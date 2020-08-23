Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 22nd of August 2020, 601 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increase as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 51,905 confirmed cases.
On the 22nd of August 2020, 601 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,173 samples across the country.
To date, 51,905 cases have been confirmed, 38,767 cases have been discharged and 997 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 374,077 tests have been carried out as of August 22nd, 2020 compared to 369,904 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 22nd August 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 51,905
- Total Number Discharged – 38,767
- Total Deaths – 997
- Total Tests Carried out – 374,077
According to the NCDC, The 601 new cases were reported from 21 states- Lagos (404), FCT (37), Oyo (19), Ondo (14), Abia (13), Enugu (13), Kaduna (13), Edo (12), Kano (12), Kwara (11), Ebonyi (10), Nasarawa (7), Ogun(6), Osun(5), Delta (5), Niger (5), Plateau(4), Bayelsa (4), Katsina (3), Ekiti(2), Imo(2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 17,764, followed by Abuja (4,969), Oyo (3,036), Edo (2,520), Plateau (2,113), Rivers (2,048), Kaduna (1,999), Kano (1,704), Delta (1,701), Ogun (1,600), Ondo (1,501), Enugu (1,043), Ebonyi (957), Kwara (931), Katsina (771), Osun (762), Borno and Abia (739), Gombe (709), and Bauchi (607).
Imo State has recorded 521 cases, Benue (430), Nasarawa (396), Bayelsa (356), Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (271), Niger (237), Ekiti (218), Adamawa (206), Anambra (181), Sokoto (156), Kebbi (90), Cross River (80) Taraba and Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
|Date
|Confirmed case
|New cases
|Total deaths
|New deaths
|Total recovery
|Active cases
|Critical cases
|August 22, 2020
|51905
|601
|997
|1
|38767
|12141
|7
|August 21, 2020
|51304
|340
|996
|4
|37885
|12423
|7
|August 20, 2020
|50964
|476
|992
|7
|37569
|12403
|7
|August 19, 2020
|50488
|593
|985
|4
|37304
|12199
|7
|August 18, 2020
|49895
|410
|981
|4
|37051
|11863
|7
|August 17, 2020
|49485
|417
|977
|2
|36834
|11674
|7
|August 16, 2020
|49068
|298
|975
|1
|36497
|11596
|7
|August 15, 2020
|48770
|325
|974
|1
|36290
|11506
|7
|August 14, 2020
|48445
|329
|973
|7
|35998
|11474
|7
|August 13, 2020
|48116
|373
|966
|10
|34309
|12841
|7
|August 12, 2020
|47743
|453
|956
|0
|33943
|12844
|7
|August 11, 2020
|47290
|423
|956
|6
|33609
|12725
|7
|August 10, 2020
|46867
|290
|950
|5
|33346
|12571
|7
|August 9, 2020
|46577
|437
|945
|3
|33186
|12446
|7
|August 8, 2020
|46140
|453
|942
|6
|33044
|12154
|7
|August 7, 2020
|45687
|443
|936
|6
|32637
|12114
|7
|August 6, 2020
|45244
|354
|930
|3
|32430
|11884
|7
|August 5, 2020
|44890
|457
|927
|17
|32165
|11798
|7
|August 4, 2020
|44433
|304
|910
|14
|31851
|11672
|7
|August 3, 2020
|44129
|288
|896
|8
|20663
|22570
|7
|August 2, 2020
|43841
|304
|888
|5
|20308
|22645
|7
|August 1, 2020
|43537
|386
|883
|4
|20287
|22567
|7
|July 31, 2020
|43151
|462
|879
|1
|19565
|22707
|7
|July 30, 2020
|42689
|481
|878
|5
|19270
|22541
|7
|July 29, 2020
|42208
|404
|873
|5
|19004
|22331
|7
|July 28, 2020
|41804
|624
|868
|8
|18764
|22172
|7
|July 27, 2020
|41180
|648
|860
|2
|18203
|22117
|7
|July 26, 2020
|40532
|555
|858
|2
|17374
|22300
|7
|July 25, 2020
|39977
|438
|856
|11
|16948
|22173
|7
|July 24, 2020
|39539
|591
|845
|12
|16559
|22135
|7
|July 23, 2020
|38948
|604
|833
|20
|16061
|22054
|7
|July 22, 2020
|38344
|543
|813
|8
|15815
|21716
|7
|July 21, 2020
|37801
|576
|805
|4
|15677
|21319
|7
