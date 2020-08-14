Nigeria’s youth unemployment rate sours to 40.8%; BSc holders, HND worst hit

Nigeria’s youth unemployment stood at 40.8% as at Q2 2020. This was disclosed in the long-awaited unemployment report by the National Bureau of Statistics which was finally released earlier today.

Unfortunately, this is the worst youth unemployment rate the country has ever recorded. In Q3 2018 (which was the last time the report was released), youth unemployment in the country stood at 36.5%.

A cursory look at the report shows that as at Q2 2020, 6.81 million Nigerian youths (between the ages of 15 and 24) were unemployed. According to UN classification, the age group of youth population is between 15 and 24 years.

B.Sc and HND holders are worst hit as COVID-19 exposes Nigeria

A closer look at the data showed that Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, just witnessed heightened youth unemployment problem, with graduates of higher learning (BSc, BA, Bed & HND) suffering the biggest blow.

According to the report, 64.3% of unemployed Nigerians (7.16 million) are between the ages of 15 to 34 years. The biggest unemployment rate by qualification falls within the first degree holders at 40.9%, second only to citizens with less than primary school education.

• First degree holders recorded an unemployment rate of 40.9%

• Highest unemployment rate was recorded for youths between 15 – 24 years, followed by ages 25 – 34 years at 30.7%.

• NCE/OND and Nursing recorded an unemployment rate of 30.8%

• Unemployment rate amongst second degree holders (M.Sc/MS/MAdm) stood at 22.9%

• Unemployment rate as classified by Doctorate degree holders is 23.3%

Key Takeaways

Nigeria, being a densely populated nation with about 200 million citizens, only has 4.8 million Nigerians (between 15 and 24 years) who are fully employed. This means a larger proportion of the 6.8 million within the youth category are not employed. This begs the question about youth employability in the country, even as thousands of Nigerians keep acquiring higher education every year.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to underpin economic activities in the Nigerian economy, the unemployment rate may worsen. This is because more companies may likely be laying off staff in order to adjust to the current economic realities in the country.

The recent report, however, serves as an eye-opener to policymakers to look into job creation, encourage entrepreneurial activities, and enhance ease of doing business in the country.