apex bank blamed “unscrupulous players in the foreign exchange market” for spreading the rumour.
Daily Parallel Market exchange rate – ₦477/$1
The US dollar closed at ₦477/US$1 in the parallel market
The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar for today (Wednesday, August 26th 2020), closed at ₦477/US$1 in the parallel market. The rate has been stable at ₦477/US$1 since last week Thursday, 20th August 2020.
- Naira: ₦477
- Dollar: $1
- Date: August 26th, 2020
The exchange rate between the naira and the British pound sterling closed at ₦590/₤1 on Wednesday 26th August, as against ₦585/₤1 recorded on Tuesday 25th August 2020.
- Naira: ₦590
- Pounds Sterling: ₤1
- Date: August 26th, 2020
The exchange rate between the naira and the European euro closed at ₦552/€1 on Wednesday, 26th August 2020. The exchange rate had also closed at ₦552/€1 on Tuesday 25th August 2020.
- Naira: ₦552
- Euro: €1
- Date: August 26th, 2020
Activity: USD has been stable at ₦477/US$1 in the parallel market
READ ALSO: The risk of buying Forex at black market rate of N460/$1
|Date
|Currency
|Buy(AM)
|Sell(AM)
|Buy(PM)
|Sell(PM)
|Volatility
|8/26/2020
|Dollar
|472
|477
|472
|477
|Low
|8/26/2020
|Pounds
|580
|590
|580
|590
|Low
|8/26/2020
|Euro
|542
|552
|542
|552
|Low
|8/25/2020
|Dollar
|472
|477
|472
|477
|Low
|8/25/2020
|Pounds
|575
|585
|575
|585
|Low
|8/25/2020
|Euro
|542
|552
|542
|552
|Low
|8/24/2020
|Dollar
|473
|477
|473
|477
|Low
|8/24/2020
|Pounds
|580
|590
|580
|590
|Low
|8/24/2020
|Euro
|542
|550
|542
|550
|Low
|8/21/2020
|Dollar
|474
|477
|474
|477
|Low
|8/21/2020
|Pounds
|575
|585
|575
|585
|Low
|8/21/2020
|Euro
|545
|550
|545
|550
|Low
|8/20/2020
|Dollar
|475
|478
|473
|477
|Low
|8/20/2020
|Pounds
|575
|585
|575
|585
|Low
|8/20/2020
|Euro
|540
|550
|540
|550
|Low
|8/19/2020
|Dollar
|475
|480
|475
|480
|Low
|8/19/2020
|Pounds
|575
|585
|575
|585
|Low
|8/19/2020
|Euro
|540
|550
|540
|550
|Low
|8/18/2020
|Dollar
|477
|480
|477
|480
|Low
|8/18/2020
|Pounds
|575
|580
|575
|580
|Low
|8/18/2020
|Euro
|545
|550
|545
|550
|Low
|8/17/2020
|Dollar
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|8/17/2020
|Pounds
|580
|590
|580
|590
|Low
|8/17/2020
|Euro
|525
|535
|525
|535
|Low
|8/14/2020
|Dollar
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|8/14/2020
|Pounds
|570
|580
|570
|580
|Low
|8/14/2020
|Euro
|525
|535
|520
|535
|Low
|8/13/2020
|Dollar
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|8/13/2020
|Pounds
|570
|575
|565
|575
|Low
|8/13/2020
|Euro
|525
|530
|520
|530
|Low
|8/12/2020
|Dollar
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|8/12/2020
|Pounds
|570
|575
|570
|575
|Low
|8/12/2020
|Euro
|520
|530
|520
|530
|Low
|8/11/2020
|Dollar
|477
|485
|477
|485
|Low
|8/11/2020
|Pounds
|572
|584
|572
|584
|Low
|8/11/2020
|Euro
|510
|523
|520
|535
|Low
|8/10/2020
|Dollar
|477
|485
|477
|485
|Low
|8/10/2020
|Pounds
|572
|584
|572
|584
|Low
|8/10/2020
|Euro
|510
|523
|520
|535
|High
|8/7/2020
|Dollar
|475
|486
|475
|486
|Low
|8/7/2020
|Pounds
|578
|585
|578
|585
|Low
|8/7/2020
|Euro
|536
|550
|536
|550
|Low
|8/6/2020
|Dollar
|470
|480
|475
|486
|Low
|8/6/2020
|Pounds
|575
|587
|578
|585
|Low
|8/6/2020
|Euro
|534
|545
|536
|550
|Low
|8/5/2020
|Dollar
|465
|475
|473
|483
|Low
|8/5/2020
|Pounds
|570
|580
|575
|587
|Low
|8/5/2020
|Euro
|525
|540
|532
|545
|Low
|8/4/2020
|Dollar
|470
|480
|470
|480
|Low
|8/4/2020
|Pounds
|560
|570
|560
|570
|Low
|8/4/2020
|Euro
|520
|530
|520
|530
|Low
|8/3/2020
|Dollar
|470
|480
|470
|480
|Low
|8/3/2020
|Pounds
|560
|570
|560
|570
|Low
|8/3/2020
|Euro
|520
|530
|520
|530
|Low
|7/31/2020
|Dollar
|470
|480
|470
|485
|High
|7/31/2020
|Pounds
|570
|582
|575
|585
|Low
|7/31/2020
|Euro
|500
|520
|505
|520
|Low
|7/30/2020
|Dollar
|470
|490
|470
|485
|High
|7/30/2020
|Pounds
|550
|570
|550
|580
|High
|7/30/2020
|Euro
|495
|520
|500
|525
|High
|7/29/2020
|Dollar
|468
|475
|467
|475
|Low
|7/29/2020
|Pounds
|575
|585
|580
|590
|Low
|7/29/2020
|Euro
|530
|540
|530
|545
|Low
|7/28/2020
|Dollar
|469
|475
|467
|475
|Low
|7/28/2020