|July 20, 2020
|37225
|562
|801
|12
|15333
|21091
|7
|July 19, 2020
|36663
|556
|789
|11
|15105
|20769
|7
|July 18, 2020
|36107
|653
|778
|6
|14938
|20391
|7
|July 17, 2020
|35454
|600
|772
|3
|14633
|20049
|7
|July 16, 2020
|34854
|595
|769
|9
|14292
|19793
|7
|July 15, 2020
|34259
|643
|760
|6
|13999
|19500
|7
|July 14, 2020
|33616
|463
|754
|10
|13792
|19070
|7
|July 13, 2020
|33153
|595
|744
|4
|13671
|18738
|7
|July 12, 2020
|32558
|571
|740
|16
|13447
|18371
|7
|July 11, 2020
|31987
|664
|724
|15
|13103
|18160
|7
|July 10, 2020
|31323
|575
|709
|20
|12795
|17819
|7
|July 9, 2020
|30748
|499
|689
|5
|12546
|17513
|7
|July 8, 2020
|30249
|460
|684
|15
|12373
|17192
|7
|July 7, 2020
|29789
|503
|669
|15
|12108
|17012
|7
|July 6, 2020
|29286
|575
|654
|9
|11828
|16804
|7
|July 5, 2020
|28711
|544
|645
|11
|11665
|16401
|7
|July 4, 2020
|28167
|603
|634
|6
|11462
|16071
|7
|July 3, 2020
|27564
|454
|628
|12
|11069
|15867
|7
|July 2, 2020
|27110
|626
|616
|13
|10801
|15693
|7
|July 1, 2020
|26484
|790
|603
|13
|10152
|15729
|7
|June 30, 2020
|25694
|561
|590
|17
|9746
|15358
|7
|June 29, 2020
|25133
|566
|573
|8
|9402
|15158
|7
|June 28, 2020
|24867
|490
|565
|7
|9007
|14995
|7
|June 27, 2020
|24077
|779
|558
|4
|8625
|14894
|7
|June 26, 2020
|23298
|684
|554
|5
|8253
|14491
|7
|June 25, 2020
|22614
|594
|549
|7
|7822
|14243
|7
|June 24, 2020
|22020
|649
|542
|9
|7613
|13865
|7
|June 23, 2020
|21371
|452
|533
|8
|7338
|13500
|7
|June 22, 2020
|20919
|675
|525
|7
|7109
|13285
|7
|June 21, 2020
|20242
|436
|518
|12
|6879
|12847
|7
|June 20, 2020
|19808
|661
|506
|19
|6718
|12584
|7
|June 19, 2020
|19147
|667
|487
|12
|6581
|12079
|7
|June 18, 2020
|18480
|745
|475
|6
|6307
|11698
|7
|June 17, 2020
|17735
|587
|469
|14
|5967
|11299
|7
|June 16, 2020
|17148
|490
|455
|31
|5623
|11070
|7
|June 15, 2020
|16658
|573
|424
|4
|5349
|10885
|7
|June 14, 2020
|16085
|403
|420
|13
|5220
|10445
|7
|June 13, 2020
|15682
|501
|407
|8
|5101
|10174
|7
|June 12, 2020
|15181
|627
|399
|12
|4891
|9891
|7
|June 11, 2020
|14554
|681
|387
|5
|4494
|9673
|7
|June 10, 2020
|13873
|409
|382
|17
|4351
|9140
|7
|June 9, 2020
|13464
|663
|365
|4
|4206
|8893
|7
|June 8, 2020
|12801
|315
|361
|7
|4040
|8400
|7
|June 7, 2020
|12486
|260
|354
|12
|3959
|8173
|7
|June 6, 2020
|12233
|389
|342
|9
|3826
|8065
|7
|June 5, 2020
|11844
|328
|333
|10
|3696
|7815
|7
|June 4, 2020
|11516
|350
|323
|8
|3535
|7646
|7
|June 3, 2020
|11166
|348
|315
|1
|3329
|7522
|7
|June 2, 2020
|10819
|241
|314
|15
|3239
|7266
|7
|June 1, 2020
|10578
|416
|299
|12
|3122
|7157
|9
|May 31, 2020
|10162
|307
|287
|14
|3007
|6868
|7
|May 30, 2020
|9855
|553
|273
|12
|2856
|6726
|7
|May 29, 2020
|9302
|387
|261
|2
|2697
|6344
|7
|May 28, 2020
|8915
|182
|259
|5
|2592
|6064
|7
|May 27, 2020
|8733
|389
|254
|5
|2501
|5978
|7
|May 26, 2020
|8344
|276
|249
|16
|2385
|5710
|7
|May 25, 2020
|8068
|229
|233
|7
|2311
|5524
|7
|May 24, 2020
|7839
|313
|226
|5
|2263
|5360
|7
|May 23, 2020
|7526
|265
|221
|0
|2174
|5131
|7
|May 22, 2020
|7261
|245
|221
|10
|2007
|5033
|7
|May 21, 2020
|7016
|339
|211
|11
|1907
|4898
|7
|May 20, 2020
|6677
|284
|200
|8
|1840
|4637
|7
|May 19, 2020
|6401
|226
|192
|1
|1734
|4475
|7
|May 18, 2020
|6175
|216
|191
|9
|1644
|4340
|7
|May 17, 2020
|5959
|388
|182
|6
|1594
|4183
|7
|May 16, 2020
|5621
|176
|176
|5
|1472
|3973
|7
|May 15, 2020
|5445
|288
|171
|3
|1320
|3954
|4
|May 14, 2020
|5162
|193
|168
|3
|1180
|3815
|4
|May 13, 2020
|4971
|184
|164
|6
|1070
|3737
|4
|May 12, 2020
|4787
|146
|158
|6
|959
|3670
|4
|May 11, 2020
|4641
|242
|152
|10
|902
|3589
|4
|May 10, 2020
|4399
|248
|142
|17
|778
|3479
|4
|May 9, 2020
|4151
|239
|127
|11
|745
|3278
|4
|May 8, 2020
