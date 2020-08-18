COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increase as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 49,485 confirmed cases.

On the 17th of August 2020, 417 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 2,036 samples across the country.

To date, 49,485 cases have been confirmed, 36,834 cases have been discharged and 977 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 352,625 tests have been carried out as of August 17th, 2020 compared to 350,589 tests a day earlier.

According to the NCDC, the 417 new cases were reported from 17 states- Lagos (207), Kaduna (44), Ondo (38), Abia (28), Anambra (21), Plateau (20), Bauchi (13), Oyo (9), Ebonyi (9), Delta (7), Edo (7), Enugu (6), Niger (3), Gombe (2), Ogun (1), FCT (1) and Kano (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 16,710, followed by Abuja (4,730), Oyo (2,967), Edo (2,438), Rivers (2,006), Kaduna (1,859), Plateau (1,836), Kano (1,680), Delta (1,646), Ogun (1,564), Ondo (1,433), Enugu (1,003), Ebonyi (940), Kwara (906), Osun (754), Katsina (746), Borno (706), Abia (705), Gombe (678), and Bauchi (596).

Imo State has recorded 506 cases, Benue (430), Nasarawa (374), Bayelsa (352), Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (250), Niger (232), Ekiti (206), Adamawa (185), Anambra (177), Sokoto (154), Kebbi (90), Taraba (78), Zamfara and Cross River (77), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