|Pounds
|575
|593
|580
|595
|Low
|7/28/2020
|Euro
|550
|560
|540
|550
|Low
|7/27/2020
|Dollar
|465
|473
|466
|473
|Low
|7/27/2020
|Pounds
|570
|580
|575
|583
|Low
|7/27/2020
|Euro
|510
|520
|515
|530
|Low
|7/24/2020
|Dollar
|465
|472
|464
|472
|Low
|7/24/2020
|Pounds
|570
|580
|572
|582
|Low
|7/24/2020
|Euro
|510
|520
|505
|520
|Low
|7/23/2020
|Dollar
|460
|472
|465
|472
|Low
|7/23/2020
|Pounds
|565
|575
|565
|580
|Low
|7/23/2020
|Euro
|510
|520
|505
|520
|Low
|7/22/2020
|Dollar
|465
|472
|465
|472
|Low
|7/22/2020
|Pounds
|565
|575
|560
|578
|Low
|7/22/2020
|Euro
|510
|525
|510
|528
|Low
|7/21/2020
|Dollar
|461
|472
|462
|472
|Low
|7/21/2020
|Pounds
|560
|573
|560
|575
|Low
|7/21/2020
|Euro
|498
|515
|500
|520
|Low
|7/20/2020
|Dollar
|460
|473
|462
|473
|Low
|7/20/2020
|Pounds
|550
|570
|555
|575
|Low
|7/20/2020
|Euro
|495
|505
|500
|510
|Low
|7/17/2020
|Dollar
|462
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|7/17/2020
|Pounds
|560
|570
|558
|570
|Low
|7/17/2020
|Euro
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|7/16/2020
|Dollar
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|7/16/2020
|Pounds
|558
|565
|560
|570
|Low
|7/16/2020
|Euro
|485
|495
|485
|499
|Low
|7/15/2020
|Dollar
|455
|465
|455
|470
|Low
|7/15/2020
|Pounds
|560
|565
|558
|570
|Low
|7/15/2020
|Euro
|485
|495
|488
|498
|Low
|7/14/2020
|Dollar
|448
|462
|455
|470
|Low
|7/14/2020
|Pounds
|540
|550
|557
|570
|Low
|7/14/2020
|Euro
|485
|495
|489
|498
|Low
|7/13/2020
|Dollar
|450
|460
|448
|462
|Low
|7/13/2020
|Pounds
|540
|550
|540
|550
|Low
|7/13/2020
|Euro
|485
|495
|485
|495
|Low
|7/10/2020
|Dollar
|453
|460
|458
|465
|Low
|7/10/2020
|Pounds
|520
|525
|550
|555
|High
|7/10/2020
|Euro
|465
|467
|510
|520
|High
|7/9/2020
|Dollar
|455
|461
|455
|463
|Low
|7/9/2020
|Pounds
|550
|558
|550
|562
|Low
|7/9/2020
|Euro
|495
|504
|498
|505
|Low
|7/8/2020
|Dollar
|455
|461
|455
|461
|Low
|7/8/2020
|Pounds
|550
|558
|550
|558
|Low
|7/8/2020
|Euro
|495
|504
|495
|504
|Low
|7/7/2020
|Dollar
|455
|461
|455
|461
|Low
|7/7/2020
|Pounds
|550
|558
|550
|558
|Low
|7/7/2020
|Euro
|495
|502
|495
|502
|Low
|7/6/2020
|Dollar
|455
|462
|455
|461
|Low
|7/6/2020
|Pounds
|550
|562
|547
|555
|Low
|7/6/2020
|Euro
|495
|502
|496
|502
|Low
|7/3/2020
|Dollar
|455
|462
|454
|461
|Low
|7/3/2020
|Pounds
|548
|560
|550
|560
|Low
|7/3/2020
|Euro
|495
|505
|495
|502
|Low
|7/2/2020
|Dollar
|455
|462
|454
|461
|Low
|7/2/2020
|Pounds
|548
|560
|550
|560
|Low
|7/2/2020
|Euro
|495
|505
|495
|502
|Low
|7/1/2020
|Dollar
|455
|462
|455
|462
|Low
|7/1/2020
|Pounds
|548
|560
|548
|560
|Low
|7/1/2020
|Euro
|495
|505
|495
|505
|Low
|6/30/2020
|Dollar
|452
|460
|452
|460
|Low
|6/30/2020
|Pounds
|547
|560
|547
|560
|Low
|6/30/2020
|Euro
|495
|505
|495
|505
|Low
|6/29/2020
|Dollar
|450
|460
|450
|460
|Low
|6/29/2020
|Pounds
|547
|560
|547
|560
|Low
|6/29/2020
|Euro
|495
|505
|495
|505
|Low
|6/26/2020
|Dollar
|452
|457
|452
|460
|Low
|6/26/2020
|Pounds
|547
|557
|547
|560
|Low
|6/26/2020
|Euro
|490
|498
|490
|502
|Low
|6/25/2020
|Dollar
|452
|457
|450
|455
|Low
|6/25/2020
|Pounds
|547
|557
|547
|560
|Low
|6/25/2020
|Euro
|490
|498
|490
|499
|Low
|6/24/2020
|Dollar
|450
|460
|450
|455
|Low
|6/24/2020
|Pounds
|545
|555
|545
|555
|Low
|6/24/2020
|Euro
|490
|495
|488
|498
|Low
|6/23/2020
|Dollar
|450
|460
|445
|455
|Low
|6/23/2020
|Pounds
|545
|555
|545
|555
|Low
|6/23/2020
|Euro
|490
|495
|490
|495
|Low
|6/22/2020
|Dollar
|450
|455
|450
|455
|Low
|6/22/2020
|Pounds
|545
|555
|545
|555
|Low
|6/22/2020
|Euro
|488
|498
|488
|498
|Low
|6/19/2020
|Dollar
|445
|455
|445
|455
|Low
|6/19/2020
|Pounds
|540
|553
|540
|553
|Low
|6/19/2020
|Euro
|480
|490
|480
|490
|Low
|6/18/2020
|Dollar
|445
|452
|445
|452
|Low
|6/18/2020
|Pounds
|537
|550
|537
|550
|Low
|6/18/2020
|Euro
|475
|490
|475
|490
|Low
|6/17/2020
|Dollar
|445
|452
|445
|452
|Low
|6/17/2020
|Pounds
|540
|553
|537
|550
|Low
|6/17/2020
|Euro
|475
|490
|475
|490
|Low
|6/16/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|445
|452
|Low
|6/16/2020
|Pounds
|540
|550
|540