|3912
|386
|118
|10
|679
|3115
|4
|May 7, 2020
|3526
|381
|108
|4
|601
|2818
|4
|May 6, 2020
|3145
|195
|104
|5
|534
|2507
|1
|May 5, 2020
|2950
|148
|99
|5
|481
|2370
|4
|May 4, 2020
|2802
|245
|94
|6
|417
|2291
|2
|May 3, 2020
|2558
|170
|88
|2
|400
|2070
|2
|May 2, 2020
|2388
|220
|86
|17
|351
|1952
|2
|May 1, 2020
|2170
|238
|69
|10
|351
|1751
|2
|April 30, 2020
|1932
|204
|59
|7
|317
|1556
|2
|April 29, 2020
|1728
|196
|52
|7
|307
|1369
|2
|April 28, 2020
|1532
|195
|45
|4
|255
|1232
|2
|April 27, 2020
|1337
|64
|41
|0
|255
|994
|2
|April 26, 2020
|1273
|91
|41
|5
|239
|994
|2
|April 25, 2020
|1182
|87
|36
|3
|222
|925
|2
|April 24, 2020
|1095
|114
|33
|1
|208
|855
|2
|April 23, 2020
|981
|108
|32
|3
|197
|753
|2
|April 22, 2020
|873
|91
|29
|3
|197
|648
|2
|April 21, 2020
|782
|117
|26
|3
|197
|560
|2
|April 20, 2020
|665
|38
|23
|1
|188
|466
|2
|April 19, 2020
|627
|86
|22
|2
|170
|436
|2
|April 18, 2020
|541
|48
|20
|2
|166
|356
|2
|April 17, 2020
|493
|51
|18
|4
|159
|317
|2
|April 16, 2020
|442
|35
|13
|1
|152
|277
|2
|April 15, 2020
|407
|34
|12
|1
|128
|267
|2
|April 14, 2020
|373
|30
|11
|1
|99
|263
|2
|April 13, 2020
|343
|20
|10
|0
|91
|242
|2
|April 12, 2020
|323
|5
|10
|0
|85
|228
|2
|April 11, 2020
|318
|13
|10
|3
|70
|238
|2
|April 10, 2020
|305
|17
|7
|0
|58
|240
|2
|April 9, 2020
|288
|14
|7
|1
|51
|230
|2
|April 8, 2020
|274
|22
|6
|0
|44
|226
|2
|April 7, 2020
|254
|16
|6
|1
|44
|204
|2
|April 6, 2020
|238
|6
|5
|0
|35
|198
|2
|April 5, 2020
|232
|18
|5
|1
|33
|194
|2
|April 4, 2020
|214
|5
|4
|0
|25
|185
|0
|April 3, 2020
|209
|25
|4
|2
|25
|180
|0
|April 2, 2020
|184
|10
|2
|0
|20
|162
|0
|April 1, 2020
|174
|35
|2
|0
|9
|163
|0
|March 31, 2020
|139
|8
|2
|0
|9
|128
|0
|March 30, 2020
|131
|20
|2
|1
|8
|121
|0
|March 29, 2020
|111
|22
|1
|0
|3
|107
|0
|March 28, 2020
|89
|19
|1
|0
|3
|85
|0
|March 27, 2020
|70
|5
|1
|0
|3
|66
|0
|March 26, 2020
|65
|14
|1
|0
|2
|62
|0
|March 25, 2020
|51
|7
|1
|0
|2
|48
|0
|March 24, 2020
|44
|4
|1
|0
|2
|41
|0
|March 23, 2020
|40
|10
|1
|1
|2
|37
|0
|March 22, 2020
|30
|8
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0
|March 21, 2020
|22
|10
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0
|March 20, 2020
|12
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0
|March 19, 2020
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|March 18, 2020
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|March 17, 2020
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|March 16, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 15, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 14, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 13, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 12, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 11, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 10, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 9, 2020
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 8, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 7, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 6, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 5, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 4, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 3, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 2, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 1, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|February 29, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|February 28, 2020
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Around the World
COVID-19: Trump puts pressure on authorities to develop vaccine before election
FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics.
United States President Donald Trump put pressure on the authorities to develop and approve a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
This was disclosed by Trump via his Twitter handle on Saturday.
He stated, “The deep state, or whoever, over at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics.
“Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!”
According to him, the tweet was directed at Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the FDA.
The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020
Back story: Trump had said that he hopes that a vaccine would be developed around the time of the election.
However, experts have warned that any political interference in the vaccine testing and approval process could cast doubt and undermine its safety and legitimacy.
According to them, any concerns about the vaccine could lead to a lower level of uptake, making it harder to battle the pandemic.
Expectedly, the FDA boss had repeatedly emphasised that the regulator will stick to its usual stringent scientific processes and has said that it has not faced any pressure to alter its criteria.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Hydroxychloroquine not suitable to treat disease – IDSA
The group recommends treatment with the combination of lopinavir/ritonavir only in the context of a clinical trial.
The Infectious Disease Society of America has warned that hospitals should drop the use of hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus treatment.
This was announced by the Society’s guidelines on COVID-19 treatment published on Friday, which recommends that the drug should be dropped along with other antibiotics like azithromycin.
It corroborates an earlier warning by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), reported by Nairametrics in June, that it had not authorized the use of Chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19. Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, while reacting to media reports that suggested that chloroquine could protect people from the coronavirus disease or treat patients that were already infected with the disease, advised against it.
READ: Analysis: Nigeria’s likely cost per treatment for COVID-19
Ihekweazu said, “Nigerians should please remember that the use of chloroquine and its derivatives for the management of COVID-19 disease has not been validated and approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).
“There have been promising results by researchers but until then, the drug is not approved for use for COVID-19 treatment.
“Nigerians should know that self-medication can cause harm and lead to death.”
READ: Covid-19: WHO says not to expect first vaccination until early next year
IDSA’s panel revealed in the report that chances of any benefit related to hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of virus is very unlikely, “even if additional high-quality data would become available.”
The group recommends that people who have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19, be treated with the combination of lopinavir/ritonavir only in the context of a clinical trial.
For patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms, they suggest glucocorticoids rather than no glucocorticoids and remdesivir over no antiviral treatment, while for patients with hypoxemia who need supplemental oxygen, the group advises against the use of glucocorticoids.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: WHO discloses how long it hopes the pandemic will last
Tedros called for national unity and global solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed hope that the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than 2 years, if the world unites and succeeds in finding a vaccine.
The disclosure was made by the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a briefing in Geneva.
The UN health agency has always applied caution in giving estimates on how fast the coronavirus pandemic can be dealt with, especially when there is no proven vaccine.
READ: Flour Mills to issue bond within 2 months as it takes advantage of market rate
This is coming against the backdrop of an earlier statement by the WHO’s emergency committee on COVID-19, that the pandemic is expected to have a longer duration and could be felt for decades. The WHO also expressed concerns that the pandemic could be prolonged due to activities of wealthier countries who are hoarding the vaccines and are focused on securing them for their citizens to the detriment of poorer countries.
The WHO boss said the 1918 Spanish flu, “…took two years to stop. And in our situation now with more technology, and of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast because we are more connected now,” he said in a briefing held in Geneva.
READ: Crypto: Why investors are rushing to DeFi assets
“But at the same time, we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it. So we have a disadvantage of globalization, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology. So we hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years.”
Tedros called for national unity and global solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Going further he said, “That is really key with utilizing the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like vaccine.”