|553
|Low
|6/16/2020
|Euro
|475
|485
|475
|490
|Low
|6/15/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|6/15/2020
|Pounds
|540
|550
|540
|550
|Low
|6/15/2020
|Euro
|475
|485
|475
|485
|Low
|6/12/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|6/12/2020
|Pounds
|538
|550
|538
|550
|Low
|6/12/2020
|Euro
|470
|485
|470
|485
|Low
|6/11/2020
|Pounds
|538
|550
|538
|550
|Low
|6/11/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|6/11/2020
|Euro
|470
|485
|470
|485
|Low
|6/10/2020
|Pounds
|538
|550
|540
|553
|Low
|6/10/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|445
|452
|Low
|6/10/2020
|Euro
|470
|485
|475
|490
|Low
|6/9/2020
|Pounds
|538
|550
|540
|550
|Low
|6/9/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|6/9/2020
|Euro
|470
|485
|475
|485
|Low
|6/8/2020
|Pounds
|540
|550
|540
|550
|Low
|6/8/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|6/8/2020
|Euro
|475
|485
|475
|485
|Low
|6/5/2020
|Pounds
|535
|545
|535
|545
|Low
|6/5/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|6/5/2020
|Euro
|460
|472
|460
|472
|Low
|6/4/2020
|Pounds
|530
|543
|530
|543
|Low
|6/4/2020
|Dollar
|440
|447
|440
|447
|Low
|6/4/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|6/3/2020
|Pounds
|530
|540
|530
|540
|Low
|6/3/2020
|Dollar
|440
|445
|440
|445
|Low
|6/3/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|6/2/2020
|Pounds
|535
|545
|535
|545
|Low
|6/2/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|6/2/2020
|Euro
|460
|472
|460
|472
|Low
|6/1/2020
|Pounds
|530
|543
|530
|543
|Low
|6/1/2020
|Dollar
|440
|447
|440
|447
|Low
|6/1/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|5/29/2020
|Pounds
|530
|540
|530
|540
|Low
|5/29/2020
|Dollar
|440
|445
|440
|445
|Low
|5/29/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|5/28/2020
|Pounds
|535
|545
|535
|545
|Low
|5/28/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|5/28/2020
|Euro
|460
|472
|460
|472
|Low
|5/27/2020
|Pounds
|530
|543
|530
|543
|Low
|5/27/2020
|Dollar
|440
|447
|440
|447
|Low
|5/27/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|5/26/2020
|Pounds
|530
|540
|530
|540
|Low
|5/26/2020
|Dollar
|440
|445
|440
|445
|Low
|5/26/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|5/25/2020
|Pounds
|535
|545
|535
|545
|Low
|5/25/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|5/25/2020
|Euro
|460
|472
|460
|472
|Low
|5/22/2020
|Pounds
|530
|543
|530
|543
|Low
|5/22/2020
|Dollar
|440
|447
|440
|447
|Low
|5/22/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|5/21/2020
|Pounds
|530
|545
|530
|545
|Low
|5/21/2020
|Dollar
|450
|460
|450
|460
|Low
|5/21/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|5/20/2020
|Pounds
|530
|550
|530
|550
|Low
|5/20/2020
|Dollar
|445
|460
|445
|460
|Low
|5/20/2020
|Euro
|450
|470
|450
|470
|Low
|5/19/2020
|Pounds
|528
|540
|528
|540
|Low
|5/19/2020
|Dollar
|445
|460
|445
|460
|Low
|5/19/2020
|Euro
|450
|465
|450
|465
|Low
|5/18/2020
|Pounds
|528
|540
|528
|540
|Low
|5/18/2020
|Dollar
|445
|460
|445
|460
|Low
|5/18/2020
|Euro
|450
|465
|450
|465
|Low
|5/15/2020
|Pounds
|530
|540
|525
|535
|Low
|5/15/2020
|Dollar
|435
|450
|440
|455
|Low
|5/15/2020
|Euro
|450
|460
|450
|465
|Low
|5/14/2020
|Pounds
|530
|540
|530
|540
|Low
|5/14/2020
|Dollar
|435
|450
|435
|450
|Low
|5/14/2020
|Euro
|450
|460
|450
|460
|Low
|5/13/2020
|Pounds
|525
|535
|525
|535
|Low
|5/13/2020
|Dollar
|430
|450
|430
|450
|Low
|5/13/2020
|Euro
|440
|455
|440
|455
|Low
|5/12/2020
|Pounds
|525
|535
|525
|535
|Low
|5/12/2020
|Dollar
|435
|450
|435
|450
|Low
|5/12/2020
|Euro
|445
|455
|445
|455
|Low
|5/11/2020
|Pounds
|510
|530
|525
|535
|Low
|5/11/2020
|Dollar
|430
|445
|435
|445
|Low
|5/11/2020
|Euro
|440
|450
|445
|455
|Low
|5/8/2020
|Pounds
|510
|530
|510
|530
|Low
|5/8/2020
|Dollar
|425
|437
|430
|445
|Low
|5/8/2020
|Euro
|425
|440
|440
|450
|Low
|5/7/2020
|Pounds
|510
|530
|510
|530
|Low
|5/7/2020
|Dollar
|425
|437
|425
|437
|Low
|5/7/2020
|Euro
|425
|440
|425
|440
|Low
|5/6/2020
|Pounds
|510
|520
|510
|520
|Low
|5/6/2020
|Dollar
|425
|437
|425
|437
|Low
|5/6/2020
|Euro
|430
|450
|430
|450
|Low
|5/5/2020
|Pounds
|510
|525
|510
|525
|Low
|5/5/2020
|Dollar
|410
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|5/5/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|5/4/2020
|Pounds
|500
|510
|510
|525
|Low
|5/4/2020
|Dollar
|435
|450
|410
|430
|Low
|5/4/2020
|Euro
|430
|440
|425
|435
|Low
|5/1/2020
|Pounds
|500
|510
|500
|510
|Low
|5/1/2020
|Dollar
|435
|450
|435
|450
|Low
|5/1/2020
|Euro
|430
|445
|430
|445
|Low
|4/30/2020
|Pounds
|500
|510
|500
|510
|Low
|4/30/2020
|Dollar
|435
|450
|435
|450
|Low
|4/30/2020
|Euro
|430
|445
|430
|445
|Low
|4/29/2020
|Pounds
|500
|520
|500
|520
|Low
|4/29/2020
|Dollar
|440
|460
|440
|460
|Low
|4/29/2020
|Euro
|450
|465
|450
|465
|Low
|4/28/2020
|Pounds
|495
|510
|500
|520
|Low
|4/28/2020
|Dollar
|430
|450
|440
|460
|Low
|4/28/2020
|Euro
|435
|450
|435
|450
|Low
|4/27/2020
|Pounds
|495
|510
|495
|510
|Low
|4/27/2020
|Dollar
|430
|450
|430
|450
|Low
|4/27/2020
|Euro
|435
|450
|435
|450
|Low
|4/24/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/24/2020
|Dollar
|428
|450
|428
|450
|Low
|4/24/2020
|Euro
|430
|440
|430
|440
|Low
|4/23/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/23/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/23/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/22/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/22/2020
|Dollar
|420
|425
|420
|430
|Low
|4/22/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/21/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/21/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/21/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/20/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/20/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/20/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/17/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/17/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/17/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/16/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/16/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/16/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/15/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/15/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/15/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/14/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/14/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/14/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/13/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/13/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/13/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/10/2020
|Pounds
|490
|505
|490
|505
|Low
|4/10/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/10/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/9/2020
|Pounds
|490
|505
|490
|505
|Low
|4/9/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/9/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/8/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/8/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/8/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/7/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/7/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/7/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/6/2020
|Pounds
|492
|497
|492
|497
|Low
|4/6/2020
|Dollar
|402
|412
|402
|412
|Low
|4/6/2020
|Euro
|410
|415
|410
|415
|Low
|4/3/2020
|Pounds
|485
|490
|492
|497
|Low
|4/3/2020
|Dollar
|400
|410
|402
|412
|Low
|4/3/2020
|Euro
|410
|415
|410
|415
|Low
|4/2/2020
|Pounds
|485
|490
|485
|490
|Low
|4/2/2020
|Dollar
|400
|410
|400
|410
|Low
|4/2/2020
|Euro
|410
|415
|410
|415
|Low
|4/1/2020
|Pounds
|480
|485
|480
|485
|Low
|4/1/2020
|Dollar
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|4/1/2020
|Euro
|407
|412
|407
|412
|Low
|3/31/2020
|Pounds
|480
|485
|480
|485
|Low
|3/31/2020
|Dollar
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|3/31/2020
|Euro
|407
|412
|407
|412
|Low
|3/30/2020
|Pounds
|480
|485
|480
|485
|Low
|3/30/2020
|Dollar
|390
|395
|395
|400
|Low
|3/30/2020
|Euro
|407
|412
|407
|412
|Low
|3/27/2020
|Pounds
|480
|485
|480
|485
|Low
|3/27/2020
|Dollar
|385
|390
|390
|395
|Low
|3/27/2020
|Euro
|405
|410
|407
|412
|Low
|3/26/2020
|Pounds
|480
|485
|480
|485
|Low
|3/26/2020
|Dollar
|385
|390
|385
|390
|Low
|3/26/2020
|Euro
|405
|410
|405
|410
|Low
|3/25/2020
|Pounds
|475
|480
|480
|485
|Low
|3/25/2020
|Dollar
|380
|385
|385
|390
|Low
|3/25/2020
|Euro
|400
|405
|405
|410
|Low
|3/24/2020
|Pounds
|475
|480
|475
|480
|Low
|3/24/2020
|Dollar
|380
|385
|380
|385
|Low
|3/24/2020
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|3/23/2020
|Pounds
|474
|478
|474
|478
|Low
|3/23/2020
|Dollar
|380
|385
|380
|385
|Low
|3/23/2020
|Euro
|400
|403
|400
|403
|Low
|3/20/2020
|Pounds
|475
|480
|475
|480
|Low
|3/20/2020
|Dollar
|370
|375
|365
|367
|Low
|3/20/2020
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|3/19/2020
|Pounds
|475
|480
|475
|480
|Low
|3/19/2020
|Dollar
|370
|375
|370
|375
|Low
|3/19/2020
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|3/18/2020
|Pounds
|471
|475
|471
|475
|Low
|3/18/2020
|Dollar
|370
|375
|370
|375
|Low
|3/18/2020
|Euro
|390
|395
|390
|395
|Low
|3/17/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|3/17/2020
|Dollar
|375
|380
|375
|380
|Low
|3/17/2020
|Euro
|400
|403
|400
|403
|Low
|3/16/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|3/16/2020
|Dollar
|370
|375
|370
|375
|Low
|3/16/2020
|Euro
|400
|403
|400
|403
|Low
|3/13/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|3/13/2020
|Dollar
|372
|377
|372
|377
|Low
|3/13/2020
|Euro
|400
|403
|400
|403
|Low
|3/12/2020
|Pounds
|475
|485
|490
|495
|High
|3/12/2020
|Dollar
|365
|380
|375
|404
|High
|3/12/2020
|Euro
|405
|412
|410
|420
|Low
|3/11/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|475
|485
|Low
|3/11/2020
|Dollar
|360
|366
|365
|375
|Low
|3/11/2020
|Euro
|387
|403
|405
|412
|Low
|3/10/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|470
|475
|Low
|3/10/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|360
|362
|Low
|3/10/2020
|Euro
|390
|398
|387
|403
|Low
|3/9/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|3/9/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|3/9/2020
|Euro
|392
|398
|392
|398
|Low
|3/6/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|3/6/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|3/6/2020
|Euro
|390
|398
|390
|398
|Low
|3/5/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|3/5/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|3/5/2020
|Euro
|390
|397
|390
|397
|Low
|3/4/2020
|Pounds
|468
|473
|468
|473
|Low
|3/4/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|3/4/2020
|Euro
|387
|392
|387
|392
|Low
|3/3/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|3/3/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|3/3/2020
|Euro
|387
|392
|387
|392
|Low
|3/2/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|3/2/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|3/2/2020
|Euro
|387
|392
|387
|392
|Low
|2/28/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|2/28/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/28/2020
|Euro
|387
|392
|387
|392
|Low
|2/27/2020
|Pounds
|467
|471
|468
|472
|Low
|2/27/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/27/2020
|Euro
|386
|390
|387
|392
|Low
|2/26/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|467
|471
|Low
|2/26/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/26/2020
|Euro
|386
|390
|386
|390
|Low
|2/25/2020
|Pounds
|467
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|2/25/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/25/2020
|Euro
|388
|392
|386
|390
|Low
|2/24/2020
|Pounds
|467
|472
|467
|472
|Low
|2/24/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/24/2020
|Euro
|388
|392
|388
|393
|Low
|2/21/2020
|Pounds
|467
|473
|468
|473
|Low
|2/21/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/21/2020
|Euro
|388
|392
|388
|392
|Low
|2/20/2020
|Pounds
|467
|473
|467
|473
|Low
|2/20/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/20/2020
|Euro
|388
|392
|388
|392
|Low
|2/19/2020
|Pounds
|467
|473
|467
|473
|Low
|2/19/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/19/2020
|Euro
|390
|394
|390
|394
|Low
|2/18/2020
|Pounds
|467
|473
|467
|473
|Low
|2/18/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/18/2020
|Euro
|390
|394
|390
|394
|Low
|2/17/2020
|Pounds
|469
|473
|467
|474
|Low
|2/17/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/17/2020
|Euro
|390
|394
|390
|394
|Low
|2/14/2020
|Pounds
|469
|473
|469
|473
|Low
|2/14/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/14/2020
|Euro
|390
|394
|390
|394
|Low
|2/13/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|2/13/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/13/2020
|Euro
|390
|396
|390
|396
|Low
|2/12/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|2/12/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/12/2020
|Euro
|390
|396
|390
|396
|Low
|2/11/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|2/11/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/11/2020
|Euro
|390
|396
|390
|396
|Low
|2/10/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|2/10/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/10/2020
|Euro
|390
|396
|390
|396
|Low
|2/7/2020
|Pounds
|471
|475
|471
|475
|Low
|2/7/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/7/2020
|Euro
|390
|396
|392
|396
|Low
|2/6/2020
|Pounds
|473
|476
|473
|476
|Low
|2/6/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/6/2020
|Euro
|392
|397
|392
|397
|Low
|2/5/2020
|Pounds
|473
|476
|473
|476
|Low
|2/5/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/5/2020
|Euro
|393
|397
|393
|397
|Low
|2/4/2020
|Pounds
|473
|476
|473
|476
|Low
|2/4/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/4/2020
|Euro
|393
|397
|393
|397
|Low
|2/3/2020
|Pounds
|473
|476
|473
|476
|Low
|2/3/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/3/2020
|Euro
|393
|397
|393
|397
|Low
|1/31/2020
|Pounds
|473
|476
|473
|476
|Low
|1/31/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|1/31/2020
|Euro
|393
|397
|393
|397
|Low
|1/30/2020
|Pounds
|472
|478
|472
|476
|Low
|1/30/2020
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|360
|Low
|1/30/2020
|Euro
|394
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|1/29/2020
|Pounds
|472
|476
|472
|476
|Low
|1/29/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|1/29/2020
|Euro
|394
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|1/28/2020
|Pounds
|472
|476
|472
|476
|Low
|1/28/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|1/28/2020
|Euro
|394
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|1/27/2020
|Pounds
|473
|476
|473
|476
|Low
|1/27/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|1/27/2020
|Euro
|394
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|1/24/2020
|Pounds
|474
|478
|474
|478
|Low
|1/24/2020
|Dollar
|358
|362
|358
|362
|Low
|1/24/2020
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|1/23/2020
|Pounds
|474
|478
|474
|478
|Low
|1/23/2020
|Dollar
|358
|362
|358
|362
|Low
|1/23/2020
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|1/22/2020
|Pounds
|474
|478
|474
|478
|Low
|1/22/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/22/2020
|Euro
|394
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|1/21/2020
|Pounds
|473
|477
|475
|479
|Low
|1/21/2020
|Dollar
|360
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/21/2020
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|1/20/2020
|Pounds
|473
|477
|473
|477
|Low
|1/20/2020
|Dollar
|360
|362
|360
|362
|Low
|1/20/2020
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|1/17/2020
|Pounds
|473
|477
|473
|477
|Low
|1/17/2020
|Dollar
|360
|362
|360
|362
|Low
|1/17/2020
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|1/16/2020
|Pounds
|457
|480
|474
|477
|Low
|1/16/2020
|Dollar
|360
|362
|360
|362
|Low
|1/16/2020
|Euro
|397
|403
|395
|400
|Low
|1/15/2020
|Pounds
|475
|480
|475
|480
|Low
|1/15/2020
|Dollar
|360
|362
|360
|362
|Low
|1/15/2020
|Euro
|397
|402
|397
|402
|Low
|1/14/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|474
|480
|Low
|1/14/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|360
|362
|Low
|1/14/2020
|Euro
|397
|402
|397
|400
|Low
|1/13/2020
|Pounds
|470
|477
|470
|475
|Low
|1/13/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/13/2020
|Euro
|397
|403
|397
|402
|Low
|1/10/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|1/10/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/10/2020
|Euro
|397
|402
|397
|402
|Low
|1/9/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|1/9/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/9/2020
|Euro
|397
|403
|397
|403
|Low
|1/8/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|1/8/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/8/2020
|Euro
|397
|403
|397
|403
|Low
|1/7/2020
|Pounds
|470
|477
|470
|477
|Low
|1/7/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/7/2020
|Euro
|397
|403
|397
|403
|Low
|1/6/2020
|Pounds
|468
|473
|470
|477
|Low
|1/6/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
Data is collated from various black market dealers on the mainland and island parts of Lagos State where forex is sold. The price quoted daily on this page represents the average price obtained by our Research Team. Our prices are a guide and could be slightly different from the price you get when you eventually decide to buy or sell. This is a daily tracker and updated close of business. See table below for parallel market exchange rate dating to 2019.
Currencies
Is Forex trading legal in Nigeria?
It is the biggest and most liquid market in the world
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is this: No one can survive with one source of income. Also, it is unwise to blindly throw your money into any type of investment. You need something solid, a pandemic-proof opportunity.
This explains why many young Nigerians have been looking seriously into the forex trading sector. It is, afterall, the biggest and most liquid market in the world. And anyone can trade at any time, from the comfort and privacy of their smart gadgets.
However, many wonder if it isn’t counterculture. People can’t quite agree on the morality of making a living from speculating about the rise of the dollar against the pound sterling or the Nigerian naira.
And if you have a low appetite for risk, you probably want to be sure that Forex trading is legal in Nigeria. But before we address this concern, let’s look at a brief definition of Forex trading.
What is Forex Trading?
Forex trading is a type of transaction that involves the buying and selling of currencies.
There are several reasons why people and organizations engage in forex trading including:
- To make a profit.
- To regulate the market.
- To facilitate trade.
- To encourage tourism, etc.
Forex trading has caught on like wildfire. Like I said earlier, many investors are giving the forex market a go, probably because it seems to be pandemic proof.
The main players in the foreign exchange market in Nigeria include:
The Central Bank of Nigeria
The Central Bank of Nigeria is, by far, the biggest player in the forex exchange business in Nigeria.
The bank is empowered to make laws and regulations to regulate and control the other players in the forex market.
Since its establishment, the central bank has released so many guidelines depending on prevailing economic circumstances.
Commercial Banks
Most commercial banks in Nigeria are licensed by the central bank to deal in foreign exchange.
Customers of commercial banks both residents and non-residents can open and operate domiciliary accounts.
Authorized Buyers
Authorized buyers are corporate bodies and other end-users approved by the central bank to buy foreign exchange from the banks.
Authorized Dealers
In a bid to further liberalize the export sector in Nigeria, the central bank appointed some authorized dealers to sell forex to end-users.
Oil Companies
The oil companies in Nigeria also play a huge role in the forex trade. They earn a lot of foreign currency from the sale of petroleum products and sell the same to other forex players in Nigeria.
The Legal Regime of Forex in Nigeria
With the rise in forex trade and deals in Nigeria, some are beginning to question the legality of such transactions.
The foreign exchange market in Nigeria is highly volatile owing to the dependence of the country on oil which is the major foreign exchange earner.
Due to this volatility, the Nigerian government, through the Central Bank, the apex bank in the country has tried to come up with measures to regulate the sector.
Foreign exchange regulations and laws empower the Central Bank to make policies to control foreign exchange transactions in Nigeria.
Some of these laws and policies include:
- The Exchange Control Act of 1962.
- The Central bank of Nigeria Act.
- Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2007.
- The Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act.
- The Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.
- Second-Tier Foreign Exchange Market 1982.
- Bureau De Change 1989.
- Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (AFEM) 1995.
- Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) 1999.
These laws and regulations empower the CBN to periodically regulate transactions that are carried out in foreign currencies.
Offline Forex
Foreign exchange transactions conducted by banks and other authorized dealers are well regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The Central Bank regulations permit banks and other approved bodies to engage in foreign exchange trading.
Online Forex
Online forex transaction in Nigeria is relatively new and no specific rules are regulating that division.
However, there is a body called the Association of Online Forex Trading Agent in Nigeria.
This body which is recognized by the government is working with the CBN and other regulatory agencies to come up with a working framework for the trade.
Having said that, local forex traders must abide by extant laws to operate legally in Nigeria.
Many people who are now venturing into forex do not know how it works. They, therefore, consult dealers or brokers who take their money and trade on their behalf.
In Nigeria, it is illegal to trade with other people’s funds as only licensed brokers are authorized to do that.
Forex traders should also note that forex like other business transactions is subject to tax deductions.
Conclusion
The potential of forex trading is enormous for everyone involved because of the huge liquidity of the sector. And although it seems a bit counterculture, it isn’t.
The relevant government bodies are working hard to come up with a comprehensive regulatory framework to control online forex trading in Nigeria.
To avoid breaking the law, it is imperative for those who want to venture into forex to avail themselves of forex regulations.
Currencies
Exchange rate stabilizes across forex markets as CBN moves against abuse by dealers
Forex turnover at the I&E window increased substantially by 442% on Tuesday.
Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window remained stable to close at N385.99 during intraday trading on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. In the same vein, the exchange rate at the parallel market also remained stable on Tuesday as it closed at N477/$1.
Forex Turnover: Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased substantially by 442% on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, after the huge drop that was recorded the previous trading day.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover rose from $7.20 million on Monday, August 24, 2020, to $39.03 million on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
- The increase is coming a day after the huge drop in forex turnover following scarcity of dollars.
- This reinforces the continued volatility of the foreign exchange market and the scarcity of the greenback. The supply of dollars has been on a decline for months due to low oil prices and the absence of foreign capital inflow into the country.
- The average daily forex sale for last week was about $71.13 million which represents a significant increase from the $24 million that was recorded the previous week. The day’s FX turnover is a far cry from the $200 million mark that was recorded sometime last week.
- Total forex trading at the NAFEX window in the month of July was $937 million compared to $875 million in June.
- The exchange rate disparity between the official NAFEX rate and the black-market rate has remained as wide as N91. Nigeria maintains multiple exchange rates comprising the CBN official rate, the BDC rates, SMIS, and the NAFEX (I&E window). The wide disparity between the 2 rates has created huge arbitrage opportunities for some highly connected individuals.
Market Watch
Parallel Market: At the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira remained stable against the dollar to close at N477/$1 on Tuesday, according to information from Abokifx, a prominent FX tracking website. This was the same rate that it exchanged on Monday, August 24.
NAFEX: The Naira also remained stable against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday, closing at N385.99/$1.
- This was about the same rate that it exchanged the previous trading day, Monday, August 24, 2020.
- The opening indicative rate was N385.64 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents a 74 kobo gain when compared to the N386.38 to a dollar that was recorded on Monday.
- The N386 to a dollar is the highest rate during intraday trading. It also sold for as low as N380/$1 during intraday trading.
Forex is sold at several prices and at different times during the day.
The central bank moved towards exchange rate unification three weeks ago after it devalued the official rate to N380/$1.
Despite the volatility and scarcity of foreign exchange, the naira appears stable across the forex markets. The dollar shortage has forced banks to reduce drastically the dollar spending limits on their debit cards.
Nairametrics had reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has moved to clamp down on foreign exchange abuse by dealers which affects prices of goods by directing banks to stop selling to third parties forex that is routed through Form M.